Best Doctors on Kidney Health: World Kidney Day 2024

As World Kidney Day 2024 approaches, the spotlight shines brightly on the theme of "Kidney Health for All." In this enlightening article, we gather insights and advice from some of the finest doctors specializing in kidney health. With a shared commitment to equitable access and comprehensive care, these esteemed professionals offer invaluable guidance on fostering optimal kidney health for everyone. From preventive strategies to advanced treatment approaches, their expertise covers a wide spectrum of kidney care. The wisdom and recommendations provided by these top doctors, empower individuals worldwide to prioritize kidney health and champion the vision of wellness for all.

Dr Abhishek M Shah - MBBS , MS MCh, Urologist, Andrologist, Vascular Access and Renal Transplant Surgeon - Director MJ Stone and Urology Care, Shah Urocare Jogeshwari, Dr Shah SS Hospital Panvel, Brahmakumari BSES Hospital, Criticare Asia Grp of Hospitals and Holy Family Bandra, Mumbai

On World Kidney Day, Dr. Abhishek M Shah emphasizes essential steps for maintaining long-term kidney health. He underscores the significance of a low-salt diet, along with effective management of diabetes and blood pressure, as crucial measures to safeguard kidney function. Dr. Shah highlights the importance of addressing urinary tract obstructions promptly to prevent renal damage in the long term. Conditions such as urinary tract stones, prostatic enlargement, urethral strictures, or bladder dysfunction can lead to blockages and subsequent renal complications if left untreated. As a seasoned urologist, Dr. Shah encourages individuals to seek timely intervention from specialists to address these urinary tract issues effectively. By prioritizing these preventive measures and addressing urinary tract concerns promptly, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of long-term kidney damage and maintain optimal kidney health.

Dr. Dilip C Dhanpal, Consultant-Urology, Sagar Hospitals, Bangalore

In reflecting on 40 years of service in kidney care, Dr. Dilip C Dhanpal acknowledges the profound transformations witnessed in treatment modalities and patient priorities. From primitive dialysis methods to advanced transplant procedures, the landscape has evolved dramatically. What was once daunting is now manageable, with transplants no longer instilling fear. Looking ahead, Dr. Dhanpal envisions a surge in chronic kidney disease due to lifestyle factors, prompting governmental, NGO, and corporate initiatives to meet the rising demand for dialysis and transplantation. Anticipating changes in organ transplant laws to expand donor pools, he foresees advancements like ABO incompatible transplants and bionic kidney transgenic procedures. Emphasizing prevention over treatment, Dr. Dhanpal underscores the importance of routine monitoring and managing blood sugar and blood pressure to avert kidney-related morbidities. In the shifting sands of time, preventing kidney disease proves more economically viable than treating it.

Dr. Jamal Akhtar Azmi, MBBS, MS, MCH (Urology), Consultant Urologist and Uro Oncosurgeon- Saifee Hospital, Wockhardth Hospital & Breachandy Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr. Jamal Akhtar Azmi, a distinguished urologist and andrologist, boasts a comprehensive background in kidney health, holding degrees including MCh in Urology, MS in General Surgery, and MBBS. With his extensive expertise, Dr. Azmi prioritizes holistic kidney care. He advocates for proactive measures such as regular screenings and healthy lifestyle choices to promote optimal kidney health. Specializing in diagnosing and treating various urological conditions, Dr. Azmi is dedicated to ensuring his patients' overall well-being and kidney function. On World Kidney Day, he emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts to improve access to kidney care for all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status or background. Dr. Azmi believes in the power of education, prevention, and early intervention in addressing kidney health challenges globally. Dr. Jamal Akhtar Azmi is an expert in treating complicated kidney stones by his own techniques of Modified supine PCNL with ECIRS. By advocating for these principles, he aims to contribute significantly to the ongoing mission of achieving kidney health for everyone, ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

Dr. Ketan M Desai, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Bhatia Hospital - Consultant Urologist and Robotic Surgery Specialist, Mumbai

Dr. Ketan Desai, a distinguished urologist, stands at the forefront of advocating kidney health for all on World Kidney Day. With the theme "Kidney Health for All," Dr. Desai emphasizes the importance of accessible and equitable care for individuals worldwide. He highlights the need for increased awareness about kidney diseases and encourages proactive measures for prevention and early intervention. Dr. Desai underscores the significance of regular health check-ups, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and seeking medical advice promptly to safeguard kidney health. As an advocate for kidney wellness, Dr. Desai advises individuals to prioritize their renal health by staying hydrated, adopting a balanced diet, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking. On World Kidney Day and beyond, Dr. Desai urges everyone to unite in promoting kidney health initiatives and ensuring that quality care reaches every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Dr. Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (General Surgery), Robotic surgery training (USA), Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon (Robotic Surgery) - Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, Saifee Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, Urocare Clinic, Andheri East, Mumbai

As a urologist, World Kidney Day in 2024 holds profound significance. It's a day to raise awareness about kidney health and the importance of prevention and early detection of kidney diseases. This year, amidst ongoing global health challenges, it's crucial to emphasize the role of kidney health in overall well-being. From managing kidney stones to addressing renal disorders, the day serves as a reminder of the vital work done by healthcare professionals in preserving kidney function. It's an opportunity to educate the public about risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, which can impact kidney health. Through advocacy and outreach, we strive to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards maintaining healthy kidneys. World Kidney Day serves as a platform to unite healthcare providers, policymakers, and communities in the shared mission of promoting kidney health worldwide.

Dr. Piyush Varshney, MBBS, MS, MCh Urology (Gold Medalist), Additional Director – Urology, Robotics & Kidney Transplant, Delhi

Celebrating World Kidney Day, urologist Dr. Piyush Varshney sheds light on kidney health essentials. Stressing their role in filtering waste and regulating blood pressure, Dr. Varshney advocates hydration, balanced nutrition, exercise, and stress management for kidney care. He highlights risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, family history, age, obesity, smoking, and specific medications. Innovative treatments like robotic surgeries and laser technology are transforming kidney disease management. Robotic surgeries ensure precision and minimal invasiveness, while laser tech offers effective stone fragmentation with less discomfort. Regular check-ups, especially for those at risk, enable early detection and intervention. Dr. Varshney's advice encourages prioritizing kidney health through informed lifestyle choices and proactive healthcare. Together, let's safeguard our kidneys for better overall well-being.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar A Hiremath, Sagar Hospital Jayanagar, Bangalore

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar A Hiremath, a distinguished nephrologist affiliated with Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar, Bangalore, brings attention to the critical issues surrounding kidney health on World Kidney Day 2024. With the theme "Kidney Health for All – Advancing Equitable Access to Care and optimal medication practice," Dr. Hiremath underscores the pressing need for collaborative efforts to address the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its associated inequalities in treatment access. He emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about CKD management and promoting kidney donation and transplants as viable solutions. Dr. Hiremath advises individuals to prioritize kidney health through regular screenings, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, and seeking medical advice promptly. On World Kidney Day, Dr. Hiremath urges collective action towards improving kidney health outcomes and ensuring equitable access to care for all individuals affected by CKD. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, Dr. Hiremath aims to advance kidney health initiatives and mitigate the impact of kidney disease globally.

Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, MBBS, MS (Gen Surgery), MCh (Urology), DNB (Urology), MNAMS, DIP Lap Urology (France), Robotic Urology Training, Rosewell Park Institute, (USA) – Director Urology and Renal Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

Dr. Waheed Zzaman, with over 28 years of experience as Director of Urology & Renal Transplantation at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, brings invaluable expertise to kidney health. Specializing in urology, kidney transplant, and robotic surgery, Dr. Zzaman is dedicated to advancing renal care. He emphasizes the importance of early detection and intervention in kidney diseases, stressing the need for regular screenings and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Zzaman's vast experience in renal transplantation underscores his commitment to providing cutting-edge treatment options for patients with kidney ailments. On World Kidney Day, he advocates for increased awareness and accessibility to renal care services, particularly for underserved communities. Dr. Zzaman believes in a patient-centred approach, prioritizing personalized care and comprehensive management strategies. Through his leadership and dedication, Dr. Zzaman continues to make significant contributions to the field of kidney health, striving to ensure that all individuals receive the highest quality of care for their renal well-being.

Dr Yusuf Saifee, MS, DNB (Urology), Visiting Fellow at Guys Hospital London & Jikei Hospital (Tokyo) Consultant Urologist & Urononcologist at Saifee Hospital Mumbai, Vishesh-Jupiter Hospital, Indore

On World Kidney Day, we will talk about two problems of kidneys that can seriously affect Health. 1. Kidney Cancer – also referred to as renal cancer, begins when the cells in the kidneys start to grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor. It is often asymptomatic in nature in the early stages and as tumor grows it can present with blood in urine or pain abdomen/flank. when diagnosed early it is curable with so-called laser surgery- Laparoscopic/ Robotic partial Nephrectomy or Radical Nephrectomy. 2. Kidney Stone - Kidney stone cases are increasing worldwide because of faulty dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle. Small stones can be managed with medicines but those causing intense recurrent pain and kidney swelling- Hydronephrosis may be removed with laser surgery called RIRS mini PCNL which utilises Holmium or Thulium laser and flexible ureteroscope. Prevention - Some tips to minimise kidney disease including Kidney cancer and kidney stones- avoiding smoking & Tobacco, Regular exercise, balanced diet with adequate fruit & water intake.

