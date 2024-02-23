Best Family Resorts in India: Reasons Why Club Mahindra Makes It at The Top

Not many things in life are as fun and enriching as going on a holiday to your favourite destination with your favourite people worldwide. Going on a family holiday at least once a year is a fad that is fast gaining popularity in India for a good reason. We all work tirelessly most of the year, and family holidays give us much-needed respite.

For family holidays, it is paramount to choose the right destination. The place should cater to every family member's needs and allow them to indulge in various indoor activities and have fun. Apart from choosing the right place, it is equally critical to choose the right place to stay. And, if you have a Club Mahindra membership, you need not look beyond the stunning Club Mahindra resorts.

These 100+ resorts spread across the country and overseas promise you a delightful holiday experience and are rightfully rated among the best family resorts in India. Let us look at the reasons why:

The resorts offer a perfect combination of luxury and nature.

You can stay at any resort you want once you pay the Club Mahindra Membership fees. Also, located in different locations, these resorts allow you to have a new and unique experience of living in different types of accommodation every time you travel, from tents to palaces and tree houses to floating cottages.

All the resorts boast modern amenities and spacious rooms, allowing a comfortable living experience. Also, based on the destination, each resort gives you an insight into the local culture and tradition through the tastefully done décor.

Also, special mention of the strategic locations of the resort. The Club Mahindra resorts are located near the sanctuaries, close to the beach, on the shores of the backwaters, overlooking the vast expanse of the mountain range, or near the lush green forests, making you feel close to mother nature and enjoy a breath-taking view.

The Club Mahindra resorts offer you a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds, nature and luxury, enriching your holiday experience.

Amenities – There is something for everyone

Club Mahindra resorts are what family resorts should be like. They have something for everyone, from senior family members to teenagers. Most resorts have an expansive and lush green garden with walkways to stroll in the evening while enjoying the beautiful views and weather.

For kids, there is a special entertainment zone where your children can enjoy playing different games. From board games to video games, the options are aplenty. Also, the resorts allow you to participate in various activities and events like magic shows, pottery workshops, cooking with the chef, yoga, etc.

But that’s not all. There are a range of other amenities at all the Club Mahindra resorts that you can enjoy with your family.

Sprawling Pool – Take a dip in the swimming pool with your family and relax after a long outdoor day. There is a separate pool for children, and lifeguards are on duty during the pool hours.

Relaxing and Rejuvenating – Family holidays are all about relaxing, isn't it? And what better way to relax and rejuvenate than enjoying an ayurvedic massage at the in-house spa?

Sweat It Out – If you are a fitness-conscious person, you will love working out in our fully-equipped gym. So, don't miss your daily workout dose anymore.

If you are a fitness-conscious person, you will love working out in our fully-equipped gym. So, don't miss your daily workout dose anymore. Shop for souvenirs – All Club Mahindra resorts have souvenir shops, allowing you to purchase local craft and antique items.

Exquisite Dining Experience

Club Mahindra resorts across India have a reputation for offering the guests the most delightful culinary experience they have had. When travelling or going on a holiday to a new place, you want the best local food experience.

This is exactly what these resorts offer. The chefs at Club Mahindra Resorts pamper your taste buds with a specially curated menu every day. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, you get to choose your favourite dish from an elaborate menu.

The menu typically includes a good mix of both local dishes and the all-time favourite foods. Also, you can find plenty of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. If you have any special dietary preference or want to try a specific dish, you can just tell the chef; they will be more than happy to prepare a special meal for you!

Strategic Location

All Club Mahindra resorts are strategically located close to the popular tourist attractions in the region, allowing you to explore all the places without any hassles. Also, there is a dedicated travel desk at all the resorts that provides all the information you need about the local attractions. They also help make itineraries for you and make travel arrangements so you can travel in style and with the utmost comfort.

Experiences

Club Mahindra offers a wide range of signature experiences that allow you to rediscover the joy of spending with your family members and strengthen your bond with them. The options are endless, from outdoor adventure activities to experiencing ancient art and traditions. Here are some of the best activities you can enjoy at Club Mahindra Resorts.

Strawberry picking

You can relive your childhood memories of picking juicy and ripe strawberries from the farm. While you holiday at Club Mahindra Sherwood in Mahabaleshwar, you can pick these friends and enjoy it fresh.

Stone painting

If your child has a knack for painting and art, let them unleash their creativity and participate in a stone painting workshop. This beautiful experience is available at Club Mahindra Resorts in Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

Paragliding

Enjoy flying like a bird and floating freely in the air by going on a paragliding expedition. It is an adventure that will give you the adrenaline rush you need. You can have this beautiful experience at Club Mahindra Corbett in Uttarakhand.

Houseboat cruise

A houseboat cruise is a wonderful experience that you can enjoy at Club Mahindra Ashtamudi Resort in Kollam, Kerala. It allows you to escape the city chaos and be in the lap of nature. The cruise ride takes you on a serene journey over the azure waters of Ashtamudi Lake, and the pristine surroundings only add to the experience.

Thus, Club Mahindra Resorts has all the right ingredients to make your dream holiday a reality! You can read the Club Mahindra reviews online to learn more about what the guests who have enjoyed the world-class hospitality have said about their experience.

