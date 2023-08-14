Best Fibroid Removal Specialist Doctor In Delhi NCR (Uterine Fibroids)

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super speciality training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Consultant.

Visit Now Website: https://interventionalradiologydelhi.com/

Contact No: +91-9205747171

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up a new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi.

A fibroid, also known as uterine fibroid or leiomyoma, is a common non-cancerous (benign) growth that can develop in or on the uterus. Fibroids are made up of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue and can vary in size from small, seed-like growths to large masses. They may be single or multiple and may grow inside the uterine cavity, within the uterine wall, or on the outside of the uterus.

They are common among women of child-bearing age. Nearly 40 percent develop these noncancerous growths in the uterus that often don’t cause any symptoms. While the most common treatment is surgery to remove tumors that cause extreme pain, some women choose a gentler procedure that allows them to keep their uterus.

Symptoms:

Not all women with fibroids experience symptoms, but when they do, common signs and symptoms may include:

Heavy or prolonged menstrual periods

Pelvic pain or pressure

Backache or leg pain

Painful intercourse

Frequent urination

Constipation

Enlarged abdomen or uterus

Infertility

Causes:

Certain factors increase the risk of developing fibroids which include hormonal imbalance (e.g. : estrogen and progesterone), genetics (family history) and race (African-American women are more prone to fibroids).

It is essential to consult with a healthcare provider if you suspect you have uterine fibroids or if you are experiencing any concerning symptoms. An early and proper evaluation and diagnosis by an expert can determine the best course of action for your individual situation.

Some Frequently Asked Questions from Interventional Radiologist

Q. Which treatment is best for fibroids?

A. For many years, hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) was the only option. The best treatment (medical or surgical) for fibroids depends on various factors, including the size, number, and location of the fibroids, the severity of symptoms, the patient's age, and their desire for future fertility.

Each treatment option has its own benefits and considerations. It's essential to discuss these options with a healthcare provider to determine the most suitable treatment for an individual's specific situation. Patients are best managed by both Gynaecology and Interventional Radiology team.

Q. What is the latest treatment for fibroids?

A. Several advanced treatments for fibroids are emerging, but it's essential to note that medical advancements continue to evolve. Some of the latest treatment used by Fibroid Specialist:

Uterine artery embolisation: The popularity of uterine artery embolization has steadily grown since the 1990s. Most patients report symptom improvement within one to two months. It works by blocking the arteries that supply blood to the uterus causing them to shrink.

The procedure involves making a small nick in the groin and inserting a catheter in the artery. Using real-time imaging, doctors then release tiny pellets into the uterine artery to cut off the blood supply that feeds the fibroids. Over time, these tumors shrink and die.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): RFA is a minimally invasive technique that uses radiofrequency energy to destroy fibroid tissue. It is often performed through laparoscopic or hysteroscopic methods.

Surgical options: If the fibroids are large, causing severe symptoms, or impacting fertility, surgical intervention may be recommended. Procedure like myomectomy (removal of fibroids) may be considered.

Q. What is the success rate of these procedures?

A. The success rate of fibroid surgery can vary depending on the type of surgery performed, the size and location of the fibroids, the overall health of the patient, and the specific goals of the surgery.

The success rate of uterine artery embolisation in terms of symptom relief is generally reported to be around 85-90%.

The success rate of RFA varies depending on the specific procedure and the expertise of the surgeon. In some cases, multiple treatments may be required for optimal results.

Studies suggest that women who underwent these procedures did almost as well as those who had surgeries. It's important to remember that their success depends on the individual's unique circumstances and the expertise of the medical team.

If retaining the uterus is important then uterine artery embolisation is very helpful.

Discussing the potential risks, benefits, and expected outcomes with a healthcare provider is crucial for making an informed decision about the most suitable treatment option. Additionally, regular follow-up visits and ongoing management are important to monitor for any potential recurrence or new fibroid growth.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

