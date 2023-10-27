Best Five Data Science Courses to Upskill in 2024

Data science is not just a buzzword but the pulse of modern decision-making. Its ability to unravel meaningful insights from vast datasets has transformed industries, reshaped economies, and fueled innovations that were once deemed unimaginable.

Data science deciphers the language of the digital world. It uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract insights and knowledge from structured and unstructured data. Data science holds an indispensable role across varied industries, from predicting trends to solving complex business challenges.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, data science will generate around 11.5 million job opportunities by 2026. The global market size for data science is estimated to reach up to $322.9 billion in 2026, compared to $95.3 billion in 2021. Since this field is flourishing rapidly, data science enthusiasts need to hone their skills to establish themselves in a competitive landscape. Let us explore the top five courses that will help you ace the data science domain.

Five Data Science Courses to Skyrocket Your Career Growth

Whether you are a beginner or a professional, upskilling is the ladder to the destination of career success. In 2022, data science stood out as the most acquired skill. A staggering 83% of individuals intend to upskill in 2023, a notable increase from the 79% recorded last year. If you also want to master the fundamentals of data science, here are the top five courses to consider:

1. Data Science Specialization by Great Learning for bootcamp Program

This course is presented by mygreatlearning team in association with GreatLakes. It guides aspiring data science pursuers through the important concepts and tools required to succeed in the field. You will learn everything regarding the data science channel, from data acquisition to proper publication.

Its conclusive capstone project helps you showcase and apply the skills you have acquired by working with authentic, real-world data. It presents an opportunity for the candidates to create a sophisticated data product that reflects their expertise in the domain.

Key Course Features: This program is an exhilarating way to get well-acquainted with ten multifaceted topics. These include Data Science, RStudio, GitHub, Machine Learning, python Programming, Regular Expression, Cluster Analysis, Data Manipulation and Cleansing and many more.

Thus, you will learn the crucial tactics and tools that data analysts and scientists swear by. The course, particularly python programming, focuses on balancing theory and application of the concepts learned.

Necessary Skills/Eligibility: Comprehensive knowledge of python programming is not compulsory. However, the aspirants should possess primary expertise in statistics and mathematics, specifically calculus and linear algebra.

Certifications: You will get a shareable career certificate from Great Lakes University.

You will get a shareable career certificate from Great Lakes University. Course Duration and Fees: This course lasts around 12 Months, accounting for 7 hours weekly. The graded material and certification will cost you around 2,50,000 INR.

2. Live Online Advanced Data Science Course by Logicmojo

The Advanced Data Science Course by LogicMojo is an online program curated by industry experts to help applicants master over eight aspects of data science. It offers a meticulous curriculum alongside personalized mentorship support and lifelong course accessibility to the students. Besides providing theoretical education, it also empowers aspirants to apply their acquired knowledge in hands-on projects effectively.

This beginner-friendly data science course by Logicmojo comprises live online weekend classes, weekday doubt-clearing sessions, 20+ Projects, and practical assignments. Professional mentors also guide the students to develop an in-depth understanding of data science concepts. A solid foundation for data science is nurtured amongst the candidates through industry-relevant real-time projects, case studies, and job assistance.

Key Course Features: The learners will develop a robust grasp of Natural Language Processing and Python programming and their utilization in data science. Practical experience is also imparted with varied data manipulation, visualization, and analysis techniques. You will also learn about full stack end to end from full stack developer course. The course also familiarizes students with relevant tools such as Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, Seabron, Spark, and Hadoop.

You will also get to work with hypothesis testing, statistical models, time series analysis, forecasting, Tableau, and Power BI. The course also introduces the aspirants to Machine Learning Algorithms through logistic regression, k-nearest neighbors, and linear regression. At the advanced stage, you will learn about deep learning, support vector machines, random forests, and decision trees. As the course concludes, the students can build a strong portfolio and get interview training for MNCs and MAANG companies.

Necessary Skills/Eligibility: Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least a 50% mark. A basic understanding of mathematics and programming concepts is essential, while a work experience exceeding two years is desirable.

Certifications & Job Assistance: You will get a shareable Master Data Science certification from LogicMojo, exhibiting your achievements made throughout the course. You also confirmed get Job Assistance in product companies for Data Scientist role.

You will get a shareable Master Data Science certification from LogicMojo, exhibiting your achievements made throughout the course. You also confirmed get Job Assistance in product companies for Data Scientist role. Course Duration and Fees: The program spans approximately eight months, granting lifelong access to study materials. The regular fee is INR 75,000, with an early-bird discount of up to 15% for the initial 15 applicants. EMI option is also available, starting from INR 5,200 per month.

3. Data Science Professional Certificate by IBM

The Data Science Certification Program by IBM helps students and professionals polish over nine modules encircling data science. The students will acquire hands-on experience in machine learning and data science concepts throughout the course. The program equips individuals with high-tech tools and skills, such as open-source tools and libraries.

As the course progresses, you will gain meticulous knowledge about Python, databases, Basics of Data Science, SQL, data analysis, statistical analysis, and predictive modelling. After completing the course with flying colors, students will have a portfolio containing data science projects they have worked on. It will help them enter the competitive data science arena and excel in their career.

Key Course Features: The course emphasizes teaching the students the entire spectrum of data science. It includes the introduction and application of data science alongside the techniques that scientists apply to their work.

Participants will gain extensive hands-on experience in data visualization, machine learning and data science modules. The course also covers the utilization of open-source tools such as Jupyter, IBM Watson, Zeppelin, Rstudio, and Notebooks in the realm of data science.

Necessary Skills/Eligibility: A strong background in programming is not mandatory. However, applicants should possess a basic know-how in statistics and mathematics.

Certifications: The candidates will receive a shareable Data Science Professional Certification by IBM, offered in collaboration with Coursera.

The candidates will receive a shareable Data Science Professional Certification by IBM, offered in collaboration with Coursera. Course Duration and Fees: The duration of each course can differ. For full-time self-learners, the completion period may take 2 to 3 months, while part-time learners might take 6 to 12 months. The course is available at a monthly fee of $29 to $99, which includes a Coursera subscription.

4. Advanced Program in Data Science by IIM Calcutta

This program makes students acquainted with varied tools and tactics to handle, manage, analyze, and interpret data. It is designed with a specific focus on working professionals seeking to enhance their skill set through hands-on data analysis experience. Data analysis and management are the primary components of this course.

It also lays equal emphasis on tools such as Oracle SQL, Python, SPSS Modeler, @Risk, Area, R programming, Hadoop & Full Stack Development. Once the program ends, the learners will have an unwavering groundwork for utilizing advanced statistical models and quantitative techniques.

Key Course Features: The foundation of this course lies in the core concepts of Data Science, Statistics for Data Science, and Mathematics. Further, it also focuses on Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Data Interpretation, and Business Intelligence through Data Analytics and many more.

The course also provides hands-on training with diverse programming languages that shape the landscape of data science. Students will also get guidance from the IIM experts throughout the project.

Necessary Skills/Eligibility: This course is exclusively for working professionals in managerial roles with a minimum experience of three years. The candidates should be graduates or post-graduates in any subject with a minimum of 50% marks. Knowledge of programming languages is not compulsory, but basic proficiency in statistics and mathematics is preferable.

Certification: Students will be awarded a certificate in Advanced Program in Data Science by the prestigious IIM Calcutta.

Students will be awarded a certificate in Advanced Program in Data Science by the prestigious IIM Calcutta. Course Duration and Fees: The program lasts for a year, with three-hour sessions taking place weekly on every Sunday. However, additional sessions will be arranged selectively on Wednesdays with a beforehand intimation. The students have to visit the IIM Calcutta campus twice, with each visit of 10 days. One can enrol in this program for INR 4.80 lakhs plus applicable charges.

5. Data Science Professional Course by Scaler Academy

This professional program enables students to hone their skills and proficiency in data data science . It introduces you to Machine Learning, python programming, and many more, which are significant for the data scientist position. The course includes real-life projects and case studies to prepare the students for the challenges in the data science career.

Applicants will gain proficiency in MLOps, data analysis, and basic of machine learning with python. The program comprises five adaptable modules, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. Upon completion, students can confidently undertake independent data analysis projects.

Key Course Features: You will be presented with the essential concepts of Data Science visualization, Data Science basics, Deep learning, Machine Learning, GitHub, Advanced DSA and Modeling. Besides, the students will learn in detail about productivity tools, linear regression, probability, and wrangling.

The course explains the core concepts of data science through real-life scenarios. Thus, the students will know how to incorporate Machine Learning algorithms via advanced tools. You will also get the opportunity to be mentored by the university's global partners.

Necessary Skills/Eligibility: Familiarity with programming is not obligatory, although applicants should hold a fundamental grasp of mathematics and statistics.

Certifications: As the program is completed, students will get a Professional Certification from Scaler in Data Science with Job Assistance.

As the program is completed, students will get a Professional Certification from Scaler in Data Science with Job Assistance. Course Duration and Fees: The course duration is around eleven months and five months, which requires dedicating 6 hours weekly. The total cost of the program is 3.69 Lakhs.

The Final Words

Adopting a mindset of lifelong learning is essential in the constantly changing field of data science. Last year, 43% of individuals within their companies achieved career advancement through upskilling. Additionally, 23% successfully transitioned to new career domains and 18% secured job offers. To keep your career on the cutting edge, consider upskilling in data science through the top five courses mentioned above.

