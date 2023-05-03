Best Google Ads Agencies in India | List of Top 10

Google ads is one of the most effective channels in today’s digital marketing scenario, with an average conversion rate of 4.40%. On the other hand, it’s a mere 0.57% for display ads. This clearly shows how effective a Google ad can be when it comes to generating traffic, leads, and sales.

But choosing an efficient Google Ads company for the best-quality services can be a challenge as you’ll find a plethora of such options out there. That’s why we’ve made the task easier for you by shortlisting the ten best Google Ads agencies in our guide. Go ahead and give it a read!

This 14-year-old PPC Company tops our list as it has helped scores of businesses stay ahead of their competitors for an extended time period. Ranking By SEO understands the Google Ads platform quite well and can efficiently use all its features for successful campaign creation.

Services: This Google Ads agency has a range of Google PPC packages on offer, which include services for network account set-up, campaign set-up, keyword suggestions, and text ads.

2. RankZ

This result-driven Google ads company excels at building actionable advertising plans and executing them seamlessly. It has more than a decade of experience in designing perfect marketing campaigns for large and small businesses alike.

Services: The Google ads services provided by the agency include performance marketing and publishing analytical reports on the ad performance over a longer span.

3. InstaServ

InstaServ helps a business flourish in all aspects of online marketing including Google PPC advertising. Founded in 2007, the Google Ads agency works by generating quality leads for a business, building its brand reputation, and conducting in-depth performance research.

Services: IntstaServ offers a range of Google Ads services including Google Search ads, Performance Max ads, Google Display ads, and Google Shopping ads.

4. Alpha Media

Alpha Media has an integrated team of digital marketing and Google Ads experts providing high-quality marketing services to clients across the country. The Google Ads company holds customer satisfaction as the top priority and offers guaranteed results throughout.

Services: Speaking of its PPC services, the Google Ads agency works to maximize the ROI on Google Ads through extensive A/B testing and campaign optimization.

5. eSign Web Services

Having worked with more than 2500 clients across the world, eSign Web Services is a leading PPC company helping brands build an optimize and robust presence online.

Services: The eSign team includes professionals who have an in-depth understanding of creating targeted PPC ad campaigns. Thus, rest assured that they’ll provide services that can increase your gains from a campaign without straining the budget too much.

6. Brainwork

Brainwork has been around for more than two decades, offering an influential portfolio of internet marketing, web development, web designing, and digital advertising services.

Services: The Google Ads services offered by Brainwork are tailored as per the requirements of their clients and made unique to ensure they attract more traffic throughout.

7. Advert India

Advert India helps businesses grow to their full potential by virtue of its digital marketing and website designing services. It’s backed by a highly experienced group of creative designers and marketing professionals who develop a clear proposition and formulate a strategy best suited for the brand.

Services: This Google ads agency provides full-range PPC development services including optimization of text ads, keyword research, geo-targeting, and conversion tracking.

8. iProspect

Next up is this globally renowned Google ads agency which adopts performance-driven branding initiatives to attract traffic and leads for its clients.

Services: The company designs its PPC plan for a client by considering the audience instead of the keywords. Also, it makes most of the company data and insights to device an effective strategy.

9. TIS Digitech

TIS Digitech provides comprehensive guidance from experts on SEO, PPC, social media management, and online reputation management based on the marketing goals of a business.

Services: The Google Ads management services offered by TIS Digitech are customized based on the requirements, constraints, and objectives of a business.

10. SEO Discovery

We end our list with this company offering quality 360° digital marketing services to its clients. In other words, clients are assisted throughout the customer journey starting from the initial awareness phase to the final conversion.

Services: The company’s dedicated team of SEO and Google Ads experts understand the evolving trends in the field and utilize their experience in achieving business goals.

Final Words

That’s about it for today. We hope you’ll be able to find the ideal Google Ads agency for crafting the best possible ad campaign for your business. So, go ahead and get the ball rolling!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.