Best Google Ads Management Companies in India - Top 3 PPC Packages Price Comparison Details

Google Ads - a paid online advertising platform developed by Google. This is undoubtedly the most effective marketing approach to promote your business, sell products/services, raise brand awareness as well increase traffic to your website. If you are considering investing in Google Ads, you can go with a Search ad campaign which is the most common type of Google Ads ad and it appears on the Search Engine Result Page(SERP). However, businesses can also use Google Ads to run display ads, YouTube ads, shopping ads and more.

As per the latest study, the revenue of Google Ads was around $59 billion in Q4 2022 and it is expected that the revenue will increase by 9.5% in 2023. More than 84% of businesses are using Responsive Ads as of 2023. Small to mid-sized businesses spend around $9000-$10,000 on an average on Google Ads. If you are willing to invest in Google Ads, you have come to the right place.

We are an independent research organization, striving to help businesses of varied scales or individuals to find the most affordable service providers. We have highly talented research analysts, dedicated digital marketing experts and experienced marketing professionals on our team. We conduct thorough research to discover the best Indian agencies that offer highly satisfactory services at the most competitive costs. Our unbiased research work is based on the information we collect from the websites, checking of original reviews and numerous accolades, and a ton of other metrics.

This blog is going to help you find the best Google Ads management companies in India that offer the most affordable PPC packages that won’t burn your pocket.

A Quick Outlook to our Research

We have come to know from the latest study that paid campaigns drive over 65% of clicks from Google ads as of 2023. And, because of that, more than 1.2 million businesses trust Google Ads to market their products and services. So, it’s pretty clear that investing in Google ads is worth your money.

After a thorough assessment of more than 20 Google Ads management companies in India for over a month, https://ztsindia.com/ we discovered 3 companies - Zebra Techies Solution, Bruce Clay India and ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd. And, Why do we select only these 3? Not only do we check their package rates but also the deliverables. And, most importantly, how much revenue they have generated for clients to date.

What We Have Found About These Google Ads Management Companies In India

When it comes to Zebra Techies Solution, their PPC package rates are pretty impressive. If we even talk about their Basic package, the monthly spending cost will be around $300-$500/month i.e. INR 18500 to INR 30,870/month. Any business or startup that is looking for a low budget to run Google ad campaigns, can go with this package. While researching their website, we found they have 12 years of experience in the digital marketing domain and operate with a team of 75+ full-time employees. Not only do they excel at PPC, but also they have low-cost packages for SEO, SMO, web design and development.

About the second company, Bruce Clay India; a top-tier digital marketing company, known for offering the most affordable PPC and SEO and Social media packages. Their main office is located in Ventura County, California but they also have offices in Japan, India, Australia, Middle East, Europe and Brazil. This company has been operating in this domain for many decades. They offer a complete PPC campaign management program.

And, another company is ZTS Infotech Pvt Ltd, which is a full-service web solution company.

This company has already delivered 2000+ successful projects with 100+ job success rates. Their PPC packages are affordable. Currently, this company is operating with a team of 25+ PPC experts. They not only have expertise over Google Ads but also in Facebook Ads and LinkedIn Ads.

Let’s Talk About the 4 Most Affordable PPC Packages

After analyzing various Indian PPC packages we are now highlighting 4 most affordable PPC packages that you can opt for even if you have a small or mid-scale business.

Basic Package - The cost of a basic package may differ from one company to another. We are explaining a basic package that offers a large number of deliverables and will be suitable for all kinds of small and medium-scale businesses. Zebra Techies Solution starts their basic package where the monthly spending cost is between $300-$500/month i.e. INR 18500 to INR 30,870/month. And, you will only need to spend $100/Month i.e. INR 6,200/month for Ads management. There will be no additional cost for Account Setup.

Bronze Package - Zebra Techies Solution offers the Bronze package at the most competitive rates when compared to other companies in the same domain. There will be around $500-$1000/monthly spending cost i.e. INR 30,870 to INR 62,000/month. They will charge around $150/Month i.e. INR 9,300/month as the Ads management cost. In this package, the company offers - Account setup, Keyword Research by Top Rated Paid Tool, Keyword Bid Optimization, Ad Optimization, PPC Maintenance, as well as Additional Protection. Your ads will be protected from fraud clicks.

Silver Package - Zebra Techies Solution has Silver PPC package where the spending limit is in between $1000-$5000/month i.e INR 62,000 to INR 308,700/month. They will charge only 250$/Month i.e. INR 15,500/month or 10% of the Total Monthly Budget whatever is maximum as Ads management cost. In this package, the company offers- account set up, ad management, 24/7 monitoring, and Up to 5000 Ad Clicks. Moreover, it entails Click Fraud Attack Indicator, Automatic IP Blocking, VPN & Proxy Blocking, Conversion Tracking, Session Recording and analysis, and more.

Platinum Package- There are many companies that want to launch multiple ad campaigns but want an affordable PPC package. This Platinum package offered by Zebra Techies Solution is the right package for them. It costs more than $5000/month i.e. more than 308,700/month. This company charges only 450$/Month i.e INR 21,600/month or 6% of Total Monthly Spent whatever is maximum as Ads management cost. This package entails everything from setting up the account till the conversion happens. They offer fraud click prevention, right keyword bidding, strategic and relevant ad copies, in-depth analysis of the performance of the campaigns, real-time approach for necessary modification to the campaigns, 24/7 support and monitoring, weekly and monthly reports, etc.

How Do These PPC Packages Differ from Others?

No additional account set up fees(many companies charge 500 USD i.e 41076.42 INR

for account setup.)

Most affordable package rates

Low ad management fees per month

A/B testing

Fraud click prevention

Automatic IP Blocking

VPN & Proxy Blocking

Conversion Tracking

Using varied types of top-rated paid tools for the best insights

Session Recording and analysis

Weekly and monthly performance report

24/7 monitoring

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How Do These PPC Packages Differ from Others?

Why Are these Low-Cost Packages Generating More Clicks and Conversions?

When researching these PPC packages, we delve into understanding the core features that can impact the success of an online advertising campaign.

A/B testing, for instance, allows businesses to fine-tune their ad creatives and landing pages to maximize conversion rates. And, the team at Zebra Techies Solution is well-versed in A/B split testing. Their experts create multiple variations of ad campaigns, landing pages, ad copies. This helps them determine which elements go well with the target audience.

Equally important is fraud click prevention since it safeguards your budget by detecting and mitigating click fraud. And, there is also Automatic IP blocking which ensures that your ads are not wasted on irrelevant or malicious clicks. And, VPN and proxy blocking enhances the accuracy of your targeting. The experts at Zebra Techies Solution perform all of these.

And, of course, there is conversion tracking which is now a paramount. It provides you with valuable insights into the performance of your campaigns. This enables data-driven optimizations for better ROI. These elements together form the foundation of effective PPC packages and it ensures your advertising endeavors yield the desired results. Zebra Techies Solution excels in that too.

Moreover, this Indian Google Ad management company has access to expensive tools like SEMrush, SpyFu, PPC Hero etc. worth up to $200 per year. This helps them get the right insight into the ad campaign and bring maximum success to it. They have already spent 5 Million USD dollars for their industries and niches and generated more than 11.2 Million USD as of 2023.

Final Thoughts

Being an independent research platform, we always want to pick the right service provider that offers affordable pricing. We never recommend any business or individuals to hire the companies or agencies we have discovered from our extensive research. Our work is unbiased and our motto is to find reliable and affordable service providers. It's totally up to you to hire an agency based on your budget and requirements.

FAQ

What is the cost of Google ad packages?

The average PPC packages may range between 500$-1000$ per month in India. But it may depend from one company to another. If you want to choose a low-cost package you can opt for a basic package that may cost you between $300-$500/ month.

Should You Hire a Top Google Ads Management Company?

Unlike SEO, Google Ads is not an organic marketing method. Here, businesses run various ad campaigns with relevant keywords and compelling ad canopies. But Google ranks only those ads that have great quality scores and the right keyword bidding. Only a certified Google Ads manager has the knowledge and expertise to manage Google Ads and bring the most out of it.

Are Google Ads monthly?

In recent times, you can't set a monthly budget within Google Ads. But you can use your average daily budget that you can later multiply by the number of days in the month. This way you can determine what your monthly spend will be.

What is CTR in Google Ads?

Clickthrough rate (CTR) is used to gauge how well your keywords, ads, and free listings are performing. You can get the CTR by calculating the number of clicks that your ad receives when you divide it by the number of times your ad is shown.

How is CPC calculated?

CPC or cost per click in Google ads is calculated in a simple manner. You just need to divide the total cost of your clicks by the total number of clicks. The average CPC is based on your actual cost-per-click (actual CPC). This is the actual amount that you will be charged for a click on your ad.

What is the Average CPC in Google?

Many reports suggest that the average CPC for search ads in India can be between $1-5$ and the average CPC for display ads can be between $1-$10.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!