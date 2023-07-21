Best Hair Transplant Istanbul: Smile Hair Clinic

Several factors have led to the incredible popularity Istanbul now enjoys as the capital of hair transplant surgeries. One of those factors is the number of highly skilled professionals who have been in the industry for years or decades.

Another vital factor is the low price these hair clinics in Turkey charge for high-quality hair transplants and all-around experiences.

When these experts are concerned, hair loss isn’t a problem, and they’ll go above and beyond to provide you with the ultimate experience and make your hair restoration journey as pleasant as possible, which is another reason they’re so popular.

Experts at Smile Hair Clinic

Located on the 7th floor of a well-designed and gorgeous building in East Istanbul’s financial district, the high-tech Smile Hair Clinic is home to around a hundred employees. It was created in 2018 by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin, and ever since then, it has been a top choice for many suffering from hair loss.

These two expert hair transplant surgeons and their hundred staff members have changed lives in the past five years. The two established doctors and their other colleagues have decades of combined experience in hair transplant surgeries and are always looking to improve their techniques, results, and patient experience.

Why is Smile Hair Clinic an excellent choice?

Generally, hair transplant in Turkey are an excellent idea, but Smile Hair Clinic takes it a step further. It’s not the cheapest option in Turkey since these prices range between €2,000 to €8,000. Still, as far as prices go, it’s on the low end, making it an excellent option because of its service quality. Learn more about its prices below.

People with hair loss problems likely already know that the prices of hair transplant clinics in Europe and the US are through the roof. In the US, they’re between $10,000 and $15,000, while in Europe, you might find them as low as €5,000. However, such prices are rare, and, in reality, you’re looking at anywhere between €10,000 and €40,000.

The prices of hair clinics in Turkey don’t impact the quality of the treatment. Instead, they reflect the incredible competition between hair doctors, surgeons, and experts. Such competition has forced these clinics to lower their prices in the past two decades. On the other hand, the competition has also forced them to improve and continually adjust to the latest hair transplant techniques.

Should you book a hair transplant with Smile Hair Clinic?

Smile Hair Clinic is undoubtedly your answer if you’re after a painless and quick hair transplant procedure. The professionals working in this establishment have years of experience and many satisfied customers, which you can also find on the website and look into their before and after photos.

Turkish clinics’ low-priced yet high-quality hair transplant services are also some of the most popular worldwide. However, if the low price isn’t enough to persuade you, wait until you hear about Smile Hair Clinic’s complete experience and everything in the packages.

Smile Hair Clinic offers packages with similar treatments and identical hair transplant procedures. These packages always include the following:

1. Initial briefing, consultation, planning, and True Hairline design

2. The necessary tests before the surgery

3. An FUE extraction, sapphire-blade incisions, or manual implantation

4. Post-op discharge and 12-month aftercare

5. Hotel stay, transfers, and medications

You can pick from three packages at Smile Hair Clinic. They all include the five services above, differing only in your chosen hotel. Moreover, the Diamond package includes surgery and supervision by the two established expert hair transplant surgeons—Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilkin.

Here are the three packages Smile Hair Clinic offers:

● Gold – €2,390

● Platinum – €3,290

● Diamond – €5,790

Ultimately, the hair transplant procedure results will be the same, regardless of the package you go for, as all Smile Hair Clinic doctors and staff members will treat you like royalty, which is why they’re such a popular option in Turkey.

Miscellaneous services the clinic offers

At Smile Hair Clinic, Dr. F. Ahmedov, Dr. A. C. Azak, and Dr. B. Yakupoğlu accompany the esteemed experts Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilkin. Such a team of experts will go above and beyond to create the best experience for you. They’ll construct the perfect hairline that matches your head and facial features.

Moreover, a team of over a hundred staff members works tirelessly to make patients feel at home and go into surgery relaxed. Together with the doctors above, they can turn hair loss problems into joy, as they’re patiently waiting to fulfill your wishes, restore your hairline, and offer various services.

These hair transplant services include the following:

● Afro hair transplants

● Beard transplants

● Body hair transplants

● DHI hair transplants

● Eyebrow transplants

● FUE hair transplants

● Manual FUE transplants

● Mesotherapy

● Mustache transplants

● Sapphire FUE transplants

● Sideburn restoration

● Treatments for women with hair loss issues

FUE and DHI methods are the most famous treatment options regarding hair and beard transplants. They are highly effective in dealing with hair loss issues and are some of the most sought-after treatments worldwide.

The FUE hair transplant method uses a sapphire blade made of synthetic sapphire. It’s a sharp and rigid instrument that’s much better than steel and capable of quickly making smaller incisions and implanting hair in those incisions.

Similarly, DHI, or direct hair implantation method, uses implanter pens, also known as Choi pens. Once the Choi pen creates a small hole, it simultaneously implants grafts, reducing the work. However, compared to the FUE hair transplant method, the DHI method requires higher numbers of grafts and much more time.

Depending on the size of your bald spot and the strength of your hair follicles, you might require the DHI method. The doctors can tell you more about it and recommend it if you’re a suitable candidate.

Conclusion

By booking hair transplant clinics in Turkey, like the Smile Hair Clinic in East Istanbul, you can get the best possible transplanted hair for a much lower price than in Europe or the US.

Although the hair transplant cost in Turkey is low, the quality of hair transplant services has never been higher, and you can finally get the treatment you deserve.

