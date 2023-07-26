Best Head and Neck Cancer Doctor in Delhi India [Cancer Specialist]

Head and neck cancer is a group of cancers arising in the head and neck region. Common head and neck cancers include cancer of mouth, throat, larynx (voice box), nasal cavity, and salivary glands.

Looking for consultation regarding Head and Neck Cancer Doctor.

Dr Anita Malik- Cancer Specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Book an Appointment Today

Visit Now Website:https://www.dranitamalik.com/

Check out patient’s feedback Google link:CLICK HERE

Contact No: +91-9310491198

WhatsApp Now for quick response directly from Dr Anita Malik:MESSAGE NOW

Experience: More than 17 yrs. in the field of Oncology

Speciality: Oncology (MD Radiation Oncology)

Position: Senior Consultant (Oncologist)

Education: MBBS │ MD | NUH Singapore (Clinical Trained)

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, MedantaGurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka New Dehli Delhi, India.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

Here are some commonly asked questions about Head and Neck Cancer:

Q What are symptoms of head and neck cancer?

A. Common symptoms include persistent ulcer in mouth or tongue , lump in neck, difficulty or pain while swallowing, change in voice or hoarseness, ear pain or hearing loss, persistent nasal congestion, unexplained weight loss, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath , blood in saliva or phlegm.

Q: What are the risk factors for head and neck cancer?

A: Major culprit is tobacco use (smoking or chewing) others are excessive alcohol consumption, exposure to certain chemicals and substances (such as asbestos or wood dust), human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, loose and or sharp teeth, a weakened immune system, and poor oral hygiene.

Q: How is head and neck cancer diagnosed?

A: The diagnostic work up includes a combination of procedures and tests. These may include a physical examination, endoscopy, CT scans or MRI, biopsy and sometimes additional tests like PET scans or special blood tests.

Q: Can head and neck cancer be prevented?

A: It is not completely preventable but can reduce the risk by avoiding tobacco use (in any form),moderating alcohol consumption, practicing safe sex (reduce the risk of HPV infection), maintaining good oral hygiene, and protecting against occupational exposures to harmful substances.

Q: Are there any long-term side effects of treatment for head and neck cancer?

A: Treatment for head and neck cancer can have both short-term and long-term side effects. Long-term side effects may include changes in speech or swallowing abilities, loss of taste or smell, dental problems, dry mouth. These side effects can be minimized with advanced treatment techniques (IMRT / Intensity modulated radiotherapy, IGRT/ Image-guided radiotherapy, SBRT/ Stereotactic radiotherapy, targeted and immunotherapy).

Q: How effective is treatment for head and neck cancer and what are survival rates?

A: The effectiveness of treatment depends on factors, such as the stage, the location, and the individual's overall health. Early-stage cancers generally have a better prognosis, while advanced-stage cancers may be more challenging to treat. The treatment outcomes vary, but with appropriate treatment and early detection, many people can achieve long-term survival and disease control.

Q: Is head and neck cancer contagious?

A: No, head and neck cancer is not contagious.

Q: Can head and neck cancer recur after treatment?

A: Yes, it can recur after treatment. The risk depends on various factors, including the stage of the cancer, the effectiveness of the initial treatment, and individual characteristics. Regular follow-up visits with healthcare professionals are important to monitor for any signs of recurrence and provide appropriate management if it occurs.

Oncologists monitor patients during and after treatment and supportive care services can help manage, alleviate symptoms and treatment side effects.

In India, cancer treatment funding can be obtained through various sources, including:

Government Schemes, health insurance, NGOs, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Crowd funding.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

Consult us for further queries:CLICK HERE

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.