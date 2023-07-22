Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss: Top 4 Best Over The Counter Hearing Aids

In relation to a wide range of health issues, such as anxiety, increased risk of falling, and even dementia, hearing impairment has been found to have a strong connection. However, there is positive news to be found in the fact that hearing aids can improve your ability to hear and enhance your brain's functionality.

As a direct consequence of this, a significant number of people living in the United States who are affected by hearing loss are unable to pay for the costly hearing aids that are required to treat their condition. When over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids were made accessible throughout the country, the Federal Administration made a significant advancement toward its goal of expanding access to hearing aids for a greater number of people in the United States.

About hearing aids

According to studies, hearing loss is quite common, in particular among those who are old.

Hearing aids are little electronic devices that a person may position in or behind their ear to improve their hearing. They enhance the vibrations of sound, which assists in the transformation of vibrations into messages that can be heard.

Hearing aids modify the digital signal processing they use in response to the acoustic environment they are used in. Among the shared characteristics are:

Amplification that may be tailored to individual needs via the use of frequency band adjustments made possible by multichannel compression.

Increasing the overall sound quality by accommodating changes in direction is what we call feedback suppression.

Noise reduction in the background: try to be as quiet as possible

Hearing aids with advanced technology may automatically adjust the same settings.

There are many types of hearing aids - from prescription to OTC. This article will discuss OTC hearing aids and help you choose the best available.

OTC vs Prescription Hearing Aids

All hearing aids are regulated by the FDA. OTC hearing aids can be obtained without a prescription from a local store or online.

These devices should be used by adults 18 years and older with mild to severe hearing loss. Customizations and wireless technology may be included with OTC hearing aids.

OTC hearing aids may be inadequate for some individuals. They might need to consult a healthcare professional for potential prescription hearing aids. Doctors can program prescription devices themselves, so a medical consultation is required for their availability.

Understanding and Purchasing OTC Hearing Aids

To learn how much they cost, where you can buy them, and what considerations you should take into consideration before making the decision to buy an OTC hearing aid, read our review of the best OTC brands. For information on both OTC and prescription hearing aids, read our review of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

1. Audien Atom – Editor’s Pick for Enhance Hearing & Most Affordable

2. Chosgo Hearing - Easiest to Use Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

3. Fisdemo - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aids

4. Otofonix - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

1. Audien Atom - Editor’s Pick for Enhance Hearing & Most Affordable

Price: Ranging between $99-$249

Audien provides a fundamental yet cost-effective hearing aid that surpasses the prices of all alternative brands.

Audien devices are specifically designed for adult individuals who have been diagnosed with mild to moderate hearing loss, in accordance with the standards set for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. The two hearing aids offered by the company, namely the Atom and Atom Pro models, feature a compact in-the-canal design and utilize a rechargeable battery. Both of them lack Bluetooth functionality, as well as advanced sound processing features such as directional microphones, noise reduction, and the ability to be tailored to individual hearing impairments.

Audien provides only a single listening profile in their offerings, and during testing, it was observed that adjusting the volume requires the use of a petite screwdriver. The hearing aids come with a black screwdriver/brush hybrid tool, which, unfortunately, lacks convenience and discretion when it comes to adjusting the volume.

Additionally, it was noted that in comparison to other brands, the user manual provided by Audien was concise. Elaborate instructions can solely be accessed via instructional videos published on YouTube by the company. However, for individuals with hearing impairment who prioritize cost, Audien may serve as a valuable starting point.

Pros

Currently, the most affordable rechargeable hearing aid available

Small enough to be barely noticeable

Cons

Inconvenient volume adjustment

Very basic device

Cannot be financed for purchase

Is not waterproof

2. Chosgo Hearing - Easiest to Use Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Price - Ranging between $199-$219

Chosgo is a 12-channel hearing aid that offers high-quality sound with more frequency. It has an intelligent "noise reduction chip" that ensures that you are "in'' all conversations. This chip fades out background noise so that the audio is crisp and clear.

Chosgo hearing aid is lightweight, weighing only 2 g, small and truly invisible, snugly fitting into the ear canal.

The brand offers three popular models, and all three devices are designed for all day wearing with single button controls for volume control and on-off switch. Battery life is 24 hours and the hearing aid can be charged in a portable wire free box. Recharging takes two to four hours.

The box contains the following:

Ear caps - 6 pairs

Cerumen caps - 4 pairs

Cleaning brushes

Charging cables

Pros

High quality sound

Noise reduction chip

Removal of background noises

One button control

Long battery life

Wireless charging

Cons

Expensive

3. Fisdemo - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aids in USA & UK

Price: Ranging from $299 per pair

Fisdemo is a very small hearing aid that can be worn behind the ear and the fit is comfortable. It is a sturdy device that is designed to last for a long time. The hearing aid is tan colored and slim. This intelligent device has features like memory and volume controls.

The four channels make detecting charging directions easy, which is perfect for people with severe hearing problems. It is equipped with EZ charge technology that recharges the hearing aid in less than 4 hours. One charge lasts for more than 35 hours. Power consumption is low, battery life is long and the hearing aids are completely safe while charging. The charging case also works as a sanitizer for the hearing aids.

Pros

Exceptionally clear voice

Best for people with moderate to severe hearing problem

Suitable for all-day wearing

Discrete

Comfortable

Responsive customer service

Long battery life

Charging case works as a sanitizer

Cons

Expensive

4. Otofonix - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss in USA & UK

The people at Otofonix are of the belief that everyone should be able to hear. Hearing is one of the primary senses and hearing loss makes life difficult. You feel isolated, like you are missing out on everything.

There are two models ideal for those with severe hearing problems. They are -

Encore Helix

Encore

This model is ideal for use in one-to-one conversations. It fades out background noises so that the users can hear every word clearly. The device makes use of "advanced noise reduction technology" so that you can hear clearly even in a noisy environment. The device has 10 levels of volume, Telecoil feature and 3 more programs.

Those who have difficulty hearing in one-on-one talks, across long distances, or in noisy environments and have significant difficulty with word clarity would benefit greatly from using Encore. With advanced noise reduction technology, you can enjoy clear sound in any environment. With 3 programs, an added Telecoil feature program, and 10 volume levels, you can customize your hearing experience to fit your unique needs.

Features include:

Enhanced connectivity

Excellent sound quality

Discreet design

Customized hearing

The box contains 1 hearing aid, batteries, travel case, user manual, ear hook kit, sound tube and a cleaning kit.

2. Helix

Helix is the newest hearing aid from Otofonix that is designed to give users a complete hearing experience. It is for people with moderate to severe hearing loss. The speech understanding and noise cancellation features ensure that you can hear everything anywhere.

Key features include:

Long battery life

Excellent sound quality

Customized hearing

Affordable price

The box contains 1 hearing aid, rechargeable batteries, travel case, ear domes, sound tube and 2 cleaning kits.

How To Choose the Best Hearing Aid for Severe Hearing Loss

Before buying a hearing aid, individuals should consider the following:

The option that best suits their needs in terms of useful features

The overall expense of the hearing device

Trial period duration

Availability, duration, and coverage of warranty

Whether the manufacturer will offer temporary replacement hearing aids during repairs

Features to Look Out For

Audiologists help individuals identify beneficial features for their hearing aids. Some potential features people may seek are:

Noise reduction capability

Directional microphones

Telecoil technology

Rechargeable batteries

Multichannel compression

Severe hearing loss can significantly impact your quality of life, making it challenging to communicate effectively and engage in daily activities. OTC hearing aids offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for individuals with severe hearing loss who prefer to manage their condition independently. These devices are designed to amplify sound and improve your ability to hear sounds more clearly.

Factors to Consider When Choosing OTC Hearing Aids

Before selecting an OTC hearing aid for severe hearing loss, consider the following factors:

Sound Amplification: Look for devices that offer sufficient amplification levels to accommodate your specific hearing needs.

Look for devices that offer sufficient amplification levels to accommodate your specific hearing needs. Comfort and Fit: Ensure the hearing aid is comfortable to wear and fits securely in your ear.

Ensure the hearing aid is comfortable to wear and fits securely in your ear. Battery Life: Check the battery life of the device to ensure it can last throughout the day without frequent replacements.

Check the battery life of the device to ensure it can last throughout the day without frequent replacements. User-Friendly Controls: Opt for hearing aids with intuitive controls that are easy to adjust and operate.

Opt for hearing aids with intuitive controls that are easy to adjust and operate. Additional Features: Some OTC hearing aids may have features like noise reduction, telecoil compatibility, or Bluetooth connectivity. Choose the features that align with your requirements.

Understanding Severe Hearing Loss

As per Yahoo.com, Severe hearing loss refers to a significant degree of hearing impairment, where individuals struggle to hear sounds below a certain decibel level. It can result from various factors, including age, noise exposure, genetics, or medical conditions. Severe hearing loss often requires higher amplification levels to compensate for the reduced ability to perceive sounds.

Severe hearing loss can significantly impact your quality of life, making it challenging to communicate effectively and engage in daily activities. OTC hearing aids offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for individuals with severe hearing loss who prefer to manage their condition independently. These devices are designed to amplify sound and improve your ability to hear sounds more clearly.

Benefits of OTC Hearing Aids

OTC hearing aids offer several advantages for individuals with severe hearing loss. Here are some key benefits:

Accessibility: OTC hearing aids can be purchased without a prescription, allowing you to address your hearing loss immediately.

OTC hearing aids can be purchased without a prescription, allowing you to address your hearing loss immediately. Affordability: Compared to traditional hearing aids, OTC options are generally more affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of individuals.

Compared to traditional hearing aids, OTC options are generally more affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of individuals. Convenience: OTC hearing aids can be obtained directly from retail stores or online platforms, eliminating the need for multiple appointments or fittings.

OTC hearing aids can be obtained directly from retail stores or online platforms, eliminating the need for multiple appointments or fittings. Customization: Many OTC hearing aids come with adjustable settings, allowing you to personalize the sound amplification according to your preferences.

Drawbacks

Limited Severity Range : OTC hearing aids may not be suitable for individuals with severe or profound hearing loss, as they often require higher amplification levels that can only be provided by professional-grade devices.

: OTC hearing aids may not be suitable for individuals with severe or profound hearing loss, as they often require higher amplification levels that can only be provided by professional-grade devices. Lack of Professional Guidance: Unlike traditional hearing aids, OTC options don't involve professional evaluations or fittings, which means users may miss out on personalized advice and support.

Unlike traditional hearing aids, OTC options don't involve professional evaluations or fittings, which means users may miss out on personalized advice and support. Potential Incompatibility: OTC hearing aids may not offer compatibility with certain accessories or assistive listening devices, limiting their functionality in specific environments or situations.

OTC hearing aids may not offer compatibility with certain accessories or assistive listening devices, limiting their functionality in specific environments or situations. Quality Variability: The quality and effectiveness of OTC hearing aids can vary widely. Some may not meet the same standards as professionally prescribed devices, leading to inconsistent performance.

The quality and effectiveness of OTC hearing aids can vary widely. Some may not meet the same standards as professionally prescribed devices, leading to inconsistent performance. Limited Warranty and Support: OTC hearing aids may have shorter warranty periods or limited customer support compared to traditional hearing aids, which could be a disadvantage in case of malfunctions or issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can OTC hearing aids completely restore my hearing?

OTC hearing aids can significantly improve your hearing experience, but they may not completely restore your hearing to its original state. For severe hearing loss, it's advisable to consult a hearing healthcare professional for a comprehensive evaluation and personalized guidance.

Do I need a professional evaluation before purchasing OTC hearing aids?

While OTC hearing aids are designed for self-management, it's still recommended to undergo a professional evaluation to determine the severity and nature of your hearing loss. This evaluation can help you make an informed decision and ensure the chosen OTC hearing aid is suitable for your specific needs.

Are OTC hearing aids suitable for all types of hearing loss?

OTC hearing aids are generally suitable for mild to moderate hearing loss. However, for severe hearing loss, it's crucial to consult a hearing healthcare professional to explore all available options and find the most appropriate solution.

Can I adjust the settings of OTC hearing aids myself?

Yes, many OTC hearing aids come with adjustable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the sound amplification according to your preferences. However, it's recommended to refer to the user manual or seek guidance from the manufacturer for proper adjustment.

How long do OTC hearing aids typically last?

The lifespan of OTC hearing aids can vary depending on factors such as usage, maintenance, and battery life. On average, they can last between one to five years, but it's essential to follow the manufacturer's recommendations and replace them when necessary.

Summary

Among the many available alternatives, there are some hearing aids that can be a better fit for certain hearing problems. Always take into consideration the trial periods and warranties offered by hearing aid manufacturers.

