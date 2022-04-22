Best Immigration & Visa Consultant in Mumbai, India

Y-Axis was launched in 1999, and since then the renowned overseas immigration consultant has assisted thousands of Mumbaikars in achieving their desire of immigrating to a foreign country.

Immigration has always been lucrative to people all over the world. The word paints a picture of exploring a new culture, experiencing new opportunities, and adding skills to their professional and personal lives. It is not surprising that people desire to migrate to foreign lands.

Most people are at their wit's end about starting with the immigration process. The process might seem time-taking and confusing for them. This is where Y-Axis comes to help you. Y-Axis has years of experience in guiding people in their immigration applications. It is a trustworthy name for a better chance to move abroad for settling, studies, or career.

Y-Axis helps in resolving all your doubts. The competent consultants will assist you to better your chances for your immigration application to be approved. You can trust them for multiple services. They offer:

-Guidance to the apt path

-Individual counseling

-Updates after the submission of the application

Y-Axis, Mumbai

The first office of Y-Axis in Mumbai was started in Bandra in 2017. It has been creating Global Indians ever since its launch. Global Indians are people who are connected to their roots and are yet going places, both literally and figuratively. Over the years, it has expanded itself in Mumbai. It has branches in Andheri, Vashi, Thane, and many more places.

Y-Axis is there throughout the process of immigration application. They have an easy-to-understand list of which documents would be required, help you correctly fill the immigration application, guide you on how the necessary funds need to be displayed to the visa authorities, where to apply, and follow up on updates after the application has been submitted. Y-Axis assigns an individual counselor for every applicant who guides them through every step of the application process for work, studies, or settling. This facility helps them improve their success rate of visa approval.

Y-Axis' Services

The services provided by Y-Axis are given below:

-Country-Specific Admission – It is a Y-Axis initiative to choose the apt country for you

-Course Recommendation – Helps you in choosing a suitable course for you

-Y-Path – A detailed counseling to help you identify your goals and achieve your ambition from any part of the world.

-Coaching services – Designed to improve your scores on standardized tests.

-Eligibility check – Check your eligibility to the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Quebec immediately without any cost with the help of the Y-Axis Immigration Points Calculator.

-PR Visas – To apply for citizenship in countries like Canada, Australia, or the US, get guidance from Y-Axis.

Coaching services offered

Coaching services are provided for the required tests. Y-Axis is the first immigration company to provide the best coaching services for the eligibility tests. The coaching services are formulated to help you ace your test and score well to boost your chances of achieving your international ambitions. The courses offered are:

IELTS

TOEFL

PTE

GRE

GMAT

SAT

CELIPIP General test

It also offers coaching services for foreign languages like the 'Conversational German Program.' It teaches you to speak, read, and write.

Y-Axis flagship services

The flagship services of Y-Axis consist of:

PR Visas: Canada, Australia,

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.