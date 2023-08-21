In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, India with a population of 1.4 Billion people has emerged as a hub of innovation and transformation. We are excited to present a comprehensive overview of the top 10 crypto projects that are not only creating a buzz but also redefining the future of finance in India. Dive into this article to explore the projects that are making waves and gaining recognition in the Indian crypto ecosystem with the trust of 100 Million+ Crypto Holders in the entire country.Here are the top crypto projects in India at this moment:1. Trillioner Coin (TLC)2. Bybit India3. Polygon (MATIC)4. CoinDCX5. CoinSwitch6. Sharedum (SHM)7. Huddle018. OnRamp Money9. Xinfin (XDC)10. Chingari (GARI)

1. Trillioner Coin (TLC): The most emerging crypto project in India is definitely ranked as the best crypto project in India at this moment with a 2000% surge in its price already. The project by Famous Indian entrepreneur, Lavish Choudhary, aims to on-board 100 celebrities and 5000+ content creators through its most innovative content creator economy, next gen social media and crypto banking. The Trillioner crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world by offering financial services for both crypto projects and private users. This will include access to products as well as traditional fiat banking and financial services for blockchain businesses and individuals.

2. Bybit India: The best crypto exchange in India right now led by none other than India’s best crypto leader and influencer, Abhyudoy Das. This is the Indian division of Bybit, 2nd biggest derivatives exchange in the world by volume and 3rd most visited exchange in the entire crypto industry. Bybit aims to be the crypto ark in the industry and got value of all high value traders in the Indian subcontinent.3. Polygon (Matic): The project by Sandip Naiwal, scaling Ethereum for a Better Future. This globally appraised crypto project focused on addressing Ethereum's scalability challenges. With its layer 2 solutions, Polygon is enhancing transaction speeds and reducing fees, making it an integral player in India's push towards decentralized applications and smart contracts.4. CoinDCX: The All-In-One Crypto Trading Solution in India by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal,both who are known as popular crypto influencers in the Indian region. Taking the lead is CoinDCX, the ultimate destination for crypto enthusiasts. With a user-friendly interface, a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and robust security features, CoinDCX is empowering Indians to dive into the world of crypto trading with confidence.

5. CoinSwitch: Simplifying Crypto Trading Like Never Before by famous Indian Crypto influencer, Ashish Singhal. CoinSwitch game-changer in the crypto trading arena. By offering seamless conversion between cryptocurrencies, CoinSwitch is making trading accessible to everyone. Its intuitive platform and competitive rates are driving adoption and reshaping India's crypto landscape.

6. Sharedum (SHM): With a goal to make decentralization for everyone, Sharedum was started by one of the most prominent names in the Indian Crypto industry, Nischal Shetty. Shardeum is an EVM-based, linearly scalable smart contract platform that provides low gas fees forever while maintaining true decentralization and solid security through dynamic state sharding.

7. Huddle01: Started by emerging Indian influencer, Ayush Ranjan, Huddle01 was born out of a simple idea - to make communication more reliable, efficient and secure, and governed not by any centralized entities but the people. It started off as a project at the ETHGlobal Hackathon in 2019. And in 2 years, Huddle01 has scaled to launch its own Video Meeting dApp, Communication Infrastructure, and is building the 1st dRTC Network.

8. On Ramp Money: On Ramp Money allows users to instantly buy & sell digital assets with lowest processing fees. It supports more than 400+ tokens and can be easily used with all decentralized applications (dApp), CEXs & DEXs to smoothly onboard users to buy & sell multiple digital assets across all chains.

9. Xinfin (XDC): Bridging Traditional Finance with Blockchain by two well known Indian founders Atul Khekade, Ritesh Kakkad. At the fourth position is Xinfin, a project that's blurring the lines between traditional finance and blockchain technology. With its hybrid blockchain network, Xinfin is transforming global trade and supply chain financing, positioning India as a key player in the world of enterprise blockchain solutions.10. Chingari (GARI): GARI is a governance token of Chingari app, used as an in-app currency and gives users governance rights to decide about the platform's progress via voting, bringing decision-making power back to the users. Users can stake GARI to vote and get rewarded.

These top 10 crypto projects are not just transforming the way Indians perceive cryptocurrencies but also playing a pivotal role in shaping the nation's financial future. From user-friendly exchanges to scalable solutions and enterprise-grade blockchain networks, each project represents a unique facet of India's growing involvement in the world of blockchain technology. As the Indian crypto landscape continues to evolve, these projects stand as pillars of innovation, driving adoption, and propelling India towards a more decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem.

