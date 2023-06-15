Best Interventional Radiologist (Medical Imaging) in India [Updated 2023]

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super specialty training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.

For More Details Check Website: https://interventionalradiologydelhi.com/

Contact No: +91-9205747171

Professional Associations

Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi, India.

Some Frequently Asked Questions from Interventional Radiologist

Q. What is an Interventional Radiologist?

A. An interventional radiologist is a doctor who specializes in performing minimally invasive procedures (small incision surgeries without scar) using imaging guidance. They use various imaging techniques, such as X-rays, ultrasound, CT or MRI to visualize the inside of the body and guide their procedures.

Q. Is interventional radiology a surgery?

A. It includes a broad range of procedures such as tumor treatments, taking organ biopsies or placing stents by inserting tiny instruments and thin plastic tubes (catheters) into the body via an artery or vein. The images are used to guide the catheters and instruments to the exact area where the procedure or treatment is to be performed. This reduces the need for traditional (open) or keyhole (laparoscopic) surgery as treatment can be given via a small plastic tube about the size of a thin straw.

Q. Is interventional radiology risky?

A. These procedures are different than open surgery and their complication rates are much lesser than conventional methods.

Q. How interventional radiology is better than surgery?

A. Here are some ways in which interventional radiology is considered advantageous:

Minimally Invasive: Interventional radiology procedures are typically minimally invasive, involving small incisions or punctures instead of large open incisions. This leads to less trauma to the body, reduced postoperative pain, same day discharge or shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery time.

Local anesthesia: More than 90 percent procedures can be performed under local anesthesia, which carries very low risk in comparison to general anesthesia. This is particularly beneficial for patients who aren’t suitable candidates for general anesthesia.

Reduced complications: These procedure have lower rates of complications like infection, bleeding, post-operative pain and scarring as compared to open surgeries. Smaller incisions and decreased tissue disruption contribute to these lower complication rates and results in a better overall patient experience.

Shorter recovery time: Patients typically have a shorter recovery time. This means that after most of the procedures, patients can return to their normal activities and daily routines one or two days later.

Examples of Interventional Radiology Procedures:

FNAC, Biopsies , Pus Drainage, Thyroid ablation, Varicose Vein treatment, Uterine fibroid embolisation, Prostate artery embolisation , liver and kidney tumour therapies (TACE and ablation) ,blocked veins (DVT), peripheral vascular disease management, Osteoid osteoma ablation, fistuloplasty, Diabetic foot management , Gastrointestinal/renal bleeder embolisation, TIPSS and many more procedures.

Q. What is the difference between interventional radiology and radiology?

A. Radiology and interventional radiology are related medical specialties, but they have some key differences. While both involve the use of medical imaging, interventional radiology focuses on performing minimally invasive procedures guided by imaging, whereas radiology primarily focuses on interpreting images for diagnostic purposes.

Interventional radiologists work closely with other healthcare professionals including surgeons, oncologists and referring physicians, to provide comprehensive patient care. Their expertise lies in using imaging technology to perform targeted interventions with small incisions, leading to quicker recovery time, fewer complications and improved patient outcomes.

Remember, the "best" interventional radiologist for you may vary depending on your specific medical condition, location, and personal preferences. It's important to find a skilled and experienced interventional radiologist who you feel comfortable with and who can provide the appropriate care for your specific needs.

In summary, consulting an Interventional Radiologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after journey.

Interventional Radiologist have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

