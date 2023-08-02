Best Loose Powders to Set the Makeup Right

In the world of cosmetics, achieving a flawless makeup look that stays on all day is still a dream for many. However, you should have no problem setting your makeup in place when there's loose powder in your kit!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A good-quality loose powder is like a top coat that absorbs extra oil from your skin and can create a barrier against the elements. Once you've applied foundation, blush, and concealer, gently dust on some loose powder. And guess what? Your makeup is sealed for hours to come.

Take a look at some of the 8 best loose powders to set your makeup right!

1. Makeup Revolution's Luxury Banana Loose Powder

Using Makeup Revolution's Luxury Banana Loose Powder is an excellent way to eliminate the shine from your face. This particular loose powder includes a touch of colour as well!

It includes a lightweight formula, a smooth and silky texture, and lasts all day long on your skin after just one swipe. It helps absorb excess oil so that it doesn't destroy your makeup. Additionally, it can also be the perfect loose powder for those who have to deal with uneven skin tone, fine lines, or redness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Give the bottle a firm shake and use a brush or sponge to apply a thick coat of powder. Give it some time to settle down, and then dust any excess off.

2. Maybelline New York's Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder is specially formulated with minerals, and as a result, it works like magic to remove extra sheen from your skin.

After finishing your makeup, just apply some with a brush, and you are good to go! This powder is feather-light and gives your skin a silky smooth texture. It is also suitable for every skin tone.

The best part of this product is that you can use it as a standalone application as well. It provides your skin with a mild colour that matches perfectly and gives a natural, matte finish.

3. Inglot HD Illuminizing Loose Powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do you have dull skin that needs some refreshing? In that case, look no further than Inglot HD Illuminating Loose Powder, which contains diamond dust to ensure your skin gets a flawless finish!

If you work in front of a camera, you should definitely consider this product - your skin will look gorgeous and perfect even in HD. This product is also perfect for you if you need to use makeup on a daily basis. You can even use it on clear skin to make you look rejuvenated and fresh.

4. Faces Canada Ultime Pro Mineral Loose Powder

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Mineral Loose Powder provides your skin with light to medium coverage, along with a silky smooth texture. It includes a unique applicator that makes dabbing easy and doesn't spill at all. Its lightweight formula doesn't clog the pores of your skin; as a result, it can breathe easily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It contains anti-ageing natural minerals that provide a gorgeous glow as well. The best part is that it also protects your skin from the sun! The product is cruelty-free, waterproof, preservative-free, and comes with no artificial fragrances.

5. Revlon Loose Finishing Powder

Revlon Loose Finishing Powder is a translucent setting powder that sets your foundation and concealer like a pro. It is specially formulated with hypoallergenic components and coconut water, which makes it lightweight. It can soak up the oils and sweat from your skin effortlessly.

The product comes with a puff that helps blend the powder with your skin tone perfectly and gives it a matte finish. Just in case your skin has pores or fine lines, it helps you cover those up as well!

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder is for you if you want to invest in a high-quality loose powder. This one, in particular, practically melts on your skin and soaks up excessive oil easily.

After you apply it, you won't have to worry about your makeup running anymore. The formula includes oil and gluten, and the powder is expertly made to suit every skin tone.

The incredible formula makes your skin bright and enhances makeup so that it lasts longer. Take a sponge or a powder brush and apply a small amount to the places you need to work. And there you have it!

7. Lakme Absolute Loose Finishing Powder

Lakme Absolute Loose Finishing Powder works like a charm with foundation or without! It comes with three natural shades and an applicator that allows for easy application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The product is lightweight, provides a matte finish, and has a perfect look. Moreover, you get a natural finish just by dabbing a small amount of powder!

8. Coloressence High Definition Loose Powder

Coloressence High Definition Loose Powder can be your best friend if you have oily skin. It sets your makeup perfectly while smoothing the fine lines and pores. Once you apply it, don't think much about it, as it stays put for 8 hours!Wrapping Up

In conclusion, loose powders are an important tool in your makeup kit. Especially when you can't figure out how to make your makeup last on your oily skin. So, next time you want your makeup to stay on from morning to night, don't forget to include this power tool in your makeup routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At tira, we offer our customers a wide range of loose powder products to help them get the best look possible without hassle. You can check out our blog section for more makeup tricks and tips like this. Also, make sure to explore our platform to find the best products for your skin.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}