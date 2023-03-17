1. Trace Presence Medical Marketing Agency

Best Marketing Agency for Doctors in India

Trace Presence Official Google Partner is one of India’s Best Healthcare Digital Marketing Company/Agency in India known for Hospital Marketing & Doctors Online Reputation Management. The firm collaborates with the industry’s leading doctors and healthcare organizations to help them attract the right people, expand their audience and increase revenue. With their tech-enabled marketing and communication solutions, they offer guaranteed results.

They have over 6 years of experience in the healthcare marketing sector and so their expert team is well aware of the industry’s requirements and nuances. More than 55 leading doctors all over India have doubled their business growth using their proven strategies and planned frameworks.

Doctors, people in health care sector in India find it very difficult to find patients online even after 15+ years of experience.

Most challenges are faced by doctor’s are-

1) I am looking to get more patients from online sources.

2) I need help getting more online patient reviews.

3) I want to dominate search engines and get found online by patients easily.

4) I need a website & marketing upgrade for my healthcare practice.

5) I am having trouble managing a lot of marketing activities & engaging with patients.

6) I have signed a contract with an agency & am fed-up with their account managers changing frequently.

7) I don't have any idea about the results from my previous marketing agency.

Trace Presence solve this challenges of doctor like

1) Patient Acquisition- acquiring patients online via ads.

2) Branding using PR

3) YouTube Marketing

4) Patient Retention

Who do they work for?

Doctors

Hospitals/Clinics

Healthcare brands

If you have any questions click now: https://get.tracepresence.in/

2. ComHes

With 6 years of experience, ComHes is one of the top digital marketing agencies for doctors in India. They provide integrated healthcare marketing services to clinics, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Accessing the marketing needs, the company tailors a marketing plan that helps healthcare products/services outshine in an increasingly competitive environment.

3. BrandLoom

BrandLoom is one of the top-rated digital marketing agencies in India. They provide 360-degree marketing support to doctors and healthcare providers so that they can give a boost to their practice. With over 7 years of experience in healthcare marketing, BrandLoom focuses on doubling its clients’ patient base.

4.Meditwitt India

Meditwitt India Pvt Ltd is a healthcare marketing agency based in Bangalore. They have a well-experienced team led by senior healthcare marketers, doctors, healthcare digital marketers and software engineers. Known for Hospital Marketing & Doctor’s Online Reputation Management, the company is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations attract new patients, enhance their reputation and maximise their success.

5. ERemedium

ERemedium is Marketing Agency in India providing clinic advertising, hospital marketing and medical marketing services to over 3,000 Hospitals, Clinics and Nursing Homes.

Marketing is the process of making customers aware of the products and services, attracting new customers, keeping existing customers interested while building and maintaining a customer database for a product or service.

For More Details Visit Now: Best Medical Marketing Agency in India

