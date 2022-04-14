Best Mobile Development Companies in India

To get the maximum exposure possible, any business should consider working with the best mobile app development companies and have an app developed for iOS as well as Android. In turn, this will help grow your brand, maximize your conversions, and make it easier for your prospective customers to discover you.

We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and vetted the best mobile app development agencies with an office in India:

Top Mobile Development Companies in India

1. eFlair Webtech

Ever since 2011, it has been smooth sailing for eFlair Webtech. Their client-centric approach to building mobile apps has earned them the honor of becoming one of the best mobile app development companies in India and gradually opened the doors to serving customers worldwide, small businesses and enterprises alike. Focused on accuracy, timely deliverability, and outshining the competition in every possible regard, one of their key competitive advantages is understanding their customers’ needs and using schema design to develop future-proof apps designed to stand the test of time.

2. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is a large publicly traded company from India with the emphasis of always placing their customers first. The company works with clients from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, which includes those from education, insurance, high-tech manufacturing, retail, banking, and other sectors. Their portfolio features a diverse array of products involving data engineering, analytics, and application services.

3. Infosys

Over time, Infosys has become a reputable industry name synonymous with industry-grade services, professional customer relationships, and timely deliverability. Serving multiple industries like manufacturing, insurance, and finance, this Indian mobile app development company also covers other areas of IT, including digital transformation, third-party services integration, and consulting.

4. Tata Communication Services

TCS employs some of the industry’s top app developers and is famous for its IT consulting services. Showcasing a diverse portfolio of innovative digital solutions, the company has a rich history of serving a multitude of industries from energy, IT, engineering, consumer products, chemicals, communications, and other sectors.

5. Accenture

Although mainly focused on IT consulting, this multinational company is also well-equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to build your mobile app. Based in Ireland, Accenture also has an office in India and will work with you on any digital marketing, digital development, mobility and analytics integration project you throw its way.

6. TechAhead

Working with several Fortune 500 clients, this is one of the best mobile app development companies in India with a multinational presence. Their apps are known for implementing the industry’s state-of-the-art UI/UX design practices and they have the manpower as well as the know-how to take your vision and not only turn it into reality, but also scale it to any size you see fit.

7. Fueled

Fueled is a mobile app development and digital transformation company that helps businesses take the leap into the digital world of today. Their services consist of Android and iOS development, risk and compliance analysis, data science and business analytics, marketing automation and customer experience consulting, as well as helping you plan a profitable digital strategy.

8. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational corporation specializing in developing mobile apps and other innovative digital and IT solutions. Serving industries like manufacturing, oil and gas, banking, communications, media, travel, hospitality, retail, and others, they are well accustomed to working with clients with different backgrounds and needs. Their services include cyber security assessments, performance engineering, data analytics, intelligent automation, testing, and others.

9. Algoworks

Algoworks is one of the top mobile app development companies in India that serves a broad range of customers, and the list includes some prominent Fortune 500 names, earning it the recognition of Deloitte. Apart from mobile apps, you can also work with them to start developing a plethora of custom-tailored specialized eCommerce solutions.

10. The NineHertz

The NineHertz is a custom software development company from India that uses state-of-the-art technology to build and design mobile apps and digital solutions. Adapt at solving problems of digital nature, their IT professionals are no stranger to utilizing the power of AI whenever and wherever they see fit. Aside from mobile development, their portfolio features diverse offerings, including game development, web development, blockchain development, eCommerce solutions, digital transformation and others.

What can the top mobile app development companies do for you?

By using industry-grade technology, the best mobile app development companies will create a stellar mobile app for your business that showcases your offerings in the best possible light. In addition, publishing a mobile app in Google Play Store and Apple App Store allows you to seamlessly grow your brand awareness and tap into an online traffic channel that would otherwise remain unutilized.

What are the distinguishing traits of the best mobile app development companies?

When looking to hire the top mobile app development companies, there are a couple of key characteristics to look for. First of all, check their portfolio. If you like what you see, chances are you are looking at the right mobile app developer for you. Then, check their reviews and testimonials to see what the other customers are saying about that particular company. Finally, reach out to them and ask them about their turnaround times, experience, and familiarity with the kinds of apps you’re looking to build. Keep in mind that different mobile app developers have different areas they specialize in.

The best industry practices in mobile app development

During mobile app development, the best app development agencies strictly adhere to the best industry standards and practices to deliver the best work possible to their clients. These include focusing on the most important bits of the mobile app to cut out the fluff, incorporating an ironclad security framework, staying compliant with the app store’s guidelines and rigorously testing the app to ensure it’s free of bugs and glitches. On top of that, the top app developers will also take the time to know your business on a personal level and recommend the most suitable method of marketing and app monetization.

The recently observed mobile app development trends

Just like any other, the mobile app development industry keeps on evolving and changing with the times. The top app developers always do their best to stay on top of the latest industry trends and try to incorporate them in their work. One of the recent industry trend examples include AI, geo-tracking, blockchain technology, foldable devices, and contactless payment.

Questions to ask a mobile app developer before inking the deal

To ensure the maximum clarity for both contractual parties, it’s recommended to ask the following questions before proceeding to hire app developers India:

How long will it take to get the job done?

The duration of the project depends on multiple factors, including the features you ordered, the complexity of the app, and the services you requested with it. At the end of the day, quality takes time, so it’s best to wait for a little while to get stellar results and not go with some cheap app developers India you find, only because they promised you a miracle overnight. It just doesn’t happen. But to give you a ballpark figure, mobile app development could take anywhere from 100-300 hours for simple projects and well up to 600 hours for highly complex apps.

What services are included?

With the best mobile app development companies, transparency is key. Ask them if they will do app store optimization for you, along with integrating custom features and third-party services, security improvements, and anything else you can think of.

How much does mobile app development cost?

There are many factors that go into determining the final price of mobile app development, including features requested, the complexity of the app, technologies used, and the development company you end up choosing. For the purpose of illustration, a simple app could cost roughly $1.000, while complex apps could easily cost upwards of $10.000 or more.

Can I change my mind about a particular feature later?

This depends on the agreement you’ve reached with the mobile app developer of your choice. In general, hourly pricing arrangements are more flexible in this regard, while fixed cost projects might be a bit less so. To answer the question - it depends, so it’s best to ask.

Do you offer ongoing maintenance and support post-launch?

Don’t take it for granted; it’s always best to ask your chosen provider first. As a general rule of thumb, even the most resilient mobile apps will need tweaks, compliance adjustments, and security patches at some point down the line, so it’s best to work with the best app development agencies that offer these as part of their services.

Conclusion

This concludes our top mobile app development companies list designed to help you pinpoint the top app developers in India. In case you have any further questions, kindly refer to our help section provided above. If there’s something else you need help with, every company has an official website where you can find further assistance and support.