With the onset of summer, your skin needs an all day hydrating, lightweight and soothing moisturiser that not only moisturises but also protects your skin from UV rays, keeping your skin glowing and healthy. Here’s a list of some of the best moisturisers in India that you need to try your hands on this Summer.

1. Conscious Chemist VIVID C Gel Cream

Conscious Chemist VIVID C is a multitasking gel cream that protects your skin from sun damage while also delivering hydrating & nourishing benefits. This proprietary brightening formula delivers 2 forms of Vitamin C and offers a broad spectrum SPF30 protection. Suitable for all skin types, it's Made Safe & Cruelty-Free certified. Just apply it daily and reapply it throughout the day if you're spending time in the sun. Available on Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, and Flipkart.

2. Active Topicals A-Firm Retinol Lotion

Active Topicals A-Firm Retinol Lotion is a top choice for the best moisturiser.

This powerful moisturiser is packed with 0.2% Retinol, AHA, Hyaluronic acid, and Trehalose, which work together to provide 24-hour hydration, lock in moisture, tighten skin, reduce stretch marks and treat uneven skin tone. The result? Skin that looks and feels young, glowing, and radiant.

The Active Topicals Retinol Lotion is free of harmful chemicals like parabens and sulphates, and it is also fragrance-free and cruelty-free. If you’re looking for a moisturiser that does more than just hydrate your skin, then Active Topicals A-Firm Retinol Lotion is the best moisturiser on the market. Its multi-functional formula is suitable for all skin types and offers a variety of benefits for healthy, youthful-looking skin.

3. 3AM Everyday Baesic Moisturiser

Summer or no summer, one constant skincare product all through the changing seasons is moisturiser. In an age where we as humans are multitasking chores, why can't skincare do the same thing? With the motive to declutter and have multiple benefits in a bottle, 3AM got just the right moisturiser for everyone. 3AM Everyday Baesic Moisturiser not only nourishes your skin but promotes cell regeneration as well. It works on reducing acne and dark spots while effectively combating inflammation. Filled with the goodness of natural ingredients like Niacinamide, Tomato, and Mushroom extract, this moisturiser can be used as a cream for under-eye dark circles and as a primer too. A soothing and lightweight formula with 24hrs of hydration, it's a true 3AM friend for you and your skin.

4. The Formularx Barrier Relief Moisturiser

The Formularx Barrier Relief Moisturiser is a dream-come-true barrier-fortifying moisturiser for oily acne-prone skin. It has a unique lightweight texture that isn't heavy or greasy yet provides adequate nourishment. This non-comedogenic, intensely hydrating moisturiser is jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, colloidal oatmeal, hyaluronic acid and allantoin that work together to reinforce skin's natural barrier, lock in moisture, prevent transepidermal water loss, soothe and brighten for an even-toned healthy hydrated, glowing skin. Formulated without artificial colour, fragrance, essential oils, parabens and sulphates, this cult favourite moisturiser is a perfect addition to your summer skincare vanity.

5. The Wolfman Goji Berry Body Lotion & SPF40 Sunscreen Cream

The Wolfman, a traditional science-based natural skincare line for men, has consistently ranked at the top of the list of skincare products, with moisturisers among its most well-liked products. The Wolfman offers two types of moisturisers, each with a formulation that has been carefully thought out and thoroughly researched, mainly using the principles of Ayurvedic skincare science. Most significantly, in addition to moisturising the skin, its moisturisers offer numerous benefits. Two of the most well-liked moisturisers from the company are Goji Berry Body Lotion & SPF40 Sunscreen Cream. Body lotion replenishes the skin's moisture, gives soft, glowy skin, and reduces flakiness, etc., whereas SPF40 sunscreen cream with jojoba oil and ashwagandha reduces dark spots and blemishes, makes the skin appear brighter, brings out the inner glow, and shields your skin from UV rays. The Wolfman's products readily outperform numerous top-rated moisturisers in India. It is a must-try for all Indian skin types.

6. Pure Bubbles Centella Asiatica Moisturiser

Whilst everyone seems to be using or overusing actives i.e. AHA/BHA, Retinol, Vitamin C and Niacinamide in higher concentrations to achieve crystal clear skin we forget that moisturisers are the calm to your skincare routines. Choosing the right moisturisers can be tricky but Centella and ceramides have found a permanent spot on skincare shelves. Centella and ceramides together make a powerhouse of a team in protecting our skin's natural barrier. The Centella Asiatica moisture from Pure Bubbles Skincare hosts a nourishing concoction of 3 ceramides, 3 titrated components of Centella, niacinamide, Oat lipid, squalane & green tea. It reduces inflammations, acne, and pigmentation and increases the tensile strength of the skin. With just 24 hours of moisturisation, this gel emulsion works effectively on all skin types and concerns.

7. Nea Day Gel Cream

The NEA Day Gel Cream with SPF 50, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Aloe Vera is the perfect summer skincare product for those who want to protect their skin from the sun and keep it hydrated at the same time. This innovative two-phase gel cream has a unique, light watery texture that is enriched with hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract that hydrates and protects the skin from the sun with SPF 50. The gel cream has an immediate cooling and refreshing effect when applied to the face. The SPF 50 sunscreen effectively protects the skin from harmful UV rays. Hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture from its surroundings, giving it a plump appearance while also preventing dryness. Aloe vera extracts give the skin a soothing effect and reduce acne marks. Cucumber has skin smoothing and cooling properties. Apply this moisturiser first thing in the morning as your last step in your skincare routine—it will act as both a moisturiser and sun shield for your face!

8. Himaira Hydro Bomb

A jar full of water-based moisturiser is all we need this summer. The Hydro Bomb moisturiser from Himaira is a secret to healthier-looking and radiant skin. It provides intense hydration keeping your skin hydrated and plump. The lightweight gel texture penetrates deeper into the layers of the skin without clogging the pores. It is enriched with the goodness of Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Witch Hazel and Oatmeal Extract, soothes the skin and gives an even-toned complexion. It can be used all around the clock and also acts as the perfect base for makeup application. Say hello to supple skin and bye-bye to dry flaky skin!

9. Nuskaa Ultra Glow Hydrating Day Surge Moisturiser

Nuskaa is a 100% natural skincare brand based on ancient recipes, organic ingredients and traditional formulations. The brand offers a wide range of products, including one of the best moisturisers in India, which has received widespread praise from its customers. The Nuskaa Ultra Glow Hydrating Day Surge moisturiser is a rich cream-gel-based moisturiser that provides an instant moisture boost, leaving the skin oil-free and keeping it hydrated for up to 72 hours, even after washing your face. Its richest moisture formula contains activated aloe water, which locks in moisture with the trio of lipids while strengthening skin barriers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.