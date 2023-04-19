Best Oncologist in Dhaka Bangladesh [Cancer Specialist]

Cancer is a deadly disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, there are numerous oncologists who are dedicated to providing the best possible care for cancer patients. Here are the top 10 oncologists in Dhaka, who are known for their expertise and dedication in the field of oncology.

1. Dr Anita Malik MD - Radiotherapy, MD, MBBS (New Delhi-India)

Check out the Website- https://www.dranitamalik.com/Bangladesh

Phone No- +91-9310491198

Dr. Anita Malik (MD - Radiotherapy, MBBS) is a well-known Oncologist with experience of over 15 years

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar hospital Dwarka Delhi.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

2. Prof. Dr. Md. Mozammel Hoque

Dr. Mozammel Hoque is one of the most renowned oncologists in Bangladesh. He is currently the Director of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Dhaka. He has been working in the field of oncology for more than 12 years and has a vast knowledge of various types of cancers.

3. Dr. Md. Mahbub Hasan

Dr. Hasan is a well-known oncologist in Dhaka, with over 10 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Apollo Hospitals Dhaka. He is known for his expertise in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer.

4 .Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamruzzaman

Dr. Kamruzzaman is a highly respected oncologist in Dhaka, with more than 30 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently the Head of the Department of Oncology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka. He is an expert in treating lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and gynecological cancer.

5 .Dr. Mohammad Ali Chowdhury

Dr. Chowdhury is a well-known oncologist in Dhaka, with over 15 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the United Hospital Limited in Dhaka. He is known for his expertise in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

6 .Dr. Mohammad Ehteshamul Hoque

Dr. Hoque is a highly respected oncologist in Dhaka, with more than 15 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Labaid Specialized Hospital in Dhaka. He is an expert in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

7. Md. Habibur Rahman

Dr. Rahman is a well-known oncologist in Dhaka, with over 10 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Square Hospitals Limited in Dhaka. He is known for his expertise in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

8. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz

Dr. Aziz is a highly respected oncologist in Dhaka, with more than 10 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Apollo Hospitals Dhaka. He is an expert in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

9. Dr. Nasir Uddin

Dr. Uddin is a well-known oncologist in Dhaka, with over 10 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka. He is known for his expertise in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

10. Dr. Syed Akram Hussain

Dr. Hussain is a highly respected oncologist in Dhaka, with more than 10 years of experience in the field of oncology. He is currently working as a consultant at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He is an expert in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer.

