Best Oncologist (Radiation) in Delhi NCR India [Cancer specialist]

An oncologist is a medical professional who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cancer. Oncologists have extensive knowledge of cancerous tumors, their growth and development, and the most effective treatments to combat them. They play a critical role in the care of cancer patients, collaborating with other healthcare providers to develop personalized treatment plans.

Need Consultation or Screening?

Dr Anita Malik- Cancer Specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Visit Now Website- https://www.dranitamalik.com/Delhi

Check out patient’s feedback Google link-https://g.co/kgs/LFV4qc

Contact No-+91-9310491198

WhatsApp Now for quick response directly from Dr Anita Malik: https://wa.me/+919310491198

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka New Dehli Delhi, India.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

Some Frequently Asked Questions from Oncologist (Cancer Specialist)

Q: What is Oncology?

A: Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of tumor. Medical professional deals with cancer patients and provide medical care are known as Oncologist.

Q: What is cancer?

A: Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the other body parts.

Q: What are the most common types of cancer?

A: The most common types of cancer are breast cancer, oral cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Q: What are the risk factors for developing cancer?

A: The risk factors for developing cancer include genetics, lifestyle factors (such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity), environmental factors (such as exposure to radiation or certain chemicals), and certain infections.

Q What are symptoms of cancer?

A cancer symptoms varies widely or they may not occur at all, abnormal bumps, unexplained fever, night sweats or unintentional weight loss. Different cancer have different site specific symptoms.

Q. What are the treatment options for cancer?

A: The treatment options for cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

Q: What is chemotherapy?

A: Chemotherapy is a treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells.

Q: What is radiation therapy?

A: Radiation therapy is a treatment that uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells.

Q: What is targeted therapy?

A: Targeted therapy is a type of cancer treatment that targets specific proteins or genes that are involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Q: What is immunotherapy?

A: Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that harness the body’s own immune system to eliminate cancer.

Q: What is palliative care?

A: It focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness, and treatment related Sid-effects such as cancer. It is not intended to cure the illness, but rather to improve quality of life for the patient and their family

Q: What is the cancer treatment Cost in India?

A: Cancer treatment costs can vary depending on the type and stage of cancer, the mode of treatment, and the hospital or healthcare facility. Therefore, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a financial advisor to understand the cost implications and the available options for cancer treatment funding in India.

Q: Who is the best oncologist in Delhi?

A: An oncologist who guides you in the best possible way for your diagnosis & treatment and patients have a positive experience with, may be considered the best in his field. They must have good academic credentials and patient reviews. In India, MD in Radiation oncology, DM in Medical Oncology and MCh in surgical oncology are few recognised academic credentials. Most importantly, find a doctor whom you can trust and feel comfortable with, as they will play a crucial role in your entire treatment journey.

Q: Which cancer hospital is best in Delhi?

A: There are many excellent cancer hospitals. It is difficult to say which one is best as it is ultimate depend on patient’s preferences and circumstances. However, a place where you have access to multi-speciality care is the best place for cancer care, since it require a multidisciplinary approach.

Q: Who is no 1 cancer doctor in India?

A: There are many highly skilled and experienced oncologists. The choice of a doctor depends on individual preferences, needs, accessibility and circumstances. It's important to find an oncologist whom you can trust and feel comfortable with. They are going to be with you in your fight against cancer.

Q: What is the cost of chemotherapy in Delhi?

A: The cost of chemotherapy depends on the type of disease, treatment regimen, doses and setting. Cost may also vary in government funded hospitals and private hospitals.

Q: What is the cost of radiation therapy in Delhi?

A: Cost of radiotherapy varies from few thousand to several lakhs rupees. It depends on radiotherapy technique (IMRT, IGRT, stereotactic radiation SRS, SRT, FSRT and Palliative). Usually it is a package and doesn’t include other charges like admission, investigations, medication etc. The cost also varies in government run hospitals and private hospitals.

Q: Which cancers are most common in Delhi?

A: Common types of cancers in Delhi are breast cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer, cervical (mouth of uterus) cancer, and colorectal cancer. Other types of cancers that are also prevalent in Delhi include prostate cancer, stomach cancer, gall bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and oesophageal cancer.

Q: How much does 1 chemo injection cost?

A: It depends on the chemotherapy drug. The cost may range from few thousand to even several lakhs of rupees especially for newer targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It's important to discuss the cost of entire planed treatment with your doctor and healthcare provider before starting treatment so that you can make an informed decision.

Q: What are the top 3 cancers?

A: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme report on Delhi, the top three cancers in Delhi are:

1. Breast Cancer (females)

2. Cervical Cancer (females)

3. Lung Cancer (males)

In India, cancer treatment funding can be obtained through various sources, including:

Government Schemes, health insurance, NGOs, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Crowed funding.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

To know more visit: https://www.dranitamalik.com/Delhi

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.