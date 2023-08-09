Best Online Casinos Canada 2023 - Top 10 Casino Sites

Do you want to play slots, table games, crash and other real money games from the comfort of your home? Then you need to check out our ranking of the 10 best online casinos in Canada for 2023. We’ll help you to find your perfect online casino so you can have a blast gaming online.

Our recommended sites will reward you with plenty of bonuses such as 100% extra on your first deposit, 100s of free spins, weekly reload bonuses and the opportunity to win a share of jackpot prizes.

Check out our ranking now to find the best online casino for you in Canada to start playing today.

Top 10 Canadian Online Casinos

Here you have our ranking of the best online casinos in Canada that you can join right now, just click on the name of your favorite site to join it and start playing:

1. Jackpot City Casino - Best Online Casino in Canada

2. Dolly Casino: Best Casinos for Crypto

3. Spin Casino: Best Slots with Progressive Jackpots

4. Hell Spin Casino: Best for Selection of Slots

5. LeoVegas Casino: Best for Mobile Gambling

6. Power Play Casino: Best for Instant Payouts

7. Pokerstars Casino: Best for Playing Poker

8. iWild Casino: Best for High Payout Slots

9. TonyBet Casino: Best Loyalty Rewards Program

10. 888 Casino: Best for Live Dealer Games

For more information about our recommended casinos, we invite you to check out our in-depth reviews.

Jackpot City Casino - Best Online Casino in Canada

Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City has become the #1 online casino in Canada thanks to its incredibly generous bonuses of free cash and free spins, outstanding variety of slots, table games, lotto, bingo and live dealer games, rewards-fueled loyalty program and incredible mobile gambling experience.

Games

Jackpot City Casino has a catalog of over 500 games that include slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, scratchcards, bingo, baccarat, crash and live dealer games. Making it ideal for all types of gamblers because you’ll always find a perfect game for you.

Here you have some of the best games you can play at Jackpot City Casino:

European Roulette

Sapphire Roulette

Blackjack Gold Series

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack

Hi-Lo

Caribbean Stud

Aviator (Crash)

Deal or No Deal Live

Monopoly Live

Live Roulette

Mega Moolah

Break da Bank Again

Amazing Link Zeus

African Quest

Another reason why we ranked Jackpot City as the #1 online casino in Canada is because they only work with the best software providers in the industry such as Microgaming, Evolution, Ezugi, NetEnt and Playtech.

Bonuses

From all of our recommended casinos, Jackpot City is the most generous because it offers big welcome offers and bonuses for existing users on a regular basis. Here you have a list with the bonuses and promos that motivated us to rank Jackpot City as the #1 casino for 2023:

Sign up bonus up to $1,600 CAD for playing your favorite casino games

Free spins bonuses on selected online slots

Get free spins by making a deposit during special promotions

Loyalty rewards program that can bring you free credits, free spins and exclusive benefits

They have it all: welcome bonuses, matched deposit bonuses, free spins, and an exciting loyalty rewards program that will motivate you to keep playing at this casino.

Banking

Jackpot City Casino offers an outstanding banking experience because it supports a solid list of Canadian deposit and withdrawal methods with fast processing and low fees. Here you have a list of the payment methods you can use at this online casino:

Interac

InstaDebit

iDebit

Visa

MasterCard

Paysafecard

MuchBetter

NeoSurf

Bank Wire

The only thing they need to improve is adding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, USDT and Litecoin, because thousands of Canadian gamblers prefer to deposit and withdraw via crypto.

Mobile Experience

Here’s why we consider that Jackpot City delivers an outstanding mobile gambling experience:

The mobile website is built on HTML5 to guarantee fast-loading games on a lag-free platform

Jackpot City Casino mobile website runs on iOS, Android and Windows

Jackpot City Casino runs on Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, Brave, amongst other browsers

You can find over 400 games on the mobile website, including slots, live games and table games

The mobile website has been engineered to prevent “fat finger” mistakes by providing a clean and intuitive interface.

Customer Support

Jackpot City provides customer support services to all Canadian customers via email, live chat and phone. The live chat line is available 24/7, bringing you fast and effective answers and solutions within minutes with real human agents. After testing their customer support service, we can define it as professional, fast and efficient.

Jackpot City Pros and Cons

Dolly Casino -Best Casino for Crypto

Dolly Casino

If you’re looking for a casino in Canada willing to accept crypto for deposits and withdrawals, and also bring you the best crypto bonuses and offers, then you need to join Dolly Casino.

Games

Dolly Casino isn’t just good because it accepts cryptocurrencies. It has an extensive catalog of 4,000+ games, where you’ll find hundreds of slots titles, poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, keno, bingo and live dealer games. Let’s explore the best picks from its massive library:

Detective Fortune

Gates of Hades

Starburst

Fire Joker

European Roulette

Dragon Roulette

XXXTreme Lightning Roulette

Classic Blackjack

Blackjack Supreme

Top Card

Solitaire

Caribbean Stud

Baccarat

Deal or No Deal Live

Live Blackjack

Monopoly Live

With just an extensive selection of games, it’s guaranteed that you’ll have a blast playing at Dolly Casino.

Bonuses

Dolly Casino is an amazing crypto casino because it offers plenty of bonuses for people who deposit with Bitcoin, USDT, LTC, amongst other cryptos. Here you have an overview on the best bonuses and promotions:

Matched deposit bonus up to $1,000

Place bets on Mega Fire Blaze Roulette for a chance to win a share of $180,000

Get 100 free spins on Sundays

Win $2,000 every Friday by filling out a simple quiz

Claim 16 daily bonuses during 16 days

Win a daily prize drop up to $500,000 CAD

Get 15% weekly cashback

Banking

Dolly Casino stands out from the rest of online casinos in Canada because it’s the best site for wagering cryptocurrencies thanks to their generous bonuses and multiple supported currencies with fast payouts Here you have a list with all the cryptocurrencies that Dolly Casino accepts for deposits and withdrawals:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

USDT

Litecoin

Ethereum

Ripple

DAI

And if you want to use other payment methods in addition to cryptocurrencies, then you can use the following:

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

InstaDebit

MuchBetter

NeoSurf

EcoPayz

Bank Wire

Dolly Casino offers a superb banking experience especially when you use cryptocurrencies, making it the best choice for crypto gamblers in Canada.

Mobile Experience

Because they want everyone to play in their casino without restrictions, Dolly Casino has built a mobile website powered by HTML5, where all Canadian gamblers can play from iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices. Through different browsers, devices and screens, you can enjoy the over 4,000 games that Dolly Casino offers you.

Customer Support

Dolly Casino Canada offers two customer support channels: Live chat and email. Their live chat service is active 24/7, and based on our experience, the agents respond fast, in an average of 5 to 10 minutes. However, they can take up to 1 business day to get back to you via email.

Dolly Casino Pros and Cons

Spin Casino -Best Slots with Progressive Jackpots

Spin Casino

If all you care about is wagering your money at slots with progressive jackpots to win a life-changing fortune, then Spin Casino is the right choice for you. Because its catalog includes the largest selection of these types of slots, along with bonuses of free spins with high limits, you’ll have a blast playing at this casino.

Games

Spin Casino has a catalog of 1,200 games from which stand out the progressive slots titles. You can play…

Mega Moolah

Thunderstruck Mega Moolah

Treasure Nile

Wheel of Wishes

Mega Moolah: Atlantean Treasures

Mega Moolah: Absolootly Mad

King Cashalot

Major Millions

Even though their focus is on progressive slots, you can also find a fair selection of table games, live dealer games and lotto. Here you have some of the games you can play:

Classic Blackjack

Super Fun 21

American Roulette

Caribbean Stud

Baccarat

Craps

Live Roulette

Live Blackjack

Jacks or Better Video Poker

9 Pots of Gold Live Slot

Live Mega Wheel

The choice here is simple: If you want to spend the majority of your time playing online progressive slots, then Spin Casino is the right choice for you.

Bonuses

Spin Casino is the best online casino in Canada for playing slots with progressive jackpots thanks to its large selection of these games and the generous bonuses they offer for playing them - here you have a list with their best offers:

Welcome bonus up to $1,000 CAD

Matched deposits to multiply your bankroll

Free spins promotions

Surprise reload bonuses

Claim jackpot rewards every day

Take part in online slots tournaments to win amazing prizes

Banking

Spin Casino supports all the payment methods that Canadians prefer at the hours of making deposits and withdrawing winnings from online casinos. Here you have the full list of deposit and payout methods:

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

InstaDebit

iDebit

Paysafecard

MuchBetter

Neosurf

Flexepin

eCheck

Bank Wire

Spin Casino usually processes withdrawals the same day, but sometimes they can take up to 1 business day.

Mobile Experience

Spin Casino provides an outstanding mobile gambling experience thanks to its mobile website that works for iOS, Android and Windows, as well as browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Opera. It brings you access to over 1,000 games including slots (especially progressive slots), table games and live dealer games

Customer Support

Spin Casino provides customer support service 24/7 via live chat, and we’ve found their team to be fast and accurate when bringing answers and solutions. And if you want an alternative customer support channel, you can contact them via email as well, but keep in mind that they take up to 48 hours to get back to you.

Spin Casino Pros and Cons

Hell Spin Casino -Best for Selection of Slots

Hell Spin Casino

If you want to play as many slots as possible in categories such as classic, multi-payline, wilds, scatters, bonus, megaways, progressive jackpots, re-spins and more, then Hell Spin will deliver exactly what you need. Thanks to its catalog of over 4,000 slots, along with juicy bonuses, you’ll make this online casino your favorite one.

Games

Hell Spin has a catalog of 4,000 games from which nearly 3,000 titles are online slots. You can find all sorts of slots such as classic bar slots, 3D slots, progressive jackpots, internal jackpots, multiple scatters, bonification rounds, amongst others. Slots make 75% of Hell Spin’s catalog, offering you the biggest variety of online slots in Canada - here you have the best titles you can play at this real money casino:

Lucky Betty

Starburst

Fortune Girl

Juicy Fruits

Johnny Cash

Big Bass Bonanza

Big Wild Buffalo

Wolf Gold

Gates of Olympus

Chilli Heat

We need to warn you, their selection of table games, live dealer games and lotto is quite limited. However, you can still play the classic versions and some variations of poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps and bingo.

Bonuses

Hell Spin will take your slots gaming experience to the next level with their bonuses, here you have a list with the most relevant promotions you can claim:

Welcome bonus up to $1,200 CAD

Get up to 150 free spins for free on your favorite slots

Get a reload bonus when depositing on Wednesdays

Get a weekly reload bonus for free spins

Win up to $15,000 CAD in prizes with the loyalty rewards program

We consider these bonuses to be generous and useful if you’re going to focus on slots. Because since you can multiply your bankroll and get plenty of free spins, you can use them to win big on any of their 3,000+ slots.

Banking

Hell Spin brings an excellent banking experience because you can use the following payment methods for deposits and payouts:

Interac

iDebit

Visa

MasterCard

Neosurf

Bitcoin

EcoPayz

Bank Wire

They process payments fast, so you can expect to receive your payout the same day, and deposits are credited instantly for all the payment methods except for bank wires.

Mobile Experience

Hell Spin is a solid mobile casino thanks to its responsive, fast and lag-free mobile website. You can access it on iOS, Android and Windows, with any type of smartphone and tablet. After testing it on different devices and types of internet connections, we found Hell Spins to be a bulldozer in the mobile gambling area, providing a solid service in the majority of cases, bringing users over 1,000 to play from their mobile device.

Customer Support

We can also rate HellSpin as the online casino with the best customer support service in Canada because they answer inquiries via live chat in 2-5 minutes, and their team is polite, helpful and professional. You can also contact them via email or contact form, and you’ll get an answer in 24 hours or less.

HellSpin Pros and Cons

LeoVegas Casino -Best for Mobile Gambling

LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas is the best mobile casino in Canada because it has a superb native app for iOS and Android, as well as a responsive, fast and intuitive mobile website for Chrome, Opera, Firefox and other browsers. You’ll have complete access to their catalog of games, exclusive mobile bonuses and a platform exclusively designed for gambling from your smartphone or tablet.

Games

LeoVegas offers 2,500+ games from which you’ll find over 2,000+ slots, along with nearly 500 titles for table games, live dealer games, bingo, crash, plinko and scratch cards. It makes LeoVegas an ideal choice for all types of gamblers, since you’ll have access to a catalog with an outstanding variety of games.

Here you have an overview on the best real money casino games available at LeoVegas Canada:

Sweet Bonanza

9 Masks of Fire

Book of Dead

Gold Rush Express

Wolf Gold

Sugar Rush

Cat Clans 2 - Mad Cats

5 Lions Megaways

Book of Power

JetX

Aviator

LeoVegas Plinko

Crazy Time Live

Nexus Roulette Live

Vinnie Jones Blackjack

Hold’em Poker

Real Baccarat

European Roulette

Bonuses

LeoVegas offers a welcome bonus of up to $1,200 CAD + 100 free spins, allowing you to multiply your bankroll and get a free go to exploit their 2,000+ online slot games. You also have the following promos at your disposal:

Win up to 35 free spins from Monday to Friday during lunch time

Win a share of the daily and weekly Drops and Wins up to $2,000,000 on online slots

Win a share of the daily and weekly Drops and Wins up to $6,000,000 on live dealer games

Banking

LeoVegas supports the majority of payment methods that Canadians love to use for gambling online. Here you have the full list of deposit and withdrawal methods:

MuchBetter

iDebit

Interac

Visa

MasterCard

NeoSurf

Mobile Experience

We’ve tested both the LeoVegas’s mobile app and mobile website, and here you have our full breakdown on why we believe it’s the best mobile real money casino in Canada for 2023:

Mobile website runs on HTML5 and loads in less than 2.5 seconds in Canada

Fully responsive website that adapts to any resolution, screen and device

Strategic interface to quickly find your favorite games in a couple of clicks

Access to practically all the games available in the catalog (2,500+ games)

Exclusive mobile bonuses and promotions

Light-weight design makes it an excellent choice on any type of internet connection.

Customer Support

Finally, LeoVegas Canada also ranks high in the customer support department because you can contact them via live chat 24/7, and after testing it dozens of times, we’ve found the average response time is 5-7 minutes. If you prefer an alternative contact channel, you can send them an email.

LeoVegas Pros and Cons

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos Canada in 5 Steps

Are you ready to start playing at our recommended casinos? Here’s how you can get started in only 5 steps:

1. Choose an online casino from our list

You can pick it directly from our ranking or you can select it after checking out our comparison table below. Once you know what casino you want to join, simply click on its name to start the signup process.

2. Enter the required information

You will have to enter your names, age, email address, phone, country, province and other important information. Make sure to be as precise as possible to get your account in good standing from the beginning. Also, take into account that the legal gambling age can be 18 or 19 years old depending on the province you live in.

3. Confirm your account

Most online casinos in Canada will send a verification link to your email address, or you can also opt for phone verification. Regardless of your preferred method, make sure to verify it as soon as possible because the verification link will expire within 24 hours after being sent.

4. Deposit funds

You can deposit funds into your online casino account via Interac, credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrencies, bank transfers, amongst other payment methods. You will need real money to start playing and activating specific bonuses such as a first deposit top up bonus.

5. Play and win

Now that your account is verified and funded, you can start playing your favorite games such as slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, live casino games, amongst others. Start playing now and winning big prizes thanks to the massive payouts that our online casinos offer you.

Why Is Jackpot City Casino the Best Online Casino in Canada?

Jackpot City is the best online casino in Canada because it has hit the sweet spot between quality and quantity, putting at your disposal a carefully selected catalog of 500+ premium games, with an excellent distribution amongst online slots, table games, lottery, bingo and live games. Making it ideal for any type of gambler out there.

It adds more value thanks to its big welcome bonus, highly rewarding VIP loyalty program, frequent bonuses for existing users, fast payouts via Canadian payment methods, and a superb gambling experience on desktop and mobile.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada 2023

To make it even easier for you to choose the best online casino in Canada for your own likes and goals, here you have a side-by-side comparison of our top 6 recommendations:

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada 2023 (1)

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada 2023 (2)

Now you can easily compare our top 6 online casinos in Canada to choose the best one for you. If you like two or more, then we invite you to join all of them so you can try them out and compare the gambling experience.

Compare the Top 8 Games at Online Casinos in Canada

If you’re completely new to the scene, and you need extra help choosing the best games for you, then this comparison table will come in handy:

Compare the Top 8 Games at Online Casinos in Canada

Now you can choose the best games for you, but we recommend you to try out different games by using the simulator or with small bets. Even better, claim the bonuses that our recommended casinos can bring you. Only by playing different games, you’ll be able to find the ones that better meet your likes, needs and goals.

How to Build a Winning Strategy for Playing Online Casino Games in Canada

Let’s be honest: the most important factor in generating big wins at online casinos is luck. But unless you know about a secret voodoo ritual for unlimited luck, we cannot do anything about it. However, you can minimize the risk while waiting for luck to strike your life with an amazing reward, and here’s how you can do it.

Build a Bankroll

If you play and bet without a bankroll, you’re inviting trouble into your life. You need to start by setting up a bankroll, so you can know exactly how much money you can use to play online casino games. If you make $5,000 CAD per month, a fair bankroll would be $300-500 CAD max, sticking to the 5-10% rule.

A bankroll will bring you a solid place for getting started, and you will also have the peace of mind that, even if you end up burning it all, it won’t affect your lifestyle. Having a calm and focused mind will help you to make better decisions.

Set Clear Profit Goals and Loss Limits

The goal is to land a major win such as a big multiplicator on Crash or a massive jackpot on slots, but to accomplish this goal you need to stay in the game for the long run, until Lady Luck visits you. And the unique way to do this is by setting up clear profit goals and loss limits, to grow your bankroll and shield it against bad luck streaks.

Stick to the Same Games and Bets

Jumping from one game to another will lead to desperation, and you will be less likely to win a big prize. We recommend you to stick to the same slots and games with a high or very high profit potential, follow your bankroll rules and wait for Lady Luck to visit you. Here you have some recommendations on what games to play:

Mega Moolah (Slots)

Mega Fortune (Slots)

Jackpot Giant (Slots)

A Night with Cleo (Slots)

Krysos Gold (Slots)

Lucky Lucky Blackjack

Crash

Lightning Roulette

Mega Ball

Even though they are likely to be riskier, the profit potential will be much higher, and this is exactly what you need when hunting down a life-changing win.

Cultivate and Keep a Positive Mindset

Call us esoteric or “new age”, but cultivating and keeping a positive mindset will tilt the odds in your favor, especially if you stick to your gameplan. Be positive, imagine how good your life could be if you landed that big win, visualize yourself hitting that big win. Attract positive energy into your life and you might end up receiving a visit by Lady Luck sooner than you think.

The Benefits of Playing at Online Casinos in Canada

Online casinos will offer you benefits that brick and mortar casinos in Canada could never offer you, here’s what you will obtain by joining our selected sites:

Thousands of Games at Your Fingertips

Most brick and mortar casinos have a limited selection of games, especially if you are not playing at a casino in Ontario. If you want to explore hundreds of different types of slots with huge jackpots, classic games such as blackjack and poker, or novel games such as Crash, then the choice is clear: join our recommended online casinos and start playing now.

Play Anywhere and Anytime

You can play at our recommended online casinos from anywhere and at any time. Be it using your desktop, your smartphone or any mobile device, you can play at our listed casinos 24/7, with complete availability of online and live games.

Take Advantage of Generous Bonuses

Have you EVER received a sort of bonus or gift at a brick and mortar casino? Other than free food and some drinks, the answer is no. On the other hand, our recommended online casinos will bring you several generous bonuses to multiply your bankroll and shoot your potential ROI through the roof. Be it a 100-500% extra on your first deposit or 100-500 free spins, our selected online casinos will reward you greatly.

Keep Your Gambling Fully Private

Perhaps you want to keep your gambling sessions private, and going to your local brick and mortar casino won’t help. On the other hand, online casinos will bring you the privacy you deserve because you can play from home and none will know it. You can even create a random username such as “KittySlotsLover777” to hide your real name, and by using cryptocurrencies you’ll add even more discretion to your fun sessions gambling online.

Pay and Cashout as You Wish

You can deposit and cash out your winnings as you wish, thanks to the large selection of payment methods you’ll find at our recommended online casinos in Canada. From bank transfers to cryptocurrencies, you can manage your money as you wish.

Our Requirements For Choosing The Best Canadian Casinos

Here you have a breakdown on how we’ve chosen the top online casinos for Canadians in 2023, so you can see why you can trust our recommendations.

1. Is It Reputable, Licensed and Trusted?

An online casino must have a clean reputation supported by positive reviews and high ratings, a valid international gambling license such as the Malta Gaming License, and it must have been audited by a competent third-party firm such as eCOGRA, Quinel or iTech Labs. This is what’s necessary to call an online casino in Canada as reputable, licensed and trusted.

2. Does It Offer a Large Variety of Casino Games?

Unless you’re looking for a very niche online casino that only focuses on a type of game, you need to look for an online casino with hundreds of different games. Slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, live games, craps and crash are just some of the games you should find at a competent online casino in Canada.

Important Note:We only include online casinos that source their games from reputable, trusted and transparent suppliers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Play N’ Go, Merkur, IGT, Evolution, amongst others. Because this is the only way by which we can guarantee that you can play safely, because it means that the games will be 100% random and thus fair.

3. Does It Offer Generous Bonuses and Promotions?

First deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, no deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback bonuses and, of course, a V.I.P rewards program - these are all the promotions and benefits that you’ll get at our recommended casinos. Because you deserve an online casino that will reward you greatly for your time and the money you spend playing.

4. Does It Offer Several Payment Methods with Low Fees?

You need an online casino that supports the methods that we, the Canadians, prefer to use when playing online. From Interac and bank transfers to PayPal and Bitcoin, our recommended online casinos will bring you several payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.

Evidently, the online casino needs to bill low or no fees at all for deposits or withdrawals, and it must support CAD, to make it easier for you to get money in and out of the casino.

5. Does It Bring Solid Customer Support Service?

A competent online casino must be capable of bringing you excellent customer support service via live chat, email or phone. From basic questions such as how to make a deposit to how to unfreeze a pending payment, you need an online casino that can help you when you need it the most, and this is exactly what our recommended sites will bring you.

What You Need to Know About Online Gambling Laws in 2023

If you’re asking yourself if it’s legal to play at online casinos in Canada, or if you’ll get in trouble with local law, then this section is for you. Here we will let you know about the legality of online gambling in Canada, by explaining how it works for the different provinces.

Online Gambling Laws in Canada by Province

Each Canadian province is allowed to set up their own regulations in regards to gambling and betting. Therefore, each province has its own regulatory body for casinos and gambling services:

Each province has its own regulatory body for casinos and gambling services

All the provinces in Canada allow their citizens to play at any offshore or international online casino such as Jackpot City Casino, Dolly Casino, Hell Spin Casino, and LeoVegas Casino without restrictions. Such is the positive regulatory framework towards offshore international gambling that these casinos support local payment methods such as Interac and bank transfers to banks like Scotiabank, with a fast payout time of 1-2 days maximum.

It’s worth noting that, even if there are regional gambling authorities in each province, the Canadian Gaming Commission oversees the entire gambling industry in the country. And according to their own dispositions, laws and regulations, all Canadian citizens are allowed to play at offshore and international online casinos without restrictions.

Is It Legal to Play at Offshore Online Casinos?

Yes, you can play legally at any offshore online casino from Canada without restrictions. Because no province specifically prohibits citizens from playing at online casinos located outside of Canada. No law in Canada, from any province, forbids online gambling in any of its forms. As long as you’re at least 18-19 years old (depending on your province), you can deposit, play, bet and withdraw from any of our recommended online casinos.

As an effort to promote responsible gambling, all of our recommended casinos respect the minimum gambling age of each province in Canada. If a user uses false information, then his/her account will be frozen immediately and banned afterwards.

About Responsible Gambling and Online Casinos in Canada

Have you ever heard that 99.99% of gamblers quit right before they win big? Perhaps it’s true because you can strike gold all of a sudden if you stick long enough, but this shouldn’t be your motto. Because playing at online casinos should add fun to your life, not create big financial, emotional and psychological problems.

This is why we need to talk about responsible gambling when playing at online casinos in Canada, because it’s our duty since we’re introducing you to new platforms where you can bet and play online. Here’s what you need to know:

Creating healthy online gambling habits from the beginning

You should play at online casinos for fun rather than making it your full-time job, so to speak. And hence you should only use a small percentage of your monthly income to play your favorite casino games, otherwise, you will affect your lifestyle negatively.

We recommend you to only bet the money you can afford to lose, and that you should only use a specific percentage of your monthly income. For example, you can use the 5-10% of your paycheck to play at our recommended casinos. This way you will reduce the risk and maximize the benefits.

Another healthy habit you should cultivate is setting up profit goals and loss limits. This way you will increase your chances of making profitable bets, while minimizing the risk of a bad streak.

What should you do if you feel you have an online gambling addiction?

If gambling has become a big problem in your life because it’s affecting several areas of your life, you need to call the National Gambling Helpline at 01-626-960-3500 right now. Because they will bring you the help and guidance you need right now.

After getting in contact with the National Gambling Helpline, we recommend you to explore these resources as well:

We encourage you to seek out professional help if you’re facing an addiction to gambling. The sooner you take action, the quicker you will recover and get back on track.

F.A.Q

What are the top 6 online real money casinos in Canada?

The top 6 online real money casinos in Canada are Jackpot City Casino, Dolly Casino, Spin Casino, Hell Spin Casino, Leovegas Casino, and Power Play Casino, thanks to their generous bonuses, large selection of games, huge jackpots and superb desktop and mobile gaming experience.

Can you play for free at online casinos in Canada?

Yes, you can play for free at our recommended casinos by using the simulators that several games offer (especially slots), or by claiming a no deposit bonus. The latter option will allow you to play for free while accumulating real money winnings.

Can you play at online casinos from Ontario?

Yes, Ontario is the unique province in Canada with a complete regulatory and licensing framework for online casinos and sportsbooks. Therefore, you can play at Canadian or offshore online casinos legally.

Which Canadian online casino has the best payout?

Jackpot City Casino is the Canadian online casino with the best payout at 97.84%. It means that you’re more likely to get money back with every bet you place, and hence you will increase your chances of winning a big prize and you’ll be able to keep playing for longer.

Are Canadian online casinos fair?

Yes, our recommended Canadian online casinos are fair because they’ve been audited by reputable firms such as eCOGRA and Quinel, and they source their games from the best suppliers such as NetEnt, Evolution, Play N’ Go, Microgaming and Merkur.

Can I play at online casinos in Canada from my mobile phone?

Yes, you can play at our recommended casinos from any mobile device, be it your smartphone or tablet, and using any OS such as Android, iOS or Windows. If you want the best mobile gambling experience, make sure to check out LeoVegas Casinos, repeatedly awarded as the Best Mobile Casino.

