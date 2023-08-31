Best online casinos New Zealand - 10 online casinos for real money in NZ

Online casino games are fun and can be lucrative too if you're lucky enough, but you should ask for more. This experience must also be safe, legal, fair, reliable, and practical. Online casino NZ sites that can offer all of these are quite scarce and finding them can be challenging. Fortunately, you no longer need to waste time and risk your money: you can get the best possible gaming experience at the best online casino NZ sites selected for you.

Browse the list of best NZ online casino websites on this page, read the evaluations, and choose one: you can create a new account in seconds and start trying your luck immediately. The list is updated regularly and new real money online casino NZ sites will be added often. The unique needs of Kiwi players are kept in mind and taken into account when choosing NZ online casino sites. Casinos that have met strict criteria have been added. Pick one now for an unforgettable experience and start playing with a big welcome bonus. Best of luck!

Online casino sites in New Zealand

Jackpotcity - Welcome bonus up to NZ$1600

- Welcome bonus up to NZ$1600 Spin Casino - Massive $1000 Welcome Bonus

- Massive $1000 Welcome Bonus Wildz Casino - Bonus up to 1000$

- Bonus up to 1000$ Casumo - 100% Bonus up to $1200 and 20 Free Spins

- 100% Bonus up to $1200 and 20 Free Spins Casinodays - Get your 100% bonus up to $500

- Get your 100% bonus up to $500 Bizzo - 100% first deposit bonus up to 250 NZD and 100 free spins

- 100% first deposit bonus up to 250 NZD and 100 free spins Rizk - 100% up to $1200 + 50 free spins

- 100% up to $1200 + 50 free spins Casimba - 200% WELCOME BONUS Up to $5000 on your first deposit + 50 Free Spins

- 200% WELCOME BONUS Up to $5000 on your first deposit + 50 Free Spins 7bit casino - Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 FS

- Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 FS Tonybet - WELCOME BONUS 100% Up To 1500 NZD + 120 Free spins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

List of Online casino sites in New Zealand (1)

List of Online casino sites in New Zealand (2)

Jackpotcity - online casino delivers quality real money gaming

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackpotcity -Say hello to the city that never sleeps: try your luck at the big site-wide jackpot, play more than 400+ games, and start with a NZ$1600 welcome bonus. This is one of the oldest online casinos and it has a proven track record.

Jackpotcity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcome bonus up to NZ$1600 100% Claim bonus >>

Jackpot City casino is not only one of the oldest sites to accept Kiwis as members, but it is also among the first online gambling sites. Active since 1998, it is managed by Malta-based Bayton Ltd. Its 25-year history isn't the only reason it made it into the best online casino NZ list: MGA-licensed Jackpot City is built on Microgaming software, which has been known for its safety and reliability over the years, providing a truly reliable experience.

There's a lot you can do here, but you should check out the site-wide jackpot first: there's a reason it's called "jackpot city". While preparing this guide, the jackpot size was over 40 million NZD and it is possible for anyone to win it at any time. Try famous games like Game of Thrones Power Stacks, Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, and Mega Moolah, take advantage of bonuses, and have a good time: everyone can find something for themselves here.

Pros

Big site-wide jackpot

eCOGRA certified top-tier games

Mobile apps for iOS & Android

Support for Apple Pay

Cons

Minimum withdrawal limit is high (50 NZD)

7-days limit for bonus wagering

Games variety:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's hardly surprising that a quality game collection can be found on a site that deserves to be on the best NZ online casino list. Jackpot City is built on the Microgaming platform and includes games from studios such as Pragmatic Play, Netent, Evolution, and Red Tiger. You can access over 400+ games in online slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, and video poker categories. All these are eCOGRA-certified games and run smoothly on mobile devices. In fact, there is a separate “mobile slots” category you can use if you are a mobile gamer. While the total game count is not that big, there is enough variety for everyone.

Bonuses:

Like many other NZ online casino sites, Jackpot City also has a welcome bonus, but it covers your first four deposits, not just the first. Each and every deposit will be matched by 100% and up to 400 NZD, so you can win a total of 1.600 NZD at the beginning of your journey. The bonus can be triggered by depositing 10 NZD and the wagering rate is 50x. There is also a loyalty program at Jackpot City casino New Zealand which allows you to unlock additional bonuses by climbing up loyalty tiers. You start with 2.500 loyalty points as a new member!

Deposits and withdrawals:

NZ$5 is the minimum deposit limit of this online casino NZ and NZ$50 is the minimum limit for withdrawals. You can use VISA, MasterCard, ApplePay, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Neosurf, and Paysafe Card for making a deposit or withdrawal. Jackpot City NZ completes all cashouts within 24-48 hours.

Customer support:

Email and live chat are the only options to contact the support team of this real money online casino NZ. Both can be used Monday to Sunday and at all hours. You can contact a support agent by clicking the “live chat” button or send an email through your profile page after logging in.

Spin Casino - a trusted & safe casino to play real money

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spin Casino -Spin now to try your luck and take advantage of the NZ$1000 welcome bonus to boost your adventure. Spin casino offers a modern gaming experience with guaranteed fairness and daily bonuses. Create an account & complete Spin casino NZ login now!

Spin Casino

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Massive $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim bonus >>

Spin casino NZ is the “sister” of Jackpot City: both brands are managed by the same operator (Baton Ltd). For the same reason, both online casino NZ sites are similar in content, but Spin casino uses a much more modern design and offers more games. Its promotions are also more diverse: after using the welcome bonus, you can start enjoying daily achievement-based bonuses.

You can play on mobile with the native apps offered by the casino for iOS and Android. The trusted Microgaming platform brings a hassle-free experience like all the other names on this best NZ online casino list. The site also has the eCOGRA certificate, so you don't have to worry about fairness. If you are looking for a modern and refined gaming experience, Spin casino will be one of the best options for you. And you can start your adventure with a big NZ$1000 bonus!

Pros

Publicly available RTP rates

eCOGRA guaranteed fairness

Reliability of the Microgaming platform

Daily bonus deals

Cons

Withdrawal methods for NZ are limited

Phone support is not available

Games variety:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can find over 550 games at this real money online casino NZ. The basic categories are pokies, blackjack, craps, roulette, video poker, and live casino, but you can also find exotic options such as scratch cards. The suppliers of the casino include studios such as OnAir, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Netent, and Evolution. You can see the RTP rates of all the slot machines in the casino, they are publicly available. And the overall average is above 96%, which is a good figure. If you are playing on mobile, you can use not only native apps but also the mobile version of the site, both offer a smooth experience.

Bonuses:

You can find a good welcome pack on every site on this best online casino NZ list, and that's true here as well. New members can get a 100% match rate for their first three deposits. You can earn up to 400 NZD for your first deposit and up to 300 NZD for others, this bonus offers a total of 1,000 NZD. To trigger it, you must deposit 10 NZD each time and fulfil a 50x wagering requirement. After completing the welcome package, you can benefit from daily achievement-based bonuses. For example, getting 5 wins on slot machines every day can get you 10 free spins.

Deposits and withdrawals:

There are lots of payment methods at this NZ online casino that can be used to make a deposit or withdrawal, including VISA, Skrill, Neteller, MasterCard, PaysafeCard, Neosurf, Flexepin, and Swift. The minimum limits for payments are 5 NZD for deposits and 50 NZD for withdrawals.

Customer support:

Just like its sister, Spin casino also offers live chat and email to contact support. (Simply click the floating button at bottom left to initiate chat.) Both are available 24/7 you can reach a representative in 2 minutes on average. Support over social media and phone calls are not available.

Wildz Casino - hundreds of games, the most real-time rewards, free spins, cashback

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wildz Casino -Get ready for a “wildz” experience: this NZ online casino is powered by the Rootz platform and offers a fun, secure, reliable experience. Start playing with 1.000 NZD + 200 free spins and try thousands of games.

Wildz Casino

Bonus up to $1000 Claim bonus >>

Wildz casino is an MGA-licensed website operated by the famous Rootz Limited, a UK-based operator known for lots of popular brands such as Casino, Chipz, and Spinz. This online casino NZ is as good as them – in fact, it is much better in some respects. The registration takes one minute, Wildz casino login is completed even faster; and you get access to more than 2.000+ games that can be played on desktop and mobile devices.

Thanks to the Rootz platform, you also get advanced security features, excellent mobile compatibility, and stable & reliable performance. This is a “no-nonsense” casino focused on the experience itself, not bells & whistles, and this is one of the reasons it was put into this list of best online casino NZ. Start playing high-quality games in seconds and without worrying about anything: this is what you can get at Wildz casino NZ.

Pros

Built on a famous & reliable platform

You can try 2.000+ games

Support over social media

Low limits for deposits & withdrawals

Cons

No native apps for mobile

Withdrawal time can be up to 5 days

Games variety:

The main game categories of this real money online casino NZ are slots, live casino, jackpot games, roulette, and blackjack. Netent, Quickspin, Evolution Gaming, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil, Microgaming, Play’n GO, and Red Tiger are the main providers: you can play a little more than 2.000+ games. Slot machines are the main priority and there are lots of themes to choose from, including high volatility, classic slots, cascading symbols, and mythology. You can try the demo versions of these games for free and without creating an account. And while there is no native app, all games run on mobile devices via browsers.

Bonuses:

The welcome bonus is quite advantageous and explains why this brand was put into this best NZ online casino list: it lets you get a 100% match rate for your first deposit (up to 500 NZD) and 200 free spins. And for your second deposit, you can enjoy a 50% bonus, up to 500 NZD again. In total, you can win up to 1.000 NZD and 200 FS with this offer, and all bonuses must be wagered 35 times. There is also a LEVELZ loyalty program, reload bonuses that award free spins, and a chance to purchase free spin bundles.

Deposits and withdrawals:

MiFinity, Skrill, Neteller, Payz, PaysafeCard, and bank transfer are the payment methods Kiwis can use. The minimum deposit limit starts from 10 NZD but can be as high as 20 NZD for some methods. Likewise, the minimum withdrawal limit starts from 20 NZD, but it is 100 NZD for some options. Withdrawals complete in 5 days.

Customer support:

Customer support is available in English, German, Norwegian, and Finnish. The main methods are live chat and email, which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also use social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, YouTube) of this casino to get help.

Casumo - is an award-winning online casino

Casumo - Get 20 free spins instantly and without making a deposit when you sign up. Claim a 100% match bonus for your first deposit and play thousands of pokies. Casumo is an award-winning casino built for Kiwis!

Casumo

100% Bonus up to $1200 and 20 Free Spins Claim bonus >>

Casumo is a triple-licensed casino launched in 2012. It has UK Gambling Commission, Gibraltar & Malta licences, as well as many industry rewards, such as “Casino Operator of the Year”. It has been the home of thousands of players for years and known for its generous rewards. For example, on average, Casumo NZ dishes out 7,400 rewards per day – this includes cash balances and free spins.

And now this may be your chance to get one of those rewards: create an account, claim a no deposit bonus, and get a big cash balance for your first deposit. No deposit deals are rare, even in the best NZ online casino list, so it is recommended to take advantage of it as quickly as possible. With your bonuses, you can enjoy 3,400+ pokies and lots of exclusive games. Moreover, 99,9% of cashouts are paid in under one hour: this is almost an instant-withdrawal NZ online casino!

Pros

More than a dozen industry awards

Daily races & bonuses

Licensed by three reputable agencies

ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certificate

Cons

No native app for iOS

Less content in the New Zealand version

Games variety:

The game collection of Casumo casino is impressive: even the pokies collection alone includes 3,400+ titles. Overall, you get to play more than 4,000 games in different categories, such as table games, jackpots, and live casino. There are also some exclusive titles that cannot be found at any other online casino NZ. The games are provided by well-known studios, including Microgaming, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint, Play’n GO, Evolution, Netent, and Thunderkick. Note that any of these games can be subject to tournaments and races too. For example, Reel Races is a “slot race” event that distributes 55,500 NZD every week.

Bonuses:

No deposit bonuses and websites that offer them are always added in the best online casino NZ list. Casumo is one of them: right after creating an account, you will get 20 spins for free, without making a deposit. These spins can be used on the 9 Masks of Fire Hyper Spins slot machines. Next, you can get a 100% bonus up to 1,200 NZD for your first deposit (10 NZD minimum). The wagering rate is 30x for the total of the deposit + bonus amount. As mentioned above, there are also daily races and bonuses you can use.

Deposits and withdrawals:

Visa, Mastercard, Paysafe, Skrill,and ApplePay are the deposit methods, with a minimum limit of 10 NZD. Bank transfers are also supported but only for withdrawals, with the same minimum limit. Accept credit cards and bank transfers, all payouts are completed near-instantly (less than 10 minutes). For these two methods, withdrawals can take up to 5 days.

Customer support:

hey@casumo.comis the email address of this real money online casino NZ. As expected, there is also the live chat option, which can be used 24/7. Since Casumo has Facebook and Twitter accounts, you can use them to contact support too. Phone support is, unfortunately, not available for New Zealand.

Casinodays - new online slots and action games and win big today

Casinodays -There is something for everyone at Casinodays, thanks to its huge collection of 4.000+ games. Play pokies or try your luck against a real dealer. Take advantage of a big welcome bonus for both and enjoy lightning-fast withdrawals!

Casinodays

Get your 100% bonus up to $500 Claim bonus >>

CasinoDays is an online casino of the White Star BV group, which you may remember from Lucky Spins and Buusti brands. Launched in 2020, this casino is also licensed by the Curacao government and offers localised content for New Zealand. Pokies are the main priority of this online casino NZ, so if you enjoy playing them, this may be your personal best NZ online casino: you can play more than 3,500 slots here. Moreover, you can do it on desktop or mobile, both platforms are supported.

CasinoDays works with top-tier providers, offers useful bonuses, secures all payments with SSL & PCI-DSS, and even offers live lotto games for variety. It will be a good choice for all kinds of players and you can jump-start your journey with a nice welcome bonus that awards 500 NZD and 100 free spins to use on the Book of Dead slot machine.

Pros

Amazing collection of online pokies

Lots of payment methods to use

Weekly 20% cashback bonus

Live lotto betting

Cons

No mobile apps

RNG table & card games are very limited

Games variety:

This NZ online casino offers a little more than 4,000+ games, but they only consist of pokies and live dealer titles. In other words, there are almost no RNG table games – you can still find their live versions, but if you want to play against the computer, your options will be very limited. If this is not a problem, you can be sure that you will enjoy this casino: the game providers include very well-known games such as Gamomat, Habanero, RabCat, Betsoft, Stakelogic, and Evoplay. And you can try live lotto betting, which offers a unique experience that most online casinos fail to offer.

Bonuses:

Promotions of CasinoDays are one of the reasons why it made the best online casino NZ list. As a new player, you are entitled to a 100% match bonus for your first deposit, which gives you a cash balance of up to 500 NZD. In addition, you get 100 spins for free. A 20 NZD deposit is needed to activate the bonus, and the wagering rate is set at 35x. On Mondays, there is a 30% reload bonus (up to 100 NZD) you can use and there is also a 20% weekly cashback bonus available for loyal members.

Deposits and withdrawals:

This real money online casino NZ supports cryptocurrencies too and 20 NZD is the minimum deposit limit. Credit cards, Paysafe, Skrill, CashtoCode, ecoPayz, Neteller, MuchBetter, eZeeWallet, Jeton, and bank transfer are the payment options. 20 NZD is the minimum limit for withdrawals too and all cashouts are near-instant, except for bank transfer (up to 3 days).

Customer support:

To get help, you can use email (support@casinodays.com) or live chat, which is always available. It doesn’t not take more than 2 minutes to contact an agent. You can also use YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the casino for support.

Bizzo Casino - play New Zealand online casino for real money

Bizzo Casino -Register now and complete Bizzo casino login to start playing with 250 NZD bonus cash. There are thousands of games you can enjoy and an amazing loyalty program that gives a chance to win a quarter of 1.000.000 NZD in cash!

Bizzo Casino

100% first deposit bonus up to 250 NZD Claim bonus >>

TechSolutions (CY) Group Limited, which offers the National Casino brand for Australian players, does the same with Bizzo Casino for Kiwis. Offering exclusive content for New Zealand, this online casino NZ is as successful and popular as its sister site. This goes for its innovative features as well: at this real money online casino NZ, you can also pay and cashout with cryptocurrencies.

There are close to 4,000 games for you to enjoy, and each of them has been developed by the industry's reputable studios. You can also participate in weekly tournaments, enter the Hall of Fame, increase your VIP/loyalty level, and earn cash bonuses of up to 250,000 NZD. Whether you're casual or high roller, Bizzo is one of the best NZ online casino sites for all kinds of players. If you create an account right now, you can start playing with a nice welcome package!

Pros

Lots of premium live casino games

VIP Club with huge cash rewards

Weekly tournaments with big prize pools

100 free spins every Monday

Cons

High deposit & withdrawal limits

Payout time can be long for some methods

Games variety:

Like other names in our best online casino NZ list, Bizzo offers a respectable game collection from top-tier providers. You can play the latest & most popular games of Amatic, BTG, Belatra, Betsoft, Evoplay, BGaming, and many more. The live casino section is supplied by 12 different studios, including Evolution and Lucky Streak. Slots, Fast Games, Roulette, and Blackjack are the basic categories but they each offer good variety, such as Bonus Buy slots or Daily Drops & Wins. There is no need to create an account to play the games in demo mode and you can use any device, including smartphones and tablets to play.

Bonuses:

You can find a big welcome bonus for your first two deposits at this real money online casino NZ. Triggered by a deposit of 25 NZD, these deals will match your deposits with different rates and up to 1.000 NZD (250 NZD for the first, 750 NZD for the second). Also, you will get 100 and 50 free spins, respectively. The wagering requirement for both is 40x. On Mondays, you can win free spins with your deposits, up to 100 spins. And on Thursdays, there is a 50% match bonus that lets you win up to 300 NZD and another set of 100 free spins.

Deposits and withdrawals:

In addition to cryptocurrencies, you can use Visa or Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Jeton, Perfect Money, ecoPayz, and bank transfer at this NZ online casino. 25 NZD is the minimum limit both for deposits and withdrawals. Cashouts are usually completed in 24 hours, but this also depends on the banking method you choose.

Customer support:

Bizzo casino offers two ways to reach customer support: email (support@bizzocasino.com) and live chat. Both are available every day of the week. Emails are answered within 24 hours, and you can reach an agent within 3 minutes on average if you use the live chat.

Rizk - explore thousands of top-rated online casino games

Rizk - One of the best online casino NZ sites to play pokies, and we mean pokies of all kinds, including huge progressive jackpots! Join slot races, participate in tournaments, and try your luck in exclusive slots that are available only at Rizk casino!

Rizk

100% up to $1200 + 50 free spins. Claim bonus >>

Rizk is an online casino NZ with multiple EGR awards: it has been selected as the “best customer service” winner more than 15 times over the years. This means that no matter what your problem is, it will be resolved fast and professionally. However, there is more than excellent customer service: you can enjoy thousands of RNG-certified games, claim different bonuses for the online casino and the live casino sections, and make payments with methods that are familiar with Kiwis.

Rizk is operated by Zecure Gaming, a Malta-based company, and uses an MGA licence, like its sister sites (i.e., GUTS, Kaboo, Thrills, etc.). In addition to a big game collection, you can enjoy lots of exclusive features that will make your gaming experience much more satisfying, such as “Wheel of Rizk” and “Rizk Races”. These are fun & competitive events with big prize pools!

Pros

Winner of more than 15 industry rewards

Exclusive games – they are only available at Rizk

Safe gameplay with a Comodo-secured site

Same performance and features on every platform

Cons

VIP program is invite-only

Very few table & card games

Games variety:

Games of this real money online casino NZ mostly consist of pokies and live dealer titles: there are not too many RNG card and table games to try. That being said, this is still a big and impressive collection, you get to play more than 3,500+ games. To make things easier, they are placed in sub-categories such as jackpot pokies, exclusive slots, Megaways, etc. The game suppliers include Yggdrasil, NYX, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Nolimit City, Quickspin, and Microgaming. Live dealer games are provided by Evolution and Pragmatic, and it is very easy to find a table that fits your bankroll: there are tables with 0.20 NZD minimum limits.

Bonuses:

Captain Rizk is ready to offer you a 100% match rate for your first deposit, up to 1.200 NZD. Plus, he is willing to add 50 free spins to sweeten the deal – these spins can be used on Gates of Rizk, an online pokie exclusive to this casino. Claim this offer by depositing 10 NZD (minimum) and remember that there is no cap on winnings or withdrawals, which makes Rizk one of the best NZ online casino sites out there. The wagering rate is 35x and you have 30 days to complete it. There is also a 500 NZD first deposit bonus for the live casino section!

Deposits and withdrawals:

The payment options of this NZ online casino consist of Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, PaysafeCard, bank transfer, and ecoPayz for Kiwi players. 10 NZD is the minimum limit for all transactions but note that this value is higher for some methods, such as bank transfers. Rizk casino completes all withdrawals within 24 hours.

Customer support:

You can send an email tosupport-nz@risk.com or use the live chat feature to get help at Rizk casino NZ. Both are pretty fast: you can expect an answer in less than 6 hours with the first and contacted an agent in less than 60 seconds with the second. There is also a huge FAQ page you can check.

Casimba - comes with a range of roar-some live casino games

Casimba -If you enjoy big welcome bonuses, here is the best NZ online casino for you: Casimba makes you an offer to start playing with 6.500 NZD and 125 free spins. Create an account and claim this deal today!

Casimba

200% WELCOME BONUS Up to $5000 Claim bonus >>

Casimba is a well-known brand among Kiwi players for its high-quality content and reliable services. Operated by the White Hat Gaming Group, it really offers lots of advantages. First, this is an online casino NZ licensed by two prestigious agencies, MGA and the UK Gambling Commission. Second, thanks to the White Hat platform, you can access the latest and most popular games of top-tier studios. This is a platform with multiple EGR & SBC awards, and it offers amazing reliability for starters.

This real money online casino NZ has more things to offer: PayPal support, a TÜV certificate, a native mobile app for Android, several bonuses, and a well-designed website. It will become one of your favourites too, especially if you favour a safe, secure, and reliable gaming experience. And the best part is, you can start playing with a big -enormously big- welcome bonus!

Pros

Built on the White Hat Gaming platform

Native app for Android: download it from Play Store

A satisfyingly sized game collection

Giveaways with up to 50.000 NZD prize pools

Cons

iOS devices do not get a native app

The website design needs some work

Games variety:

A total of 3.882 games were available at Casimba casino at the time of our article, which is a big-enough figure that can satisfy any type of player. Most of them are online pokies, as can be guessed, but you can play table games (roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, etc.) and live dealer titles too. The provider list contains too many names to list here, but each one is a well-known brand, such as Bally, Barcrest, BTG, ELK, Foxium, IGT, Netent, and Scientific Games. We can say that almost 90% of the entire collection can be played on mobile devices without a problem.

Bonuses:

The welcome bonus of Casimba casino NZ is a 200% match rate for your first deposit. With this deal, it is possible to win up to 5.000 NZD and 50 free spins. However, don’t stop there and get a bonus for your second and third deposits too: an additional 1.500 NZD and 75 more free spins can be claimed this way. In total, this offer lets you start playing with 6.500 NZD and 125 free spins, which means it is a pretty advantageous deal. Make sure to check your loyalty level often to unlock more bonuses!

Deposits and withdrawals:

What makes Casimba one of the best online casino NZ sites is its variety in payment options too. PayPal and Apple Pay are the main methods, but you can use credit cards, Paysafe, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and bank transfer too. 20 NZD is the lowest limit for all transactions, and all transfers are free of charge. Payouts are completed in less than 24 hours.

Customer support:

Almost all NZ online casino sites use live chat and email to provide support, and Casimba is no exception: you can chat live with customer agents 24/7 or send a message tosupport@casimba.com. There is also a FAQ page, but its pretty short and mostly focuses on bonuses.

7bitcasino - play best online crypto casino with BTC

7bitcasino - Top choice for crypto gamblers: 7Bit was one of the first crypto casino sites and it is still among the best ones. Take advantage of truly fair games thanks to provably fair feature, and try your luck on more than 8.000+ games.

7bitcasino

Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 FS Claim bonus >>

When it comes to crypto casino sites, 7bitcasino has a certain reputation: it was one of the first online casinos to accept payments with Bitcoin and altcoins. This is still the case today: in addition to Fiat currencies, you can use almost any crypto here and play BTC games that offer provable fairness. Even if you are new to crypto gambling, you will feel like home at 7Bit: it certainly deserves its reputation.

Operated by the famous Dama NV group, 7Bit offers its services with a Curacao licence, and uses the SoftSwiss platform. It is also known for big promotions, and we can verify this too: 7bitcasino bonus offers let you start with a big bankroll and get cashback, free spins, and cash balance deals along the way. And thanks to its huge game collection (which offers 8.000+ titles) everyone can find a game to play at this online casino NZ, no matter what kind of players they are.

Pros

Offers the largest game collection you can find

Bitcoin & altcoins are supported

Old & reputable brand with almost no downtime

Powered by the reliable SoftSwiss platform

Cons

Works on mobile but no apps

The website could have had a simpler design

Games variety:

At the time of this article, there were more than 8.000+ games available at 7Bit, which explains why it is one of the best NZ online casino sites. This is truly an impressive figure and there are not too many casinos out there that come close. Slots, Instant Games, BTC Games, Live Dealer, Jackpots, and Table Games are the main categories. The games are provided by Spinomenal, Playson, Wazdan, Play’n GO, Platipus, and many other respected studios. Evolution and Ezugi are the main providers of the live dealer section, which means you get to play live game shows as well.

Bonuses:

Make a deposit of 20 NZD after completing 7bitcasino login for the first time and activate your welcome bonus: it will match the deposit amount by 100% and up to 300 NZD (or 1.5 BTC). Plus, you will get 100 free spins immediately, to use on a popular pokie. The bonus and free spin winnings must be wagered 40 times. However, this is just the beginning: this NZ online casino will also match your second, third, and fourth deposits too. In total, the welcome pack lets you win up to 5.000 NZD (or 5 BTC). Make sure to join its Telegram channel to claim 222 free spins too!

Deposits and withdrawals:

Like all other websites in this best online casino NZ list, 7Bit supports multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. For deposits and withdrawals, you can use VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, AstroPay, eZee Wallet, and MuchBetter. The minimum deposit limit can be as low as 1 NZD and withdrawal limits start from 10 NZD. Except bank cards, all cashouts are instant.

Customer support:

Live chat and email (support@7bitCasino.com) are the primary ways of reaching customer support, like many other real money online casino NZ sites. You can also send messages via a web form and check the FAQ page. The support team works 24/7, and contacting an agent on live chat does not take longer than 2 minutes.

Tonybet - online casino games for real money in New Zealand

Tonybet -You don’t have to use different sites for sports betting and casino games: this NZ online casino offers both at one place! Place a sports bet, spin popular pokies, deal cards – Tonybet is a true gambling hub.

Tonybet

WELCOME BONUS 100% Up To 1500NZD + 120 Free spins Claim bonus >>

You may remember Tonybet as “OmniBet”: it was launched in 2003 with this name, but rebranded as Tony Bet in 2009, after getting bought by Tony G, a famous poker player. Today, it is owned & operated by the company with the same name, which is based in Estonia. Tonybet casino itself is also licensed by the Estonia government. The website is designed to be a “gambling hub”: it offers sports betting, live betting, and online casino games at one place.

This fact alone makes it worthy enough to be mentioned in the best online casino NZ list, but Tony Bet has lots more to offer. There is a loyalty program with a main prize of 100.000 NZD, lots of different bonuses for betting & gaming, cryptocurrency support, and a reliable & helpful support service. If you don’t want to use more than one website for different gambling needs, Tony Bet is the right online casino NZ for you.

Pros

Different gambling services at one place

More than 50 providers & 6.000 games

Tournaments with different tiers

Based in and licensed by Estonia

Cons

RNG table games are limited to a couple of options

No mobile app, only PWA

Games variety:

The quality and variety of the game collection is another reason why this brand was picked as one of the best NZ online casino sites out there. It offers 5.100+ online pokies, and when we count other categories too, you get nearly 6.000 games to play. Speaking of categories, Tony Bet offers slots, crash games, jackpot machines, live casino games, and casual options such as scratch cards and keno. RNG card & table games are very limited, but you can simply use the live dealer section to play them. There are more than 50+ providers, including but not limited to Betsoft, Endorphina, Igrosoft, Spribe, and Thunderkick.

Bonuses:

This real money online casino NZ offers different promotions for different services, and the focus is on casino bonuses here. With your first deposit, you can unlock a 100% match bonus, up to 1.500 NZD and 120 free spins. There is a bonus for your second deposit too: 50% match rate (up to 500 NZD) and 50 more spins. However, for the second one, you need to use the TONY50 code. You can also enjoy a reload bonus on Fridays, which gives you up to 150 NZD and 50 FS. To trigger these bonuses, you must deposit at least 35 NZD.

Deposits and withdrawals:

In addition to Bitcoin, you can use Skrill, Neteller, VISA, MasterCard, ecoPayz, Jeton, and Perfect Money for all kinds of money transfers. 10 NZD is the minimum amount you can deposit, and 20 NZD is the minimum amount you can withdraw. Withdrawals take 24 hours on average, but crypto cashouts are near instant.

Customer support:

The email address of Tony Bet is info@tonybet.com: all messages sent here will be answered within 24 hours. There is no phone support or help via social media, but you can use the live chat function too. Check the FAQ page before asking for help, it answers a lot of questions.

Why were these 10 online casino sites chosen?

Choosing the best NZ online casino sites was no easy task: there are many websites that accept Kiwis, and each one claims to provide a better service. Among all these options, the ones that are worth your money and time were picked. Whenever you want to have fun playing online games,you should be able to do so immediately and on safe, reliable, and legal platforms. That's why dozens of NZ online casino sites were analyzed using many different criteria and considering the unique needs of New Zealand players to select 10 unique websites.

Best Online Casinos NZ FAQs

Is it legal to play online casinos in NZ?

The NZ Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) site discusses the legality of online gambling in detail. Land-based and online gambling in New Zealand is regulated by the Gambling Act of 2003. Under this law, operators other than Lotto NZ and TAB are prohibited from offering online gambling services within the country. In other words, no company other than these two operators can establish a local online casino or online betting site within the borders of New Zealand. However, players are not prohibited from playing offshore gambling sites and this is considered legal by the DIA itself.

Which is the best online casino site?

What makes a casino best for one particular player may mean nothing to another. That's why not just one site is picked and declared as best for everyone, as many other authorities do. While preparing the best online casino NZ list, brands that can each appeal to different expectations but always offer quality and diverse services were identified. Try to find the best casino for yourself, not the best casino for everyone, and use the names on this list to do it quickly. Visit each one individually and see how well they suit you.

How to play online casino NZ?

To start playing at a casino, you almost always have to follow the same steps. First, find an online casino NZ that suits you and visit its website. On the home page of this site, you will see a button called “join” or “register”, click on it to open the membership form. Fill in the form and log in with your username & password. Now, you can try most games for free, but if you want to play for real money, click the "deposit" button to send money to your casino account. Once you have an active balance, choose the game you want and start playing.

What are the safest methods of depositing online casinos in NZ?

The security of your payments at a real money online casino NZ site also depends on the safety features of the casino, as well as the method you choose. First, make sure that all the pages of the casino are protected by SSL. Next, evaluate which method will offer the ideal balance of security & practicality for you. For example, cryptocurrencies are very secure but not that practical. Methods such as Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz are also safe enough and much more convenient, as you will not need to share your personal information with the casino. For most players, electronic wallets will be the best option.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. Before proceeding further and clicking the links provided in the article, the readers are advised to be well versed with the extant laws dealing with gambling. Further, online gambling is also a banned offence in many states/countries. The readers are also advised that gambling is addictive and involves an element of financial risk and reader’s discretion is advisable. The article is intended for information only and nothing contained herein constitutes an advice or guarantee of winning, nor is there an intention to induce anyone into violating any law(s). Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.