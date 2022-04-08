Best Online Psychic Readings: Top Psychic Reading Sites to Improve Your Life

Just because you attended the school of hard knocks doesn’t mean you are out for the count. Online psychic readings can help you get back on your feet by reassuring you of your destiny or what the future has in store for you. Online psychics know how to put their clients at ease and give accurate psychic readings that can transform their lives.

If you have never received a psychic reading from a good online psychic readings service before, chances are that you are skeptical about it. The thing is, you need to have an open mind if you want to ensure you can get the most out of reliable psychic predictions. A reliable psychic online and mediums have to actually ‘see’ information before they relay it. If you are closed off, they will not be able to read your aura or understand your energy through clairvoyance, clairsentience or clairaudience.

A good psychic reader needs to understand the information they get from you as per your context. The worst thing you can do is anticipate the reading you will get. They will discuss matters beyond your perception even if you have something specific in mind during an online psychic readings session. Receive the reading from a good psychic with an open heart and you can enjoy the experience fully.

Here are the top five online psychics platforms where you can find reliable psychic readers that can meet your needs:

Top 5 Best Online Psychic Readings Sites of 2022

That was just a snapshot view of the best psychic sites that offer live psychics on our list. Check out our in-depth reviews of all five of them before signing up:

#1. Kasamba: Top Quality Online Psychic Readings Through Call Or Chat

Kasamba is is quite user friendly, and you can also agree to charges before you choose a psychic.

Clients can personalize their psychic experience on Kasamba by choosing a psychic reader and mediums as per their needs and budget. Browse through the different services available and choose ones you are comfortable with and who can give a free psychic love reading. You don’t have to choose all of them though. The website is quite user friendly, and you can also agree to charges before you choose a psychic.

Before you start a reading from an online psychic, you need to register yourself on the platform. This will require a username and password that should be unique to you along with your payment preferences. Once the process is complete, you can search for a suitable psychic and start a psychic love reading.

Looking for psychics on the platform is as fun as the readings. Choose love psychics who offer readings for money you can afford. You can use either a debit or a credit card to pay them or load your account with funds to cover the reading cost. You can also choose PayPal as a payment method to give a free psychic love reading.

Here are some features you can expect:

In-depth Psychic Readings

A psychic reader from the portal can help you find meaning in your life by getting to know you first and with a psychic love reading. You have your pick of more than 250 qualified professionals, all who are background checked before they are allowed to give readings to customers.

Some of the readings on offer include aura readings, psychic readings, pet reading, crystal readings and even rune casting. You can choose psychics from the UK or any other location they are available from.

Apply As a Psychic Easily

Besides getting psychic reading online, aspiring love psychics can also apply to the portal easily. Since the demand for good psychics is high, they will not have a shortage of customers. Kasamba takes time to background check each applicant, so their customers don’t have anything to complain about later.

Anyone who wishes to sign up as a psychic on the platform has to create a special profile to give chat psychic readings. They also need to show their qualification, the services they can provide and their experience. You can also customize the aesthetics of your profile page to make it more attractive to potential customers. Once your profile is up, members can look you up and contact you for psychic services and for a psychic reading online.

⭐⇒ Sign Up for A Free Psychic Readings with Kasamba Experts ⭐

#2. Purple Garden: Find Out Whether You Should Stick to Your Dreams or Not

You can avail a wide range of communication options for live psychic predictions from a Purple Garden psychic.

Connect with expert psychics who can offer you online readings i.e. from the comfort of your place. Each psychic medium on this portal can provide readings via chat, video and voice messages. Search through the profiles and narrow your choice down to ones who suit your needs for online psychic readings.

Here are some things you can expect from the psychic portal:

A Wide Selection Pool of Psychic Mediums

If you are searching for guidance or answers for some complex questions, live psychics from Purple Garden can help with psychics’ predictions. Each one is vetted thoroughly so they have the experience to give insightful readings. Some of the services they offer include palm readings, psychic readings, tarot card readings, angel insights among others.

Click to see the full profile of each psychic you are interested in along with their abilities and the tools they use. You can also see each psychic medium’s pricing and rating. Both differ from one psychic to the next. Some offer psychics predictions through chat, voice and video while others only offer a few options.

A lot of people prefer this portal since it is designed to help new members find the perfect live psychics easily. You can also get a video session with the one you choose before scheduling a full session. Or you can choose to go on ratings. While the platform is a bit more expensive than others, the pricing is completely transparent, so you get what you see for psychic predictions. The site doesn’t offer great discounts though.

Range of Live Communication Options for Psychic Predictions

You can avail a wide range of communication options for live psychic predictions from a Purple Garden psychic. This includes video, voice and chat but not every psychic will offer all three or a free psychic reading. VIP clients can also test out a reading free of cost.

You don’t have to remain stuck to your laptop or search for ‘psychic reading near me’ for a reading from a psychic medium either. The website also has an app version which you can use on the go. Don’t have time to sit down? Just get a psychic reading near me during your office commute or while running errands. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices and supports a range of languages. This includes English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and more.

Highly Confidential Readings

If you have never had a reading before from psychics near me or are an introvert who doesn’t like to speak face to face, you can opt for the chat option. All of the readings from psychic mediums that are given through Purple Garden remain under lock and key. You don’t even need to provide your real name if you don’t want to for a psychic near me. You will still get the same quality readings from psychics near me which will never be shared with others.

⇒ Get Confidential And Top Quality Readings From Live Psychics At Purple Garden Today!

#3. Psychic Source: The Ultimate Spot For Love Psychic Readings

Psychic Source has intuitive navigation so you can find what you are looking for easily such as a free psychic reading online

Psychic Source has been the go-to source for quality chat psychic reading for over 30 years and counting. Their customer service stands out as does their customer satisfaction rates so you can rest easy knowing that you will have a good time with the chat psychics they offer. The website boasts intuitive navigation so you can find what you are looking for easily such as a free psychic reading online.

Here are some things you can find on the psychic portal:

Variable Charges for a Psychic Reading Online

At Psychic Source, you can find psychics who charge as low as $0.66 and as much as $1.99 per minute depending on their experience and popularity on the platform. The price also varies as per their mode of communication such as chat psychic reading. So a phone reading will be charged differently compared to a face to face video reading or services from chat psychics.

You can check out the rating of each psychic for a psychic reading online before contacting them and make an informed decision without wasting money. As a repeat customer, you can also avail price protection. If you get one reading from the same medium or psychic every month or 45 days, you can enjoy a set rate. That way, you can budget for psychic readings every month.

Great Introductory Offer

The portal also offers a fantastic introductory offer. You can get three minutes of free readings for your first one. If you want to exceed that duration with chat psychics, you have to pay $0.66 per minute till you are done. This allows users to develop a relationship with the psychic of their choice without committing too much. If you sign up for the membership rewards option, you can also get bonus funds as per the number of readings you get per month.

The portal keeps offering new incentives for phone psychic readings such as promo codes that you can use to reduce charges. These are made of letters or numbers and can only be used by members. Some offers don’t need these codes which means you can avail them straight from your account. Sign up for the offers so you never miss any good ones for a cheap psychic reading.

Range Of Payment Methods

You can make payments in several different ways on the psychic portal to a phone psychic and all of them are online. Besides the traditional credit card, you can also use a debit card, PayPal and AMEX gift cards. The website accepts Visa, Diner’s Club, Discover and MasterCard.

Reliable and Vetted Psychics

All potential psychic readers undergo a video interview and have their backgrounds checked before they are hired by the portal for phone psychic readings or to give a psychic reading online. Each one has to stick with a strict code of ethics which is designed to protect member privacy. All of the psychics are evaluated on the basis of their specialties and how they interact with users while providing a psychic reading online.

The team determines whether an applicant should be asked to take a video interview with them and become a phone psychic. Approved candidates are asked to submit a video that shows them answering a set of pre-determined questions. After that, they have to perform readings for the staff who judge them on their quality.

⭐ ⇒ Get Readings from Vetted and Tested Psychics from Psychic Source Today! ⭐

#4. Keen Psychics: Connect with Top-Rated Online Psychics at a Low Price

Keen Psychics website offers free psychics who provide a wide range of services

Keen is not only extremely user friendly, it also boasts a sleek design so you can find what you are looking for without much trouble. With the sheer number of phone psychics they have, it is little wonder why theirs are available 24 hours a day and all seven days of the week. Here are some things you can expect from a psychic reading online from the portal:

Pay-Per-Minute Pricing Strategy

You can choose your own price ranging from $1.00 to $10 depending on the length of your session and the psychic you choose. You can remain within your budget without any trouble for a phone psychic reading from online psychics. The payment structure is quite clear, so you won’t face any hidden costs or unwanted bundles after availing a psychic reading online.

The introductory offer can help you save money if you are a skeptic who wants to check out whether the site is legit or not. The first three minutes are free for a phone psychic reading. Or you can opt for a free reading amounting to ten minutes for a mere $1.99. The second option is preferable since it is a way better deal in comparison.

Wide Range of Readings on Offer from Best Phone Psychics

The website offers free psychics who provide a wide range of services. These include tarot card readings, readings that can give you your financial outlook, answers to complex questions, love and relationship advice and even astrology. You can even get angel insights and a cheap psychic reading but make sure you find a psychic who has experience with these.

All of the online psychics have a profile you can go through when you are narrowing down your choice. The best and professional online psychic readers have a short bio which includes basic information in which they describe how they conduct readings. They also have a list of specialties you can go through for a psychic reading online and the languages they can speak. If you want to make your search, go a bit faster, check out the customer reviews they have. Some may have hundreds which may also include bad experiences with a phone psychic reading. Make an informed decision by going through these along with their ratings. You may even be able to get a free psychic reading online.

Book Readings Easily with Cheap Psychics

You can check if phone psychics are available for a reading by using the button icons on display. If those are green, you can get in touch with them immediately. If it is grey on the other hand, that means you will have to wait for them to be available.

The good news is that even if they aren’t available when you need cheap psychics for free psychic readings, you can schedule a call or chat with them when they are available. The process is quite simple and straightforward as well for a free psychic reading online. Keep in mind that if you request a cheap psychic reading at a specific time and don’t show up, it will expire.

⭐ ⇒ Put Your Mind at Ease with A Free Psychic Reading from A Keen Psychic. ⭐

#5. California Psychics: Find Out What Destiny Has In Store For You And Avoid Obstacles

California Psychics uses a wide range of tools and psychic reading online devices to do so such as crystal balls, tarot cards among others

California Psychics have been offering a range of psychic readings at affordable rates for years and they are known for their reliability as well. All of the vetted cheap psychics and online psychics readers on the platform give detailed readings that their clients appreciate. They use a wide range of tools and psychic reading online devices to do so such as crystal balls, tarot cards among others. However, the higher the price, the better the online psychic readings will be.

Here are some features you can expect:

Special Offers

Over the past 20 years, the psychic portal has improved not only because it only hires the best but also because it regularly offers special deals and discounts as well as free psychic reading online. It is the first stop for anyone who is disappointed by scammers and is on a budget. Whether you are looking for advice on relationships, want closure after the loss of a loved one, a psychic reading online from accurate psychics or just want to see what the future has in store for you, you can get a budget friendly reading from cheap psychics.

Discount offers and free psychic reading online are provided regularly because the portal wants to reward the people who made it so prominent among the psychic industry. First time members can get up to 80% off on their psychic reading online, and also get five minutes free with their chosen psychic. There are a number of ways they can save money and get the reading they need.

Use Friendly Website

The psychic portal is quite user friendly which means anyone can use it whether they are tech savvy or not for a cheap psychic reading. The interface was made keeping the latter in mind. You can easily find the psychic you can work with in as little as a few minutes and get online psychic readings.

The sign-up process is also quite easy and stress free for online psychic readings. If you face any issue, you can call their friendly customer reps who will be more than happy to help you resolve it. They can also help you connect with the psychic of your choice if you cannot wait for them to take care of your problem. If you don’t want to waste time on the phone or a psychic reading online, you can just log on and choose one for yourself. The wait time is negligible, so you won’t have to twiddle your thumbs waiting for the psychic to come on.

Money Back Guarantee or Free Psychic Readings

The best thing about the portal is that if you are not satisfied with a reading, you can get all of your money back provided the reason is good enough. The customer rep will simply redirect you to a better psychic and you won’t have to pay extra for it for a cheap psychic reading. Just make sure you make your complaint within 24 hours for free psychics. Plus, you can only use this offer once.

The portal has a strict vetting and screening process so chances are that you will never have a bad psychic reading with the best psychics. You can get in touch with the customer service department in different countries with specific numbers.

Reviews from Actual Customers

None of the reviews you see on the online portal were made by ghost writers. All of them are genuine customer testimonials that can tell you exactly what a psychic is like before you contact them. Some even got a free psychic reading. The site doesn’t remove bad reviews so you know that the one you choose will be authentic.

You can also see the ratings and the number of online psychic readings each psychic on the portal has given. This snapshot view is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have time to go through all of the psychics on the portal. It will take you just a few minutes to find the one you can stick with who can also give a readings session. You can always switch to another one later if the one you use disappoints you with a bad reading.

⇒ Find A Wide Selection of Trustworthy Psychics On California Psychics. Sign Up Today!

Learn how to make the most of online psychic readings

After we get into the top five psychic portals where you can find trustworthy psychics in the psychic industry, learn how to make the most of online psychic readings by following these tips:

Prepare Some Questions

That is not to say that you shouldn’t have any questions prepared at all for the psychic platform. A blank mind is necessary, but your queries will help the reading move forward. These will ensure you get specific answers, and they will also allow the right psychic to figure out your intentions. Write them down before a reading so you don’t forget. However, rather than bombarding them with question that will only confuse them, ask your queries in intervals and make sure there are genuine intentions behind them. Allow the reading to progress as per the famous psychic’s behest.

Clear Your Mind

Before sitting down for an online psychic readings session with top rated psychics, make sure that your mind is clear, and you are relaxed. You are visiting a psychic because you are troubled by something but if you remain agitated during it, you will compromise its quality.

Do some meditation a day before the reading with the perfect psychic is scheduled to calm yourself. This can be anything from deep breathing exercises to yoga positions that can ease your anxiety. By doing this, you can accept and process the reading more efficiently and it will also ensure the authentic psychic remains unaffected by any negative energy from your side. You can also visit family members and ask them to pray for you before the online psychic reading so you attend it with positive thoughts.

By preparing for a reading using these tips, you can get a more accurate and pertinent experience from the psychic portal. Each psychic you choose can become your best friend if you allow them to give you an online psychic readings session.

How to Choose the Best Online Psychics?

The psychic portals in the psychic network we are going to discuss have countless experienced psychics who can give you the best readings. However, finding one that you can gel with can be a challenge. Here are some things you should keep in mind that can help you narrow down your choice:

Not All Best Psychics Are the Same in Psychic Websites

Contrary to popular belief, psychics and mediums are not the same in a psychic network. The latter can connect with the spiritual realm and act as conduits through which your departed loved ones can speak with you. The former experienced psychics can give you readings using tarot cards, horoscope and other means. Determine your needs first before choosing a psychic from any of the portals. You can save a lot of money and time that way.

Determine Why You Need Psychic Readings

While you should have an open mind before getting a psychic reading, you should have a plan in mind. This is more important than meeting the right psychic. Once you know why you need clarity in your life, you won’t choose just any experienced psychics. This can be anything from relationship advice to why your boss has it out for you.

By setting your expectations, you can determine what type of psychic will give you an online psychic reading and who you can communicate with well enough to get a solid reading.

Check Our Reviews and Ratings

The best psychics site makes sure that members don’t have to search long to get their readings from the best psychics. These are visible on each profile so members can make an informed decision before contacting a psychic. Get your session’s worth by choosing a professional psychic who has sufficient reviews and a good rating. Keep in mind that experienced psychics will not come cheap. Choose as per your budget. Otherwise, you will only get more stressed out during a psychic reading.

Take Notes

Avail free introductory offers by a psychics site before narrowing down a psychic you think you can work with. Most psychic portals offer free psychic readings sessions for the first few minutes of a new reading. Use that time to determine which mediums or best psychics you are comfortable with before adding more funds or before a free psychic reading. Take notes for each one so you can pick easily. You can also record the sessions but ask the psychic before doing so.

Best Online Psychic Readings: Your Questions Answered

Why Should I Come to a Reading with Questions? Doesn’t the Psychic Already know What I Need to Know?

Good psychic reading online is the result of mutual participation. Just because they are psychic doesn’t mean they can find out all they need to know about you with a single look even if they are free psychics. The more aware you are of your problems, the better. Your questions will give the psychic a direction and focus that can help them give a reliable reading that can meet your needs. Chances are they may not be 100% accurate, but they will give you the clarity you need.

Can a Psychic Medium Reunite Me with a Departed Loved One During Online Psychic Readings?

Mediums can act as vessels for possession, but the trait is quite rare. At most, the psychic you work with can communicate with the spirits around you and tell you what they feel from them. They can help you find closure where needed as per the queries you ask. Get a free psychic reading online to find out

Bottom Line

The aforementioned psychic portals have some of the best online psychic readers which give psychic readings. Choose wisely after going through customer reviews and their rating.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s. Does not constitute advice.