Best Online Slots in Canada to Play for Real Money (96%+ RTP) & Top Canadian Slot Sites

It doesn’t matter if you’re into sci-fi, under-the-sea, nature adventure, Greek mythology, or whatever exciting concept you can think of — the best online slots in Canada come in all sorts of themes.

The top-rated ones can be found at Jackpot City. The site’s exciting slot machines library, C$1,600 welcome offer, and mindblowing jackpot prizes make itthe best slot site in Canada. But it’s not alone at the top. We listed a few other sites that are worth checking out.

Ready to spin the reels? Let’s go.

Best Online Slots in Canada

Heads up about the links!Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) – Best Online Slots in Canada Overall

Jackpot City (Mega Moolah)

Pros:

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Around 400 popular slots

Low C$10 minimum deposit

Downloadable mobile apps

24/7 customer assistance

Excellent jackpot prizes

Cons:

No crypto banking methods

The best slot in Jackpot City has to be Mega Moolah. It offers you a chance to win mindblowing jackpots and huge returns.

Slots and Casino Games: 4.9/5

You can play more than 400 online casino games for real money at JackpotCity Casino. The site has everything from traditional fruit machines played in bars to five-reel arcade games and exciting video slots with in-game bonuses.

In the slots lobby, you will find megahit titles like 9 Masks of Fire, Amazon Kingdom, Mask of Amun, Thunderstruck II, and Treasures of KIlauea.

You can get the best online slot action here at JackpotCity Casino, whether you prefer one-armed bandits or slots with intricate themes, bonuses, and mini-games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers a generous welcome bonus on registration. A C$1,600 welcome bonus is available to get you started on their extensive lobby of over 380 slots.

The first four deposits will be matched with a reward of up to C$400 (100% for each deposit). You must make a minimum deposit of C$10 to qualify for the promotion.

Jackpot City has other promotions like free spins and redeemable loyalty points. Once a new account has been created, you will begin on the Bronze level and receive 2500 loyalty points as a starting point.

You’ll advance through several levels — Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Privé — by wagering and accruing points. You can then exchange them for casino bonus credits.

Jackpot City also offers a staggering C$40 million prize on progressive jackpot slots tournaments.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

When you want to play on a mobile device, you simply log into your account as you would on a desktop. Alternatively, you can download the mobile app on iOS and Android devices.

The same SSL data encryption technology that secures the primary online casino is used to protect real money mobile gambling.

All the games are available on mobile, and Android and iOS users can play several progressive jackpots enabling the casino to live up to its reputation. Mobile video poker games, table games, and most slots are also available.

Regardless of the brand or model, the graphics seamlessly adjust to your mobile device's screen.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

To meet the demands of all players, JackpotCity Casino provides a broad selection of payment method choices, including cards, web wallets, and prepaid options.

Some payment options supported include VISA, Mastercard, Paysafecard, iDebit, MuchBetter, Apple Pay, and Interac.

The payment options available in the Canadian online casino are both broad and versatile, as it covers the needs of most customers.

>> Up to C$1,600 Welcome Bonus (Jackpot City)

2. PlayOJO (Thor: The Trials of Asgard) – Best Variety of Slots in Canada - 2,000+ Games

PlayOJO (Thor: The Trials of Asgard)

Pros:

80 free spins bonus

Bonuses without wagering requirements

2000+ slots available

No minimum withdrawal

Zero limits on welcome bonus winnings

Cons:

No deposit match bonus

PlayOJO stands out mainly due to the presence of the Thor: The Trials of Asgard slot, which you receive 80 free spins on when you join the site.

Slots and Casino Games: 4.8/5

The slot site has over 3,000 games, most of which are slots. Over 2,000 slot machine games are available at PlayOJO, many of which have amazing jackpots.

Most slot machines use software from well-known companies like Booming Games, Microgaming, and NetEnt.

You may use the same filter tool to choose the kinds of slots you want to play and the search bar to locate a particular game.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

You can get 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard upon signing up here. There are additional 30 bonus spins in the site’s kickers section, which means you’ll have 80 bonus spins to start with.

All winnings from these free spins are added to your withdrawable balance with no wagering requirements attached to them.

Thanks to this substantial welcome bonus, you will enter OJO's world of play with several free spins. The minimum deposit eligible for the free spins offer is C$10.

PlayOJO offers its OJOplus promotional program and the free spins you'll get just for signing up. For each wager, you'll receive a little portion of actual cash back, and you can always cash out your winnings.

There is no cap on how much you can receive from this program; it can be played, saved, or withdrawn anytime.

No minimum withdrawal amounts or wagering requirements are associated with your OJOplus account.

The OJO wheel also offers players random spins as a prize. You can check your eligibility for a chance to win cash prizes any day by visiting the promotions section.

Mobile Experience: 4.75/5

PlayOJO is a beautiful casino if you enjoy real money online slots on your mobile. The online gambling website responds quickly and performs admirably on mobile devices.

Players utilizing iOS, Android, and Windows smartphones and tablets can access PlayOJO mobile courtesy of some of the leading software developers in the iGaming industry.

The games offer high-quality action without losing the graphics because they utilize HTML5 technology for complete mobile compatibility.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

At PlayOJO, making deposits and withdrawals of real money is straightforward. Simply navigate to the cashier page, choose the amount you want to deposit, and finalize your transaction.

There are no set minimum limits for withdrawals. You should be aware, nevertheless, that some Canadian banks usually refuse transfers from online Canadian casinos. If this applies to you, iDebit or InstaDebit will quickly fix the issue.

Deposits are processed quickly through Interac, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and Neteller. However, crypto options are not available on this site.

For all payment options, the minimum deposit is C$10.

>> Up to 80 Free Spins (PlayOJO)

3. Spin Casino (Major Millions) – Best Jackpot Online Slots in Canada

Spin Casino (Major Millions)

Pros:

100 bonus spins + C$1,000 bonus

Best for Major Millions progressive slot

Top-tier graphics and animations

App that runs on Android and iOS

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons:

No telephone support

Spinning on Major Millions, a progressive slot on Spin Casino, is a chance at getting huge winnings. The slot features eye-catching graphics that will leave you glued to the screen.

Slots and Casino Games: 4.7/5

Spin Casino has one of the most exciting mobile and online slots. Their online casino is powered by Microgaming, whose renowned software ensures fair play with every spin.

There are more than 380 online slot games available.

Some of the online slot games on this site include Wheel of Wishes, ThunderStruck II, Diamond King Jackpots, Amazing Link Zeus, 9 Pots of Gold, and many others.

Lovers of 3-reel slots will be especially pleased with this website because there are many vintage options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Spin Casino dishes out an enormous collection of bonuses to its customers. After registration, Spin Casino gives you a C$1,000 welcome bonus plus 100 free spins. The site will give you a 100% match bonus of up to C$400 on your first qualifying deposit.

You will receive a 100% match bonus of up to C$300 each for your second and third deposits.

They also run daily, weekly, and monthly promotions, which can be a big chance to get big rewards to keep you in action.

These promotional bonuses include free spins, match bonuses, loyalty points, etc.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

Spin Casino guarantees one of the best mobile experiences. More than 300 slot games are available on the website, and you may access them by logging in on your smartphone.

While the mobile version works on most devices, if you'd prefer to have a casino application installed, you may download the Spin Online Casino app for iOS or Android.

Like many mobile casinos, the selection is less extensive than on the desktop version. However, you can still play exciting online slots.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

The slot site offers Canadian players various banking options: eWallets, card payments (credit and debit Cards), bank transfers, and prepaid cards.

The banking options available on Spin Casino include VISA, MasterCard, ePayz, MuchBetter, NETELLER, NeoSurf, Skrill, and Paysafecard.

All transactions on this online casino gambling site are 100% secure and reliable.

>> 100 bonus spins + C$1,000 bonus at Spin Casino

4. BitStarz (Gonzo’s Quest) – Best Canadian Slot Site for Crypto Players

BitStarz (Gonzo’s Quest)

Pros:

5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome pack

4,400+ casino games

Award-winning customer support

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Exclusive crypto slots

Withdrawals in 8 minutes

Also one of the best roulette sites

Cons:

Geo-restrictions on some live dealer games

The best slot on BitStarz has to be Gonzo’s Quest Slot. Gonzo can help you win enormous prizes; the graphics are attractive, and the slot's reels fall in cascades.

Slots and Casino Games: 4.65/5

4,400+ casino games, including new slots, are available at BitStarz. The slot section is well organized. You may search for games or quickly scroll as the slots are sorted from A to Z or arranged by the gaming provider.

You can enjoy some of the most played games like Elvis Frog, Fire Lightning, The Mighty Toro, and Dragon's Element.

If you love playing online slots, you can rest easy knowing that BitStarz is one of the best Bitcoin casinos for spinning reels.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The first-time deposit bonus at BitStarz is 100% up to 1 BTC. You'll receive 3 match bonuses on the subsequent three deposits, giving you a 5 BTC welcome pack for your first four deposits.

The minimum deposit eligible to receive the bonus is 0.2 mBTC.

You also get up to 180 bonus spins, 20 Instant + 160 (20 per day, starting in 24 hours).

Slot Wars, a weekly promotion on BitsStarz, has a mouth-watering C$5,000 and 5,000 free spins up for grabs, split between the top 150 players on the leaderboard.

If you spin to the top of the leaderboard, you’ll walk away with C$1,500.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

The games at BitStarz Casino are mobile touchscreen device-optimized. The games are easily playable for mobile iOS, Android, and tablet devices.

Mobile casino users also get exclusive bonuses and free spins on the most outstanding mobile slots. They make up more than 75% of the playing population on the website. Given that, it is understandable why mobile gamblers receive the finest offers.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

BitStarz accepts numerous payment options. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are a few of them.

Conventional banking options, such as debit/credit cards, web wallets, instant payment services, and bank transfers, are also available.

Accepted currencies include the Euro, Canadian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Renminbi, Japanese Yen, Russian Ruble, Polish Zloty, Norwegian Krone, and cryptocurrencies.

>> Up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins (BitStarz)

5. HellSpin (Gold Factory) – Fun Slot Tournaments for Canadian Players

HellSpin (Gold Factory)

Pros:

C$1,200 + 150 free spins welcome offer

High-quality Gold Factory slot

Round-the-clock customer support

Demo mode available

Easy signup procedure

Crypto payments within 24 hours

Cons:

No downloadable application

The Best slot game on HellSpin is Gold Factory. Together with attractive Multipliers, Free Spins, Wilds, and Scatters, this 5-reel, 50-pay line slot machine offers a wide range of wagering possibilities.

Slots and Casino Games: 4.85/5

HellSpin Casino users have access to 4,000+ games, easily making it one of the best Canadian online casino sites.

This is an incredible quantity of games for an online casino that is this new and of this level. The fact that you can play any slot game for real money or in demo mode was a massive plus.

Players can access more than 3,000 quick online slots at Hell Spin Casino. The slots segment is undoubtedly one of the most liked among new and seasoned users.

It provides players with bonus buy online slots, holds and wins, pays both ways, avalanche winnings, and many other great features.

Also, there are 3 or 5 reel games, video slots, jackpots, and other bonus slot games with numerous free spins available to players.

Hell Fire, Wild Falls, Gold Factory, Mega Rising, Seize the Kingdom, Lucky Lady Moon, and Voodoo Magic are a few of the most played slots at Hell Spin.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

At Hell Spin, new players are given a variety of perks. The welcome bonus is the main draw, and this casino's offer doesn’t disappoint.

You can receive up to C$1,200 plus 150 bonus spins when you create an account.

New customers receive a first deposit incentive of a 100% deposit match up to C$300 with 100 free spins.

A 50% deposit match up to C$900 and 50 free spins are available on the second deposit, and a 50% deposit match up to C$600 and 100 free spins are available on the reload bonus.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

Clients at HellSpin can access the website using their web browsers on iOS or Android mobile devices.

You can enjoy exciting casino action at any time of day or night from anywhere easily without lag, bugs, or glitches on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

On the smaller screen, HellSpin Casino performed incredibly well. The images, colours, design, and sound quality were similar from a large screen to a mobile device.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

At Hell Spin, numerous banking alternatives are available for deposits and withdrawals.

They include Visa, Skrill, Mastercard, ecoPayz, Neteller Jeton, Perfect Money, Interac, Discover, Diner's Club, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum. All options have a C$15 minimum limit.

Any of the methods can be used by players to withdraw money from HellSpin. However, different options have different withdrawal times. Digital currency withdrawals are the quickest.

You can receive your money in less than 24 hours if you select cryptocurrencies.

If you choose to use a card or bank transfer, it could take up to seven days for the funds to appear in your account.

>> Up to CA$1,200 Plus 150 Bonus Spins (HellSpin)

Best Online Slots in Canada - Runners-Up:

How We Selected the Best Online Slots in Canada

To pick the best online slots Canada has to offer, we made sure to focus on these core benchmarks:

Available Online Slot Games : Casinos with the best and most extensive selection of online slots are always our top recommendations.

: Casinos with the best and most extensive selection of online slots are always our top recommendations. Mobile Experience : We recommend online casino sites that run on Android and iOS platforms efficiently. Most players own mobile devices, and any website that loads effectively on mobile will be a perfect fit.

: We recommend online casino sites that run on Android and iOS platforms efficiently. Most players own mobile devices, and any website that loads effectively on mobile will be a perfect fit. Banking Options : We advise playing at online slot casinos that offer numerous convenient and safe payment methods. They include eWallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards like MasterCard and Visa.

: We advise playing at online slot casinos that offer numerous convenient and safe payment methods. They include eWallets, cryptocurrencies, and credit cards like MasterCard and Visa. Bonuses and Promotions: We always look for websites with the best slot bonuses and promotions. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, jackpots, and daily, weekly, and monthly promotions.

Why Does Jackpot City Have the Best Real Money Online Slots in Canada?

Here are the things that make Jackpot City better than other slot sites in Canada:

With two casino applications for Android and iOS smartphones, Jackpot City offers flawless mobile gaming and has an ultra-modern design that is simple to browse.

Many of the most widely used payment options for Canadians are available at Jackpot City, including MasterCard, Interac, Visa, Paysafecard, iDebit, ecoPayz, InstaDebit, Neosurf, and more.

Several free spins promotions, like the no deposit free spins, are available to Canadian players at JackpotCity Casino.

Live chat and email are available around-the-clock for assistance. In addition to several other languages, the casino's customer care is available in English and French.

Why Should I Use the Online Slots Sites in Canada?

The best online slots casinos offer a wide range of slot games, quick payouts, and user-friendly sites, among essential features, such as:

Free Spins Offers : On first-time registration, you may get free spins. The free spins allow users to build on their experience before wagering with real money.

: On first-time registration, you may get free spins. The free spins allow users to build on their experience before wagering with real money. Customer Support : The top casino websites promise excellent customer service round the clock if you encounter any problems. Most of these sites have both live chat and telephone support.

: The top casino websites promise excellent customer service round the clock if you encounter any problems. Most of these sites have both live chat and telephone support. Variety of Banking Options: Depositing and withdrawing funds from these sites is made easy by the many payment options supported.

Guide to Playing Online Slots in Canada - FAQ

Can You Use Your Mobile to Play Online Slots in Canada?

Yes, almost all the online slot casinos in Canada support mobile casino slots, especially on Android and iOS devices.

Can I Play Online Slots for Free in Canada?

Yes, some online slot sites in Canada let you try out the slot games for free in demo mode. Note, however, that you can’t win real money if you play for free.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

Online casino slot machines depend on Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure random results. You can rest assured that the devices are fair.

What Are the Highest Payout Canadian Online Slots?

These are the highest payout real money slots in Canada:

Mega Moolah - available at Jackpot City - $10+ Million in jackpots

Thor: The Trials of Asgard - available at PlayOJO - 96% RTP

Major Millions - available at Spin Casino - High progressive jackpots

Are the Payment Methods in CA Online Slot Casinos Safe?

Yes, licensed Canadian online slot casino sites employ secure shell layer(SSL) encryption to ensure the safety of customers' payment and personal information.

You can use your debit cards, eWallets, Interac e-Transfers, and even cryptocurrencies to securely fund your slots casino account.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Slots Sites in Canada

Here’s a brief recap of the top 5 online casinos in Canada for slot games:

Jackpot City: Payments are processed swiftly and without fees on this online casino site using a variety of ways, including credit and debit cards and e-wallets. The platform offers many excellent promotions and games, including a C$1,600 welcome offer.

PlayOJO: This Casino offers its customers up to 80 free spins on registration. All winnings from these free spins are given out in cash, with no wagering requirements.

Spin Casino: Whether you browse the casino site on a computer or a smartphone, there are no latency or clutter difficulties. The dynamic UI and well-delineated, easily visible casino events make wagering simpler. Plus, you’ll get 100 bonus spins + up to a C$1,000 bonus when you join the site.

BitStarz: On this crypto gambling website, payments can be made quickly and without fees using several methods, including credit and debit cards and cryptocurrencies. As this is one of the top crypto casinos in Canada, you also get a 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome pack.

HellSpin: HellSpin Casino users can access over 4,000 games on their website. You’ll have access to almost any online slot game for real money or in demo mode, allowing new customers to sharpen their skills. Take advantage of the site’s C$1,200 + 150 free spins welcome offer.

How To Sign Up and Play Online Slots in Canada

To show you how to join an online slot site, we’ll use the example of Jackpot City Casino, our best overall online slot Casino in Canada.

Step 1: Go to the Jackpot City Website

Choose "Sign Up" from the top menu.

Enter your username and preferred password.

Enter your full name, date of birth, and phone number.

Step 2: Complete Your Registration

Enter your email address.

Select your preferred Currency.

Give your residential address.

At the bottom, select the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 3: Depositing Funds Into Your Account

Click on the Bank tab.

Select your preferred deposit option.

Enter the amount to deposit.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to complete the transaction.

Explore the casino and play your favourite Canadian slots.

Tips for Playing Online Slots in Canada

If you want to make the most of the best slots Canada offers, keep these tips and tricks in mind:

Review the Paytable: Examine the paytable before you begin playing. The paytable of each slot machine game describes how each game's special symbols and features operate.

Examine the paytable before you begin playing. The paytable of each slot machine game describes how each game's special symbols and features operate. Play On Secure Online Slots Sites: Play real money slots only at recognized, reliable online casinos.

Play real money slots only at recognized, reliable online casinos. Be on the Lookout for Bonus Rounds: Look for exciting bonus features and rounds. Free spins and jackpots can be found here, and understanding your pay lines will increase your likelihood of success.

Look for exciting bonus features and rounds. Free spins and jackpots can be found here, and understanding your pay lines will increase your likelihood of success. Try the Traditional Games: The payout percentage of more straightforward slots games is typically higher. Even though a brand-new video slot seems fun, it's sometimes best to stick with traditional alternatives such as classic slots.

The payout percentage of more straightforward slots games is typically higher. Even though a brand-new video slot seems fun, it's sometimes best to stick with traditional alternatives such as classic slots. Play Free Slots Online: If the casino allows you to play in demo or practice mode, you should test out the game before playing for real money.

Spin Exciting Online Slots at Top Canadian Slot Sites!

Still aiming to play slots online in Canada? You now have all the information required to locate a reliable online slot site and place a wager responsibly.

We highly recommend checking out each casino on our list to find the perfect fit for you. And from our analysis, Jackpot City, our #1 slot casino, meets the needs of most customers.

Despite this, feel free to conduct your research if you want to understand various sign-up bonuses or VIP schemes.

You should also double-check licensing and payout percentages to obtain the best value for your time and money.

Lastly, remember to gamble responsibly. Have a budget and plan. Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose. Adios!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. Before proceeding further and clicking the links provided in the article, the readers are advised to be well versed with the extant laws dealing with gambling. Further, online gambling is also a banned offence in many states/countries. The readers are also advised that gambling is addictive and involves an element of financial risk and reader’s discretion is advisable. The article is intended for information only and nothing contained herein constitutes an advice or guarantee of winning, nor is there an intention to induce anyone into violating any law(s). Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.