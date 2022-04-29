Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites For Most Accurate Tarot Readings In 2022

Contrary to popular belief, online tarot card readings do not involve a typical woman in flowing robes, eyes going to the back of her head, making predictions based on a deck of cards. That’s a trope that television shows have thrust upon us. In reality, authentic tarot readers will never say they can tell exactly what will happen in your future.

Nothing is further from the truth. Tarot cards aren’t meant to tell your future at all via online tarot card reading. They only allow us to come to our higher selves by tapping into it via online tarot card readings. Plus, there are two different types of tarot readings, not just one. These are question readings and answer readings. The readings are not supposed to be used to get specific yes and no answers.

In fact, rather than using tarot readings to make decisions, tarot clients are often advised to make critical life decisions using their own judgment after getting a reading to get some guidance.

We have assembled some of the trusted websites for an online tarot reading in 2022. The article includes detailed characteristics of these websites.

Top 4 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Portals

1. Kasamba – Most trustworthy and overall best psychics and tarot readers. (Free Trial Included + 70% Off)

2. Psychic Source – Ideal for members looking for love readings. (3 Minutes Free Trial + 75% Off)

3. California Psychics – A carefully curated section of tarot card and psychic readers

4. Keen – 100% accurate tarot readers, provides the best spiritual readings

A Bird’s Eye View of the Top Online Tarot Reading Portals

Now that you have had a taste of what you can get from the top four online tarot card reading portals in our review for career forecasts, oracle card readings and more, it’s time to do a deeper dive. Let’s discuss some of the best features of these sites and why you should give them a try:

1. Kasamba – Compassionate and Professional Tarot Card Readers

Kasamba modernized tarot and psychic readings by making them virtual and way before the pandemic hit.

Kasamba has been providing tarot cards and a range of other readings such as astrology readings and dream analysis through dedicated psychics since the late ‘90s and it is not slowing down any time soon. The reviews of each psychic are usually positive which adds to the website’s fortune telling credibility. The website modernized tarot and psychic readings by making them virtual and way before the pandemic hit. It was invaluable when people were isolated at home and were uncertain about their future. All you need is an internet connection and a smart device to get a reading.

What to Expect From Kasamba

Here are just some things you can expect as a member of Kasamba:

Dedicated tarot readers

Members can find more than 10 pages of quality tarot readers for love readings , past life readings on the Kasamba site who also specialize in other readings. The dedicated readers can give a tarot card reading via a short video chat. Gain insights that can help you transform your life for the better or to get advice on your next steps. Whether you are unsure if you can get a job or want to move on from a toxic relationship, the cards will reveal all.

Proper tarot readings, just remotely

During an online tarot card reading, the reader will do a spread of picked cards and use them to analyze you in real time. Each tarot reader or psychic has their own rates. Only new members can get some minutes for free and after those minutes have expired, they have to pay the set fee. Since the astrological readings and tarot readings are done remotely, you don’t have to spend money on gas or take a few hours out of your busy schedule to attend one.

Free minutes for new members

All new members on Kasamba get the first 3 minutes of a reading absolutely free of charge. So make sure you make your questions count. Once time’s up, the site will charge your uploaded card for spiritual readings . You onoy need an email address and password to join and you can also do so through Facebook. The site will ask for your credit card or payment info before you can avail the free minutes for a free tarot reading online.

Refunds for unsatisfactory readings

Each Kasamba psychic and tarot reader has their own rates but that doesn’t mean you will be forced to pay for a reading that was far from satisfactory. To lodge a complaint, get in touch with the cooperative customer service reps and ask for your money back. You have 7 days to do this. Provide details about your experience including the name of the tarot reader, their fee and the date of the session. You may get a free online love tarot reading

What we liked

· More than two decades working as a psychic site.

· All psychics and tarot readers are vetted for experience.

· Money back guarantee.

· Range of payment options for best tarot reading online.

· Get daily, weekly and monthly horoscopes.

· Find out your zodiac compatibility and get numerology readings.

· Free minutes for the first few readings.

⇒ Sign up to Kasamba and get the first 3 minutes free + 70% for readings

2. Psychic Source – See What The Tarot Cards Reveal For You From The Best Readers

The psychics on Psychic Source offer a wide range of other readings apart from tarot readings

Psychic Source is a great tarot reading website for anyone who wants to see what the cards have in store for them. For the last three decades, the card readers and psychics on the site have been providing expert readings on a range of subjects. They have made countless people happy with their precise and genuine tarot readings.

What to Expect From Psychic Source

Here are just some of the things you can expect when you sign up to Psychic Source for a tarot reading:

Wide range of psychic and tarot readings

Besides tarot readings, the psychics on Psychic Source offer a wide range of other readings as well. This includes angel reading, rune readings, numerology, and others. You can choose a psychic medium after going through their profile. It will list the type of readings they specialize in and the issues they have experience talking on.

The psychics focus on a number of life aspects from interpersonal relationships to career trajectories for tarot readings. If you want to progress in any of these or any other aspects of your life, these psychic professionals can give you answers you seek. Besides tarot cards, this can also include spiritual predictions, past life readings and dream interpretations.

Affordable and result-oriented

While the psychics on Psychic Source have their own rates, you get the first few minutes of an online tarot reading free as a new member. After you have availed the offer, the site will start charging your card for every new session. You don’t have to choose the most expensive tarot card or psychic reader if you cannot afford it. Jus pick one that has rates you can pay for on a regular basis for tarot readings. Since everything is online and highly confidential, no one will know which psychic you picked.

Acquire session recordings

Unlike other portals, you can get recordings of all of your free online tarot reading on Psychic Source. Use them as guides to alter your life for the better or share them with people who want a reading, but are unsure about signing up. You can also use a recording as proof if the online tarot reading was not satisfactory and get a refund.

Psychic reading aid

The psychic reading site is available all across the globe and never shuts down for free love tarot reading. Use it to communicate with available tarot readers and psychics who can answer almost all questions you have about the sessions. You can do all of that from the privacy of your home. Just sign in with your username and password, select the tarot reader or psychic counselor of your choice and start the reading. The organizers are also available to help you with any issues you may have with free tarot card reading.

What we liked

· Get the first few minutes of a tarot card reading online free after the first signup.

· Readings for as low as $1 a minute.

· Choose psychics as per the star rating.

· Donate to the needy through the Kindness Initiative.

· Find the ideal psychic after completing an extensive questionnaire.

· Read up on the latest Top Stories in the blog section.

· Get live tarot card reading online via chat, video and phone call.

⇒ Sign up to Psychic Source and get the first 3 minutes free + 70% off on readings

3. California Psychics – Get Free Tarot Card Readings On Signup

California Psychics ensures that the privacy and confidentiality of their members is protected at all times.

California Psychics has been in the free tarot reading and psychic business since 1995 and is going strong to this day. The portal aims to help people deal with uncertainties and troubles by giving them access to professional psychics who can get in touch with the spiritual realm and give online tarot readings or online tarot card reading. There are more than 300 on the site you can choose from and you can also avail the Karma Rewards program to get free readings later on.

What to Expect From California Psychics

Here are just some reasons why California Psychics has a claim to fame among its many members for online tarot readings and more:

Wide pool of psychic and tarot readers

The website has a huge database of psychic and tarot readers which it keeps updating as the company hires new ones and lets go of those who are not giving satisfactory online tarot readings. Each tarot reader has their own set of specialist psychic skills so you will have a different experience from different readers. So besides tarot readers, you will also get the chance to talk with empaths, dream interpreters, astrology specialists and more for online tarot card reading. The list is easy to go through so you can compare prices and services as per your leisure. Each profile contains a list of specialties, tools, themes and other essential information so you can make an informed decision. All of the psychics and each tarot reader undergo a strict vetting procedure which is presided over by a panel of judges.

Gauge quality of a psychic at a glance

You don’t have to click a profile and go through it completely before making a decision. Each avatar of a tarot reader features the star rating, specialty and price per minute for each psychic. So you can literally choose a psychic at a glance for tarot card readings. You can get readings from the tarot readers and psychics on the site in two ways – a phone call or online chat. Both options are available right near the picture of each psychic that gives a tarot reading online. Make the task easier by downloading the iOS or Android app so you can get readings on the go.

Highly secure and confidential readings

The site ensures that the privacy and confidentiality of their members is protected at all times. This means you never have to worry that your payment details and readings from a tarot reader will be accessible to anyone. You can get a tarot reading online without stressing out.

Strict recruiting system

The people at California Psychics take their service extremely seriously. They actually reject 90% of applications that are sent in by psychic hopefuls to ensure a standard performance ratio for tarot reading online. This means that only trained and credible professionals are allowed to give readings and remain in its community. Each psychic and tarot reader is also tested by random checks and assessments to ensure they are maintaining the reading quality that is expected of them. It is one of the main reasons why the portal is so safe for users.

Easy interface

The portal is so easy to use that you can use it with basic knowledge of tech. Plus, it also contains helpful resources and navigational keys that can make usage hassle free. Members can find referral lists that are populated by in-house staff, top psychics and clients, a visually appealing categorization of specialties, tarot reading online, interactive portals for private readings and also a range of e-payment portals which they can use to top up their account.

What we liked

· Simple and easy to use interface for tarot reading online.

· Get bonus and Karma points to avail free readings.

· Customer aid around the clock.

· Wide range of psychic services.

· All new psychics are tested for tarot card readings and only those who pass are allowed to give readings.

⇒ Sign up for tarot card readings at California Psychics

4. Keen Psychics – Find Out What Fate Has In Store For You With Help From Trained And Experienced Tarot Readers

As per user reviews on Keen, the website interface is quite user friendly for tarot online.

Keen Psychics is one of the leading psychic and tarot reading sites that boasts talented tarot card readers. It is the portal of choice for anyone who wants answers to tough life questions and wants to ensure their personal information is not shared anywhere except with the tarot card readers. Each of the tarot readers and psychics on the portal give compassionate tarot readings and are experienced so they give an authentic experience each time. You can choose from a wide range of categories for your readings and also choose the tools you want the psychic to use such as tarot cards or tarot online.

What to Expect From Keen Psychics

Here are some of the top features you can look forward to when you sign up as a member on Keen Psychics for tarot online:

Wide range of readings

Members can avail a wide range of psychic reading styles via several tools from the psychics on the portal. Whether you need answers regarding your love life, zodiac compatibility, dream interpretation, or even if you want to know what your pet is thinking, the psychics on the site will not disappoint with tarot readings. Some also offer readings in Spanish.

Get to know psychics at a glance

Not all tarot card readers will have their profile filled out completely, but the data they do give will give you a pretty good idea of their competency. Top rated ones have a short intro, background info as well as the approach they take to a reading. You can also find a list that mentions their specialties and the languages they can speak.

Make an informed decision with customer reviews

Most of the psychic advisors on Keen have customer reviews – the good and the bad. Some have hundreds of them while others, only a few. Many people just thank the psychic they get tarot card reading from but you can also find detailed reviews that explain bad experiences. You can also see whether users had a phone or chat reading for their session and the number of readings the psychic has performed and the year they started on Keen for tarot card reading.

Easy to use website

As per user reviews on Keen, the website interface is quite user friendly for tarot online. The signup process for example, is short and easy to complete. Once you have your username and password, your intro package will come with free minutes of readings or tarot online. However, to use them you need to upload your payment option first such as a credit or debit card or PayPal for tarot readings. Don’t worry, the site won’t start charging you till you have used up your minutes.

What we liked

· Short and easy access to the best psychics and tarot readers.

· Wide range of payment options.

· Make an informed decision using customer reviews.

· Get unique readings such as pet and astrology readings for as low as $1.99.

· Spanish psychics are available for tarot online.

⇒ Sign up to Keen Psychics, Get 10 minutes of a reading for as low as $1.99!

How to Make the Most of a Tarot Reading?

To get the most out of a tarot reading, you should keep the following things in mind:

Keep options open

If you attend online tarot card readings with your mind made up about certain questions, you will be disappointed with the answers you get. You have to allow the cards to guide your decisions, not the other way round. For instance, if you ask the tarot reader what you can do to make a troublesome roomy move out rather than what you can do to get along with him is counterproductive. You will just narrow down the scope of your main query for the tarot card reading.

Keep queries focused

Open ended questions will serve you well if you want a detailed and cohesive tarot card reading from a tarot reader. For instance, rather than looking at just one part of a problem, find ways at looking at it expansively. You can ask simple questions such as how you can coordinate your children’s busy schedules. Expansive queries such as how you can do that and still have enough family time will not help. The less details you offer the better for tarot card readings. The cards will predict the rest.

Focus on your needs

If you are getting a tarot reading for yourself, make sure you ask questions for yourself and not for someone else especially if you are the one paying for it or availing a free offer. For example, rather than asking if your teenage daughter is dropping acid, ask the tarot reader what role you played in making her turn to drugs.

Remain neutral

The worst thing you can do is go to a tarot reading with preconceived notions. If you think that your point of view is the right one and you will set yourself up for a bad reading.

Remain positive

A tarot reading is a process. If you cannot get the answer you seek the first time around, get another tarot card reading. Remain positive and the cards will reveal the answers you are looking for.

FAQs

We understand that you want some questions answered before you dive into the world of online tarot card readings or online tarot. So we took the liberty of compiling a list of them complete with details so you can sign up immediately:

Q. How can tarot help me?

Online tarot readings are not set in stone, but they do offer clarity to people who are going through confusing times especially during the pandemic. That is understandable. You cannot understand what is happening in your life if you don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle or the answers you need. Tarot cards online can fill in those blanks so you can make informed decisions. The cards can pull back the veil and reveal the issues that are hidden from you and are currently ruining your life. They can not only show you the who, where, what and when, but also the why for tarot card reading online.

Q. Can I get clear answers from tarot?

While it may not seem like it in the beginning, a tarot card reading can eventually bring clarity to your life. Keep a journal and record your readings and the answer will reveal itself to you. You will see how the cards have been talking directly to you without you realizing it. Each time you go over the readings, a different meaning will jump out at you.

We can get so emotional or invested in something that we cannot see problems clearly before it is too late. In the same way, we can misinterpret what tarot cards online reveal. But when we look back, the meaning from tarot card reading online can become clearer. At that point, we realize that we were just deluding ourselves and the cards were right all even if the answers are a slap in the face.

The online tarot can be quite brutal. The Thoth tarot for instance, does not pull its punches. So if you are ready to face the truth about yourself, ask the psychic to use that deck if they have it.

Q. Can online tarot cards predict the future?

In some cases, yes they can to the point that they can take your breath away. However, in some cases, the meaning of the cards can be nuanced or generic but as time passes, you will see how they apply to your life and how it is unfolding. The meaning of the tarot cards has changed with time, but modern readers can still use them to make accurate predictions via tarot card reading online.

While the readings are not set in stone, the cards can help us narrow our path towards our destination. It can also reveal decisions that may hurt us along the way and what we can do to avoid them.

Q. Should I fear the tarot?

Some people can find tarot card readings frightening because of the ‘scary’ symbols they have, but the cards are not something to be afraid of. Then there are some people who are scared what tarot cards online reading will reveal about them. Just realize that the cards for online tarot card reading are just simple tools that psychic readers use to help you gain clarity in your life. The readings may not have a strong impact, but they can guide you to solutions that are hidden from you.

Your fear of the tarot is understandable since most people associate it with shifty fortune tellers and ominous predictions. The good news is that the tarot cards online readings will not reveal anything horrifying or something you cannot change in your life. If a reader tells you that you are headed for disaster, they are probably trying to dupe you into paying more for extra minutes for online tarot card reading so you can ease your anxiety with more tarot cards reading.

The tarot readers on the 4 portals we reviewed are vetted by a panel of experts who regularly monitor them to ensure they don’t try and pull these tricks for online tarot card reading. So all you need to do before your reading is to have an open mind and come as you are. Expect a simple conversation and a collaborative tarot card reading which you will enjoy rather than be afraid of. The reader will encourage you to participate as much as you want to or remain silent if you wish.

In other words, you get to steer the reading and how it is conducted in some cases. The tarot reader will take you into deep places where you have never ventured before in your psyche.

Q. What is the Minor and Major Arcana?

Most classic decks of tarot cards are made of 78 cards which are divided into the Minor and Major Arcana. The former contains 56 cards while the latter is made of the remaining 22 cards. The Major Arcana cards are what tarot readers call trump cards. These signify important moments in your life and provide weightier messages than the Minor cards. These cards depict daily life as well its ups and downs.

Q. What are the tarot card suits?

The tarot is made up of 4 suits namely Pentacles, Cups, Wands and Swords. Each of them holds 14 cards which starts with the Ace and contains numbers from 1 to 10. The cards ends wit 4 Court cards namely the King, Knight, Page and Queen. The suits represent different themes for online tarot card reading. For example, the Pentacles represent the physical realm, the Cups represent emotions, Wands represent actions and Swords represent challenges via tarot cards reading.

A tarot reader who is more than familiar with both Arcanas and the suits can give an accurate reading each time so choose wisely. Not every reader is as experienced as you think they are.

Q. I paid for a tarot reading but wasn’t satisfied with it. Was it wrong?

You may not agree with the reader’s interpretation of a tarot reading spread if you think you know yourself better than anyone else or if you have some tarot knowledge yourself for tarot readings. However, this does not mean that your reading is wrong. Look at it this way. You made a decision to have them do a reading for you either because of a recommendation or because of a gut feeling. Trust that feeling and let the cards do the rest. Allow the reader to do their job and you will be satisfied with the online tarot card reading.

If you were doing a reading for yourself, the cards you pulled would have been completely different so you cannot really judge another tarot reader. You both have different takes on the cards as well so your readings will be different, not wrong or right. Have an enriching experience each time you pay for an online tarot card reading by keeping an open mind.

Final Words

Use the aforementioned review to make an informed decision about the tarot card reading portals you want to use for tarot cards reading. Don’t forget to look through customer reviews as well. The cards will reveal your future if you let them.