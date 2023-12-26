Best Parental Control Apps for iPhone and Android in 2024

If you have noticed any changes in your child's behavior or mood, but they don't want to open up, there must be something in their lives they try to hide. You should keep your children safe, and parental control appsare there to help you.

3 Best Apps for Parental Control to Use in 2024

In today's article, we want to outline the most effective and reliable parental control apps that will allow you to monitor your kid's device in all circumstances to ensure their safety and eliminate potential online dangers.

uMobix - comprehensive tracking software for Android and iOS with a free trial, managing screen time, social media apps, and much more. Cocospy - remote parental control app capable of monitoring popular messengers on your child's device without their knowledge. xMobi - mobile monitoring software with advanced keylogger and intuitive installation.

Why Might You Need to Monitor Your Child's Device?

There are numerous reasons why you might want to monitor your child's Android oriOSdevices, but we are going to focus on the most common ones:

Ensuring their physical safety and health;

Protect children from online threats and bullying;

Parents want to get peace of mind and stay in the loop remotely.

Many parents prefer using parental control apps for cell phonesto prevent any cyberbullying or harassment rather than spending years and thousands of dollars for a good therapist.

So, if conversations with your child don't help and you can't reveal the real reasons for the changes in their behavior - try to use parental control apps to look behind the curtain.

Top 10 Parental Control Apps to Get Peace of Mind

Get familiar with the best parental control apps that may help you in your parental duties in 2024 and choose the most suitable for your needs.

uMobix - Best Parental Control App for Modern Parents

uMobix

uMobix is one of the top parental control appsyou may try. Thanks to its tracking features, it will allow you to monitor and controlnearly all activities on your child's device, whether they own an Android, iPhone,or any other iOS gadget.

One of its most valuable monitoring featuresis location trackingand screen time monitoring.It provides parents with detailed information about their child's whereabouts and will let them know how much time they spend online. You may also use a web filterto ensure they are not visiting inappropriate websites. Moreover, the uMobix parental control softwareoffers parents a free trial to see how the software functions on their child's phone.

Cocospy - Tracking Software to Monitor Your Kid's Gadgets

Cocospy

Cocospy is a remote parental controlmonitoring appthat is easy to useand available for Android and iOS users. It offers numerous tracking features, such as location tracking, messaging appsmonitoring, web filter,and many others.

Have you noticed your kid spends too much time on unknown websites and social media platforms? Keep your childrenprotected and block appsand websites that may traumatize them. Remember that you are responsible for what your offspring consumes on the Internet, and the Cocospy tracker helps keep tabs on their little lives.

xMobi - Multifunctional Parental Control App for iOS and Android

xMobi

Another parental control app for Android and Apple devices you may choose for your child's devicetracking is xMobi. The app allowsparents to access children's smartphones and tabletslike their own.

Thanks to the GPS location trackingfeature, you won't need to worry whether they are on their way home from school or staying at a peer's place. You could also manage their screen time or view their every text message, call, and activity on social media like Instagram or Facebook on a user-friendly dashboard. The tracker also offers a demo version so that users can see its features from the inside.

iKeyMonitor - Advanced Tracker to Monitor Your Children's Phones and Tablets

iKeyMonitor

If you want a free parental control app, iKeyMonitor may be an option. This tracker offers a free planwith basic but essential features. You could set screen time limits,web filter,view any text message, or use it as an app blocker for inappropriate apps.

Moreover, this comprehensive parental control appwill help get control over their devices without being revealed. You may do your adult stuff, and the tracking software will alert you when the kid's activities get suspicious. The main goal of iKeyMonitor is to monitor, control, and protect.

Spyic - Android and iPhone Parental Control App

Spyic

Spyic is among the top rated parental control apps,andfor good reason. Being compatible with all known OS and Android versions of devices, Spyic is a good solution for your child's phone location tracking, calls, contacts, and messages monitoring. It can also access their favorite social media platforms like Instagram or every text message they send or receive. When you know who they communicate with, you can protect them from getting into contact with online predators.

The geofence alert and app filterfeatures are also present. Thus, you could set up a geofence location and get an alert each time the kid leaves the designated areas.

Hoverwatch - Parental Control App for Android Fans

Hoverwatch

Hoverwatch is an Android parental control appwith numerous beneficial monitoring perks. The tracker can see every text message or call they send and receive and save the information of the websites and appsthey visit. It can also take screenshots of the targeted device secretly. You will find them in your user space whenever you want.

The Hoverwatch Android app can access your kid's most visited social platforms like Instagram or Facebook. Last but not least - the location trackingfeature gives accurate data on the kid's movements. With Hoverwatch, you will know what is happening on your child's Android devicewhile remaining invisible.

Google Family Link - Free Parental Control App for Everyone

Google Family Link

The Google Family Link is one of the most well-known free parental control appsthat lets you choose which content benefits your kid. Once you set up the app on your and your kid's device, you will be able to block appsyou find harmful and set screen time limits.

You decide which apps to allow and which to delete. You will also manage their account and, if necessary, edit their personal information or passwords to avoid losing data to third parties.

FamiSafe - Online Monitoring of Your Kid's Phone with Ease

FamiSafe

The FamiSafe advanced appis one of those parental control apps availabledesigned to cover many essential safety-related needs. With its help, you may set the screen timeon your kid's gadget. Time controlfeature prevents your child from spending hours with the devices in their hands. By limiting their screen time, you cultivate their good digital habits.

The tracker will also allow parentsto block specificapps that may be inappropriate. You may start a free trial to test the phone control with FamiSafe on iOS, Android, Kindle,or Windows devices.

Qustodio - Track Screen Time on Their Devices Stealthily

Qustodio

If you are looking for one of the best apps for parental control,offering a free trial -go for Qustodio. Set time limits for individual social media applicationsor control their screen time to help them create healthy relationships with their gadgets.

You may also enable them to use a panic buttonin an emergency. Location trackingand other essential features are also available with Qustodio.

So, try this parental control app for iPhone, iPad, Chromebook,and Android monitoringto experience a new approach to app managementand the digital well-being of your offspring.

Norton Family - Alternative Child's Phone Monitoring Tool

Norton Family

Norton Familyis the last on our list of parental control apps. Even though this tracker is not completely free, you may still get the most of its tracking features by starting a Norton Family30-day free trial. Within this month, you will see how limiting your children's screen timeor using the web filteroptionbenefits their online habits.

Even though the app is pretty expensive, it is worth paying for a high-quality product that can totally change the experience of parenthood. The tracker will report everything your kid is doing online, which websites they visit, where they head to, and their location history.

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best Parental Control App for Android

Good parental control appshave similarities. If you want to know how to choose an app that will suit your needs, keep reading.

What Features Does It Have?

Parents want to control apps and services on their kid's phone. But it's not enough. You shouldlearn carefully what features apps offerand which will be relevant to you. Whether you need a location trackingfeature or screen timechecker, ensure your chosen monitoring service has these.

The App's Compatibility

Most high-quality parental controlsare compatible with many known OS and phone models. Check its compatibility with the targeted device on the official websites to enable the tracker to work well. The more devices the software is compatible with - the better.

Is Rooting/Jailbreak Required?

Check whether one needs to root or jailbreak the targeted smartphone, tablet, or other device. More advanced features may require it. However, many worthy parental control appsdo their jobs without it, such as the AirDroid parental control app. The process requires tech-savvy skills and may be daunting for some users.

How User-Friendly Is the App?

Make sure the app usageis not bothering you. It's one of the signs of a great app. The installation process should not take up to a few minutes. Apps on their Android and iOS devices should run smoothly, be hidden, and show accurate data in your user dashboard.

Check the Tracker's Performance

Ensure the tracker works stealthily and provides you with accurate data. The good-quality parent appworks smoothly on your and your child's device and does not reduce its performance while staying completely invisible. Downloading spyware should not be a problem either.

Is the Tracker Secure?

Secure trackers prevent any kind of data leak. They are also capable of working stealthily. It does not matter whether you are using iPhone or Android parental control apps - get familiar with the app's privacy policy and data protection mechanisms.

Monthly Price and Free Trial

A reliable tracker costs money. But there is no need to overpay for the tracker with numerous advanced features you will never use. If you are new and don't need a comprehensive tracker, start with a free app.Many decent tracking services offer free trials to familiarize customers with the products.

Can I Get a Refund?

Read the refund policy to ensure you get your money back if you don't like the product or parental control features it offers. Usually, the tracking companies give you 14 days or more to decide whether to stay with the tracker.

Get Familiar with Reviews

Read and compare user reviewsto see what people think about the tracker. Visit multiple websites to get familiar with different opinions. But remember that your experience with any parental control tracker can be different. So, read someone's review with a bit of criticism.

Let's Compare Parental Control Apps for Android

We hope this feature comparisonof the parental control trackers will help you choose.Are There Any Free Parental Control Apps Worth Trying?

There are completely free parental control appslike Google Family Link and monitoring services that require payment. However, free trackers do not offer such a variety of features.

Table 1

Table 2

Those Android or iPhone parental control apps that are free or offer a free plan are somewhat limited in features. The best solution is to choose the uMobix free trial - you get a full pack for 48 hours. Check your device's compatibility first, as the spyware works for phonesand tablets with the proper operating system. Download the version of the app and enjoy some advanced uMobix features like setting the screen time or location tracking.

Let's Wrap It Up

So if you need an Android parental controltracker or an iPhone one - there are variants on our list to choose from. Use any of these apps to helpyourself in your parenthood duties and to ensure your kid's online and offline safety. So, the proper app: a) can monitor screen time, allows setting time limits for individual appsand websites children use the most; b) works stealthily and accurately on Android and iOS gadgets; c) offers a free trial. You can get all these and more with the uMobix parental control tracker. Check it out and see all its benefits.

