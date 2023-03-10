Delhi is a fascinating city with a cosmopolitan vibe and old-world charm juxtaposed. It has many facets ranging from historical monuments that take you back in time to the crowded shopping malls that look futuristic. From being the centre of India’s political power to boasting some of the oldest eating joints in the country, colourful bazaars and upscale markets, Delhi is a city with a heart that will make yours skip a beat instantly! While Delhi is a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the country, there are many other places to visit near Delhi.

So, without further ado, let us look at the best places to visit near Delhi with family.

• Shimla (distance from Delhi 340 km approx.)

• Manali (distance from Delhi 518 km approx.)

• Dharamshala (distance from Delhi 468 km approx.)

• Pushkar (distance from Delhi 414 km approx.)

• Dehradun (distance from Delhi 251 km approx.)

Shimla

Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations and tourist towns in India for more than one reason. Here you can experience the Himalayas in all its glory! Shimla is a seemingly celestial city with a pristine natural landscape that seems out of this world! Evergreen forests, rolling valleys, glistening lakes, and historical monuments lend this beautiful hill station a unique charm.

With a wide range of tourist attractions in and around the city – both natural splendours and man-made wonders, Shimla will surely make your heart skip a beat with its undisturbed beauty at every turn. So, mark the dates on the calendar, pack your bags, and head for an exciting family holiday to Shimla.

Where to stay in Shimla?

Being a popular tourist town, there are many beautiful places to stay in Shimla. But if you want a premium stay, you can head to one of the resorts hosted by Club Mahindra, namely, Club Mahindra Kandaghat, Club Mahindra Mashobra, and Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks. These are among the best family and couple-friendly resorts in Himachal Pradesh that will give you a perfect family vacation experience.

Nestled in the picturesque hills, all these resorts provide an uninterrupted view of the natural surroundings from your rooms, which sets the right tone for an eventful day ahead every day. From indulging in awe-inspiring experiences to enjoying heartful hospitality, you will be in a constant state of bliss during your stay at these resorts!

Manali

Perched comfortably in the laps of the mighty Himalayas, Manali is an ideal holiday destination for all. If you are spiritually inclined, you can visit temples like Manu or Hadimba. If you and your family are history buffs, you can see the ancient and historical forts in Naggar and Kuthar. These monuments are set against the backdrop of the mountains and are architectural masterpieces, which make these places worth exploring.

Apart from the beautiful terrains, Manali is a mecca for many adventure sports. You and your family can enjoy having new fun experiences like trekking through the various trails, paragliding, river rafting, and camping. In a nutshell, Manali is a box of assorted sweets; you and your family can collect as many sweet memories as you want.

Where to stay in Manali?

You can make your family holiday in Manali better by staying at any of the resorts hosted by Club Mahindra, i.e., Club Mahindra White Meadows or Club Mahindra Snow Peaks. These resorts, located amidst the natural splendour, are rated among the best resorts in Manali.

During your stay, you may feel 24 hours is not enough to enjoy the range of activities available inside the resort. From bike rides to treks and village visits, you have options galore. In a nutshell, the Club Mahindra resorts would be the perfect base for all your Manali adventures.

Dharamshala

A scenic hill station near Delhi, Dharamshala is an ideal location for a family holiday to get away from the city’s humdrum. Its calm and serene environment works like a magic potion in soothing your mind, body, and soul. Nestled in the Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, the city has a unique and charming vibe that fills your heart with a perpetual sense of calmness and peace.

A stunning gem in the lap of nature, this hill station has the most picturesque landscape in India, replete with gleaming lakes, gushing waterfalls, snow-capped peaks, lush green coniferous forests, majestic monasteries, and vintage forts. With such natural beauty, it is no surprise the city is the abode of his Holiness, the Dalai Lama.

Where to stay in Dharamshala?

Enjoy the undisturbed glory of nature and the rich tradition of Dharamshala by booking your stay at the Club Mahindra Dharamshala resort. It is one of the most premium and popular resorts in Himachal Pradesh, where you get a heady mix of culture and calm. The resort also boasts of having one of the best restaurants in Dharamshala, where you can have hot sips of chai to beat the biting cold and have mouth-watering local and international cuisine to make the most of your vacation.

Every day you spend here at the resort, you can enjoy a memorable time with your loved ones, strengthening your bond and making beautiful memories.

Pushkar

Pushkar, a quaint town in Rajasthan, is an important pilgrimage site for the Hindu and Sikh communities. Devotees from all over the country come here to offer their prayers at the hundreds of stunning temples, including the ‘Lord Brahma Temple,’ which is the only temple in the world dedicated to Lord Brahma, the creator of the world.

Over the past few years, the city has earned a reputation as a go-to weekend getaway for people living in nearby towns. It offers many recreational and fun activities like camel safaris, boating on the lakes, desert camping, cable car rides, and much more. Let us not forget the annual five-day mega-event, Pushkar Mela, or the Camel Fair, the largest Cattle Fair in the world. During the event, you can watch folk performances, savour the local delicacies, and have unlimited fun.

Where to stay in Pushkar?

You can enjoy a memorable family holiday in Pushkar by booking your stay at the Clarks Safari Resort hosted by Club Mahindra. It is one of the most premium resorts in Pushkar that perfectly captures the soul of Rajasthan’s countryside and is equipped with all the modern amenities, giving you a unique experience to cherish forever.

Dehradun

If you have always dreamt of going on a family holiday to a place with clear blue skies, chilly weather, great food, rivers, and lush greenery all around, you get all this and more at Dehradun, making it one of the best places to visit from Delhi with family. Once known as Dehra during the colonial rule, the city is considered one of the most important education hubs in the country as there are many premier educational institutes here.

From a tourism perspective, it is a beautiful gateway for all families, couples, and solo travellers. The city offers an incredible view of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks, and there are many fun things to do and places to visit.

Where to stay in Dehradun?

While Dehradun has plenty of hotels and homestays, if you prefer to stay away from the city and enjoy a comfortable living experience with premium and luxurious amenities, you can stay at the Club Mahindra Kanatal resort. It is located about 73 km from Dehradun in the postcard-worthy Tehri Garhwal region and offers the most awesome Dehradun vacation experience.

Great food, new experiences, and a relaxing stay in the lap of nature, what more can you ask for?

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.