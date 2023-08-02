Best PPC Company in Delhi NCR - Profit By PPC with Top 10 List

India, 2nd August, 2023: If you are running a business and have a presence online, you must understand the importance of pay-per-click. It is an advertising model used to drive traffic to a website. In the pay-per-click or PPC model, an advertiser pays when an ad is clicked. But not every business owner knows how to drive traffic on his or her website, that is when PPC Company comes into the picture.

One such credible company that is making a buzz in the market is Profit By PPC. Based in Delhi NCR, Profit By PPC has been in business for over three years now and provides services like Branding, Performance Marketing, and Lead Generation Services that include SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, PPC Advertising, and Content Marketing. With the fast-paced changes in digital algorithms, the company handling your online marketing is expected to be highly updated and adept in modern technologies, Profit By PPC is proving to be just the same.

Recently, Narendra Kumar, Founder and CEO of Profit By PPC has been awarded the Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards 2023, adding even more credibility to the company’s portfolio. The event was held in the Constitution Club of India by Our Mitti Foundation, an NGO working for the welfare of the people. As part of the award ceremony, entrepreneurs could talk to government officials and industry experts present at the event about their challenges. A total of 30 entrepreneurs who have marked their presence in their respective fields of expertise were awarded later on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Profit By PPC has been in business for over three years now

So far, Profit By PPC has ranked over 250 thousand keywords, completed over 250 projects successfully, generated over 3.5 million organic traffic, and has 225 plus happy customers. Through Paid Advertising on Google, Facebook & Instagram, following SEO best practices, and Guest Posting Services, they help companies achieve their digital marketing goals. By using modern digital marketing practices, they claim to be able to achieve the business goals set by their clients. Max Life Insurance, Info Edge, Binocs, Spectra, Stanza Living, Royal Matrimonial, BidAssist, Investment Simplified, Upsurge, elevateHQ, Rupeek, and Whiz Consulting are just a few of the big clients that Profit By PPC has under its belt.

"All businesses and brands need a digital presence, but mere presence won't help them survive in a competitive environment," says the Founder and CEO, Narendra Kumar. “To create an impact on people, businesses need to use digital media effectively, and Profit By PPC helps them do just that”, he adds. Narendra worked as a Digital Marketing Head at various organizations before starting his agency. He even runs a training institute called The Digital Education for people wanting to start a career in this booming industry.

Here is a list of Top PPC companies in Delhi NCR:

Profit by PPC: Established in 2019, Profit by PPC is a one-stop center for all your digital marketing needs. Their expertise lies in services like PPC Services, SEO Services, Guest Post Services, Google Ads Services, and Social Media Management Services. Max Life Insurance, Info Edge, Binocs, Spectra, Stanza Living, Royal Matrimonial, Bid Assist, Investment Simplified, Upsurge, Elevate HQ, Rupeek, and Whiz Consulting among others are some of its clients.

Location: Delhi NCR

Visit them at the Registered office: WA119-A, 3rd Floor, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi-110092

Corporate Office: D-39, Lower Ground Floor, Sector 2, Noida - 201301

Contact no: 9971667110

2. Xtreme Ads: Xtreme Ads was founded in 2010 with a clear vision to deliver top-notch pay-per-click advertising PPC services to businesses of all scales. As an independent PPC advertising firm based in Delhi NCR(Noida), its mission is to offer personalized ad solutions to brands, fostering lead generation and boosting sales. They provide services like PPC Services, Google Ads Services, FB Ads, and more. For more details visit https://xtremeads.in/

Location: Noida

Visit them at: E 227, 3rd Floor, Sec - 63, Noida - 201301

Contact no: 011 7156 4557

3. CyberWorx: CyberWorx has been in business since 2012. Website Designing & Development, SEO, PPC Services, and others are some of the services that the company focuses on for its clients. Their clientele is Airtel Business, mamaearth, AIIMS, and Azure Power among others. Their website link is mentioned here for your reference https://www.cyberworx.in/

Location: New Delhi

Visit them at: Sector-7, Rohini, New Delhi

Contact no: 8377009043

4. Digital Oye: Digital Oye stands tall as a prominent SEO and PPC Company, empowering numerous businesses to harness the immense advantages of online marketing. With nearly two decades of experience, Digital Oye is providing services such as Digital Marketing, Social Media, PPC Services, and so on. Their clients include Ozzie Collectable, Sanyasi, Ayurveda, Microlit, and others. Visit their website for more details https://www.digitaloye.com/

Location: Noida

Visit them at: B-112, Second Floor, Sector-64, Noida - 201301

Contact no: 7217894696

5. Sociolabs: Sociolabs, headquartered in Delhi, is a dynamic digital company that seamlessly collaborates with diverse brands to craft powerful media strategies and campaigns. It has been in business since 2019 and provides services like Digital Marketing, PPC Services, SEO, Social Media, and more. For more details visit their website: https://sociolabs.in/

Location: New Delhi

Visit them at: D-38 South Ex part 1, New Delhi 110049

Contact no: 9650750546

6. Anagram Media Labs: Digital Marketing, Brand building, Creative Service, Performance Marketing, Pay Per Click Services, and many more are the services that Anagram Media Labs provide to its clients. The agency is based in Delhi and you can visit them at https://anagrammedia.tech/ for more details.

Location: Delhi

Visit them at: A-89, 2nd Floor, DDA Shed, Okhla Phase II, Delhi 110020

Contact no: 8287914698

7. Digital Markitors: Digital Markitors stands as a premier Digital Marketing Company serving Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Lucknow. Their mission is to empower businesses to achieve their goals and distinguish themselves amidst millions through their all-encompassing digital marketing services. They provide services such as Digital Marketing, PR, Branding, PPC Services, SEO, and more. Visit their website for more details https://www.digitalmarkitors.com/

Location: Delhi

Visit them at: 905, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019

Contact no: 9818888064

8. RepIndia: Social Media, Website Design, SEO, ORM, PPC Services, and others are some of the services that Rep India provides to its clientele. Adani Foundation, Social Alpha, ALT Balaji, and Marico are among the major clients that Rep India has. Visit their website https://www.repindia.com/ for more details.

Location: New Delhi

Visit them on: Top Floor, JP House, Plot 172 Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, New Delhi 110030

Contact no: 9818350700

9. Flags Digital: Based in New Delhi, Flags Digital provides such as Digital Marketing, SEO, ORM, PPC, and more. Pingkaro, Shycocan, Edufiq, VRS, Uptown, and Verden are some of its clients. For more details visit https://www.flagsdigital.com/

Location: New Delhi

Visit them at: A-283, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, New Delhi - 110020

Contact no: 9310055885

10. Modifying Digital: Modifying Digital has expertise in providing such as Digital Marketing, PPCServices, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more. The company has many big clients like Svarochi Lights, XS Worldwide, The Tea Shelf, Gourmet Spice, and more. Visit their website for more details https://modifyed.in/

Location: Noida

Visit them at: B- 57, Sec-63, Noida - 201301

Contact no: 9627672340

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}