Best Prop Firms In Forex Named By Traders Union, Topstep Is First

In proprietary trading, a prop firm takes on the role of a financial backer for traders, providing the required capital to pursue profit objectives.

To embark on this journey, traders typically commence by paying an entrance fee, the specific amount of which is determined by the respective firm. One has to undergo a rigorous evaluation process, which involves achieving profit targets and avoiding reaching maximum loss thresholds to qualify as a full-fledged proprietary traders.

Upon attaining this status, traders gain access to funded trading accounts, which can extend to values in the millions of dollars. Any profits generated through trading activities are then shared between the firm and the trader, the ratio of which is determined by their contractual agreement.

However, it is essential to exercise caution, as not all prop firms operate with legitimacy. Recognizing this, Traders Union has undertaken the task of identifying the Best Prop Firms in Forex to provide potential participants with a compass for informed investment decisions.

Topstep emerges as the first on this list, lauded for its outstanding reputation and generous payout structure.

Is Topstep legit? Yes. Traders Union's comprehensive assessment which gave it an impressive TU Overall Score of 8.39 out of 10.0 speaks for its legitimacy.

The firm’s distinction lies in its capacity to furnish real trading accounts with instant financing, obviating the need for traders to invest their own capital. This privilege is determined upon demonstrating profitable trading skills using a simulation account.

The platform also boasts a modest leverage starting at 1:100, effectively mitigating the risk associated with overextending positions. Beyond Forex, traders enjoy access to a diverse array of asset classes, including commodities and stocks.

Topstep's reputation is further underlined by its $2.9 million in profit distribution to clients in 2021. Scoring an impressive 9.14 out of 10.0 in the Regulation and Safety category, Topstep's track record speaks for itself. The firm extends an upfront 100% payout for earnings up to $5,000, with profit-sharing escalating to 80% for accounts surpassing this threshold.

In the second position, Fidelcrest garnered recognition for its diverse range of tradable assets, encompassing Forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. Despite an entrance fee starting at €649, the platform boasts a robust trader community of 6,000. Upon successfully navigating the second evaluation stage, traders are granted a 50% profit share, with potential increases to 80% or 90% as they progress.

Next in line is The5%ers, another distinguished prop firm. It sets itself apart by offering traders immediate access to capital, even during the Level 1 evaluation stage. Participants have the opportunity to earn profits from trading real funds, with an entrance fee starting at €235.

BluFX, boasting a substantial trader base of 20,000 participants, is also accorded a place on the Traders Union list. It is celebrated for its low cash-out requirements, permitting withdrawals once traders achieve a 5% profit.

Next on the ranks is FTMO, a platform recognized for its competitive profit-sharing model. FTMO facilitates trading across various financial instruments, ensuring timely payments without any recorded accounting discrepancies during payouts.

Its pricing commences at €155, encompassing the entrance fee for a $10,000 funded account, accompanied by an attractive 90% profit split.

Meanwhile, SurgeTrader also placed well, known for 75% profit splits, while offering a wide variety of tradable assets in its portfolio.

Earn2Trade, on the other hand, affords traders the freedom to manage a $25,000 account within a 60-day timeframe. Upon successfully passing the evaluation, traders can advance to handle assets worth $200,000.

Last on the list is the Funded Trader, an esteemed platform which introduced a maximum loss limit of 12% and a daily maximum loss of 6%, earning the trust of Traders Union experts.

When selecting the appropriate prop Forex trading program, Traders Union advocates careful evaluation of a platform's reputation prior to any commitment. Furthermore, a clear definition of profit objectives plays a crucial role in achieving profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

