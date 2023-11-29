Best QR Code Generators List That You Must Try

In today's digital age, QR codes are game-changers for businesses and marketers. They can boost customer engagement and take your networking to the next level.

However, selecting the right QR code platform can be a laborious task. With so many solutions in the market, how can you determine which one is right for you?

To help you out, we’ve curated this list of the best QR code generators you must try.

Let’s delve right in.

1. QRCodeChimp

QRCodeChimp is a QR code generator and management platform used by leading enterprises worldwide. It offers 30+ unique QR code solutions to cater to various business use cases across industries.

If customization is your priority, don’t look anywhere else, as QRCodeChimp is the customization king of all QR code platforms. You get features like QR code shapes, stickers, colors, logo addition, and image to QR code to design your QR codes as you want.

QRCodeChimp comes with enterprise-grade features, such as folders, subaccounts, domain white labeling, bulk QR code creation, and customizable landing pages. Hence, creating and managing QR codes at scale becomes extremely easy.

The platform is user-friendly and easy to use. You can effortlessly create QR codes even if you haven’t used any QR code platform before. And finally, QRCodeChimp offers enterprise-grade security and adheres to all the security best practices and compliances.

Key features:

60+ QR code shapes

Colors, stickers, image to QR code, and other customization options

Folders and subaccounts

Digital business cards and other page-type QR codes

Bulk QR code creation

Tracking and analytics

Logo, branding, and white labeling

Pros:

Unparalleled customization options

Best-in-class management features

Robust bulk creation capabilities

Enterprise-grade security

Cons:

10 dynamic QR codes in the free plan

Pricing: Free forever for the first 10 QR Codes, next plan starts at $6.99 per month for 50 QR codes.

2. Flowcode

Flowcode is a QR code generator platform that allows you to create custom QR codes. You can choose from eight QR code types, including URL, File, SMS, and more.

Flowcode also offers a variety of customization options. You can select the color code, shape, frame, and logo for your QR code.

In addition to that, you can track the dynamic QR codes and collect first-party data. You can also create mobile-friendly landing pages to collect leads and customer information.

Key features:

Design and customization options

Support for landing pages

8 unique QR code solutions

Logo and branding options

Pros:

Good design options

Powerful analytics dashboard

Cons:

No dynamic QR codes in the free plan

Lacks advanced management features

Pricing: Starts at $5 per month for 10 dynamic QR codes; free plan available

3. QR Tiger

QR Tiger is another popular QR code generator platform that provides various QR code creation and management features.

For starters, it allows you to create 20 types of QR codes for various business use cases. These include URL, vCard, File, Menu, Landing Page, Google Form, and more. However, please note that most of them are available to paid users only.

Coming to customization, QR Tiger comes with a plethora of customization features, such as patterns, eye shapes, colors, frames, and logo addition options.

The solution provides an analytics dashboard where you can view your QR code analytics and make informed decisions. You also get features like domain white labeling, folders, subaccounts, and bulk creation to create and manage QR codes easily.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code customization

Analytics and retargeting

Bulk QR code creation

Pros:

Various customization options

Easy to use

Supports bulk creation and white labeling

Cons:

Limited QR code types

No QR code shapes

Pricing: Starting at $7.00 per month for 12 dynamic QR codes; free plan available

4. QR Code Generator Pro

The next one is QR Code Generator Pro, a QR code generator owned by Bitly. It offers nine QR code types, including URL, vCard, Text, WiFi, and more.

It offers basic customization options as well, such as changing the colors and adding a logo. If you’re looking for a QR code generator with basic customization options, you can check out QR Code Generator.

You also get features like white labeling, folders, subaccounts, and analytics.

That said, the website of QR Code Generator Pro is primitive and doesn’t offer the best experience. Hence, it’s more suitable for individuals and not for businesses.

Key features:

10+ QR code solutions

QR code analytics and tracking

Bulk uploading

White labeling

Pros:

Customization options

Bulk upload available

Good analytics features

Cons:

Limited customization

Outdated user interface

Pricing: Starting at $5.00 per month for 2 dynamic QR codes

5. Beaconstac

Beaconstac is a QR code generator that allows you to create custom QR codes. You get all the basic customization options, like adding color to your QR codes, changing their pattern, and adding your brand’s logo. You can also add CTA frames to increase scannability.

Beaconstac has all the basic features a QR code generator should have. These include bulk QR code creation, domain white labeling, folders, and subaccounts. It also has an analytics dashboard where you can get basic information about your QR code scans.

Overall, Beaconstac is a good pick for individuals and small businesses looking for a QR code platform. However, please note that Beaconstac is priced higher, considering the features it offers.

Key features:

QR code customization

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code analytics

Domain white labeling and branding

Pros:

Support for white labeling

Organize QR codes in folders

Easy access controls

Cons:

Limited customization

Expensive with respect to the features

Pricing: Starts at $5.00 per month for 3 dynamic QR codes

6. QR.io

Next, we have QR.io, a QR code generator that provides 15 QR code types, including all the basic ones like link, email, text, SMs, and PDF.

The solution is easy to use, but the interface seems very old and outdated. Nevertheless, it can get the job done, especially for individuals and small businesses.

Coming to design options, you can change the color, add your brand’s logo, and add CTA frames to the QR codes. Other capabilities include static and dynamic QR codes, QR code analytics, and customizable landing pages.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code statistics

Mobile-friendly landing pages

QR code customization

Pros:

Decent customization options

Landing page customization

Analytics and tracking

Cons:

Not the most secure

Limited customization features

Pricing: $35.00 per month

7. Scanova

Scanova is another QR code generator platform for creating and managing QR codes. It’s easy to use and provides various QR code creation, customization, and management features.

Scanova allows you to create QR codes of 15 types, including website, Google Maps, document, image, and social media QR codes.

You can change the background and foreground colors of the QR codes, add your brand’s logo, and even use readymade templates to design your QR codes.

Other capabilities of Scanova include QR code analytics, landing pages, and support for various formats.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code customization

QR code analytics

Mobile landing pages

Pros:

No-code mobile landing pages

Good customization options

Cons:

Website looks outdated

Limited QR code types

Pricing: Starting at $15.00 per month for 5 QR codes

8. Supercode

Supercode is a relatively new player in the QR code generator market, but it offers decent QR code creation and management features. You can customize your QR codes by changing the color scheme, adding a logo, or choosing a pre-designed template.

Supercode has an analytics dashboard where you can view the scan analytics and learn how your QR code campaigns are performing. Additionally, Supercode allows you to create QR codes in bulk and organize them in folders.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

Customization options

QR code analytics

Editable QR codes

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Good customization options

Cons:

Limited management tools

Limited QR code types

Pricing: Starting at $19.00 per month

9. GoQR

Let’s end this list with GoQR, a QR code generator that allows you to create simple, black-and-white QR codes. The platform supports 9 QR code types, including URL, text, contact, SMS, and more.

Please note that GoQR doesn’t offer any self-service customization options. If you want any customization in your logo, GoQR takes $80 for it. The team shares the customized logo in multiple formats and allows multiple change requests.

GoQR also has a QR code management plan called QR-Server that allows you to create dynamic QR codes, view analytics, and edit the URL.

Key features:

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code analytics

Editable QR codes

Pros:

Free version available

Cons:

No self-service customization

Limited management features

Pricing: Starting at $5.47 per month

Final thoughts

In a nutshell, selecting the right QR code generator is the first step in implementing a winning QR code campaign. However, the abundance of QR code platforms in the market can make it confusing to select the right solution for your business.

The solutions mentioned in the list above are the best in the market and offer a wide range of features. Try them all and choose the one that best fits your requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.