Best SEO Companies in India - Top 10 List

It is certain that you have heard the term SEO when it comes to digital marketing. In simple terms, SEO increases the visibility of your website on the internet. Almost eighty-one percent of consumers and 94 percent of B2B buyers will investigate products online before making a purchase, which suggests business without a robust online presence is less competitive. Considering the targeted traffic that SEO can generate for your business, it's worth investing time and effort. Since India's SEO companies are utilizing cutting-edge SEO tactics in accordance with Google's and other search engine updates, hiring an Indian SEO company help you to achieve quality results at best pricing. When it comes to finding a best SEO company in India, it can be difficult due to the large number of options and the different parameters to be considered during the selection process. Therefore, after thorough analysis and assessment, we have compiled a list of the best SEO companies in India that are award winning and well-known for their SEO expertise.

We've gathered a list of best SEO companies that can assist your business with its growth. In addition to this, these reputable SEO companies also offer outsourcing services.

Now let's have a close look at our list of the ten best SEO companies in India:

1. IndeedSEO: Being in business for more than ten years and renowned for its top-notch SEO services. There is no doubt that IndeedSEO is one of the trust-worthy and well-known SEO Companies in India because they qualified for Google Partnership and have a dedicated team of SEO experts on board.Several factors make it one of the leading SEO firms, including quality control, expertise, and professionalism. With the vision to best serve their clients, IndeedSEO's team of SEO experts uses cutting-edge strategies and customized SEO solutions designed to fit in your needs. The fact that several clients got first page rankings and reviews on Google, clutch, etc., proves that they provide quality service to their clients.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: They specialize in search engine optimization

Clientele: Clients from around the globe, such as Michale Tinnon & Associates Luxury Real Estates

Awards: They have received numerous honors, including those for Top Digital Marketing Company and Top SEO Service Companies by Clutch , design rush , Goodfirms , the top tens, G2 etc

2. Growth Hacker Digital: A multi-award-winning SEO firm with offices in Bangalore is called Growth Hackers. They are a company of professional marketers, content writers, company owners, experts with more than ten years of experience successfully growing startups and established companies throughout the globe.

Year of establishment: 2017

Location: Mumbai, Bengaluru

Services: SEO, CRO, Content Marketing, PPC, Digital Marketing, Digital Strategy Consulting, and more.

Clientele: Decathlon, ICICI Bank, Universal Robots, The New Indian Express, and others are some of their clients.

Awards: Clutch named them a Digital Leader in India in 2020, 2021, and 2022

3. Page Traffic: Since its establishment in 2002, PageTraffic has generated incredible search engine rankings and spectacular traffic flow for businesses from a variety of industries. PageTraffic is renowned for using legitimate and specialized methods to ensure that each client benefits from the perks of SEO

Year of establishment: 2002

Location: New Delhi

Services: Services such as social media marketing, online media buying, and SEO are provided by them.

Clientele: Brands they collaborate with include European EcoSpa, Cosmedia Consulting, and Airways Hotel.

Awards: Page Traffic won several prestigious Web Awards in 2006.

4. SEO Experts Company India: Due to their vast industry experience and client-focused perspective, SEO Experts Company India ensures that your advertising strategies always succeed. They have a team of skilled collection of professionals

Year of establishment: 2019

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: They are exceptionally skilled in search engine optimization and PPC management.

Clientele: Truly Medical Getaways and Five Stans Adventure are some of their clients.

Awards: No information available

5. RankZ: As one of the most effective content marketing firms, RankZ helps major global brands organize their efforts, work together, and produce incredible programs and content on a large scale.

Year of establishment: 2012

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Services: Web design, PPC, SEO, and content marketing are just a few examples.

Clientele: No Information available

Awards: No Information available

6. SEO current: Their professional approach to SEO, social media network marketing, and all other elements of digital marketing sets them distinct from other online marketing businesses in India and places them at the forefront of the industry.

Year of establishment: 2016

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: Local and Global SEO, Social Media Marketing, Reputation Management, Pay Per Click, Link Building, etc.

Clientele: They have worked with so many clients ones that includes clients from Switzerland, France, Italy as well.

Awards: No information available

7. Rank Higher: They spend significant time creating content that might make users obsessed with your business. Customers, according to them, are the backbone of any marketing plan. Who your clients are and what they desire is studied closely by Rank Higher.

Year of establishment: 2014

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Services: Website design, SEO services, online marketing campaigns, and SMO services are a few examples.

Clientele: They collaborate with numerous well-known companies, including Fortis Bangalore

8. FoxyMoron: They have enabled their clients to immediately engage with Generation Z on social media platforms owing to their comprehensive marketing services, original content development, and innovative storytelling techniques.

Year of establishment: 2008

Location: Mumbai

Services: Media services, technology services, and content engines are all offered by FoxyMoron.

Clientele: They've worked with Lenovo, Ford, Cello, ICICI Bank, Burger King

Awards: They have received numerous honors, including Gold, for the Tech-Enabled Campaign.

9. Esearch Logix: Even local businesses can take advantage of their online marketing services because they provide affordable, tailored solutions. Your business will outperform its online rivals in terms of brand awareness, profitability.

Year of establishment: 2014

Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Services: They are experts in web development, SEO, blockchain technology, and app development.

Clientele: They have AXIOM Clean, and Interforce International Inc. as clients.

Awards: Top SEO Firms by Clutch for 2020

10. ROI Minds: The objective of ROI Minds Private Limited, a full-service digital marketing firm, is to discover your most significant business lines and administrative provocations and then provide a thorough, data-driven approach to digital marketing tactics.

Year of establishment: 2019

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and Sales Funnel.

Clientele: They collaborate with businesses such as Cellista Wellness, etc.

Awards: They have earned recognition as Top Advertising and Marketing Agencies 2021 by Clutch.

Conclusion: SEO involves more than just performing certain tasks; it's an art of ranking your website high in search engines. Through effective SEO strategies, companies demonstrate their dedication through their result-driven approach, here we have tried to list down the best SEO companies in India which will be doing exactly same for you. Hope you find the right company and get the best results for your business.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.