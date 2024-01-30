Best SEO Software for Agencies: 15 Tools To Grow in 2024

In 2024, keeping updated with the best SEO tools to support your expansion is essential. You need SEO strategies that can keep up. And here's our guide to help you navigate.

Possessing the right SEO tools for agencies can make or break your standing in the industry. Progressive ones know this. They leverage SEO to amp up their marketing game, elevate client ranks, and fuel their agency's growth:

SEO agencies that use automation tools report a 14% increase in productivity.

SEO agencies that invest in software see a 30% increase in client retention rates.

The average ROI for SEO software is estimated to be 300%.

So, let's get straight to it – here are some handpicked 15 essential SEO tools for agencies to become triumphant in 2024. Be it enhancing your keyword strategy, fine-tuning website content, keeping tabs on ranks, or mining link building – it’s all covered.

A Sneak Peek into The Top Picks

After careful evaluation, the three best SEO tools for agency needs were picked for their focus on meeting the specific requirements:

SE Ranking. Budget-friendly, user-friendly with advanced functionalities. If you're after cost-effectiveness and feature richness, SE Ranking is your pick.

Moz Pro. Comprehensive SEO resources and detailed reporting. It's perfect for larger agencies and those in data-intensive SEO. Smaller agencies and beginners, you might want to skip!

AgencyAnalytics. Managing multiple clients efficiently. If managing clients while gaining comprehensive insights sounds like music to your ears, AgencyAnalytics won't disappoint!

These and many more will be covered in detail as you go through this guide.

Key Elements Evaluated for Agency SEO Software Selection

Many crucial factors were considered in the quest for the top SEO software for agencies in 2024. These elements are vital to ensure the selected software matches various client needs and aligns with the unique operations of an SEO agency. Let's dive into these determining factors:

1. Usability

A good SEO software for agencies should be easy to use, especially for less technical team members. So, we put a premium on intuitive interfaces, simple navigation, straightforward setups, and clear documentation.

2. White Labeling

White-label features are important for presenting a unified, professional brand to clients. Software that allowed agencies to incorporate their branding into reports and other client-facing resources were prioritized.

3. Extensive Reporting

Top-quality software should offer robust reporting capabilities. Tools for customization, comprehensive tracking, visual data representation, and detailed yet understandable reports to facilitate client communication were hunted for.

4. All-In-One Solutions

An all-in-one platform offers simplicity and efficiency. Software that provides multiple SEO features – from keyword research to competitor analysis – all in one place were searched for.

5. Pricing Flexibility

Since agencies work with varied budgets and project scopes, software with flexible pricing is ideal. Tools offering a range of pricing tiers, customizable packages, and price tags that correspond with the range of features offered were focused on.

The vetting process was holistic, designed to find robust and user-friendly SEO tools for digital agency needs that fit within diverse budgets and complement agency branding.

Remember, an effective software tool is your ticket to leapfrog competition and stay ahead of SEO trends. With the right tool, you can turn data into action, complexity into simplicity, and challenges into opportunities.

"Technology is anything that wasn’t around when you were born." – Alan Kay

Let's dive further into the list and establish why these software tools are the dominating force for your agency in 2024.

SE Ranking

SE Ranking is an SEO toolbox ready to assist everyone, from individual entrepreneurs to large digital agencies. Their new Agency Pack offering is tailored specifically to your needs.

What's to Love about SE Ranking

1. White Label Customization. SE Ranking lets you customize its platform to match your agency's colors, logo, and domain—ensuring a snug fit with your suite of services.



2. Unlimited White Label Reports. Generate detailed reports dressed up with your logo and design. Email them from your domain, boosting your brand with each touchpoint.



3. Lead Generator Tool. Use the Lead Generator to easily collect user emails through an on-page audit widget, beefing up your client list – no tech wizardry required.



4. Client Seats. Treat your clients to a front-row view of their campaign progress – transparency that builds trust and fosters collaboration.



5. Agency Catalog Exposure. As a perk, your agency gets a spot in SE Ranking's exclusive Agency Catalog, casting your net into a sea of potential clients.

The Cons of SE Ranking

1. Link Drought. When it comes to backlinks, SE Ranking's selection can feel a tad slim compared to others on the market.



2. Some Rough Terrain. While generally user-friendly, a few spots in the interface could use a "clear directions" sign.



3. Tick-Tock Factor. Beware of occasional slowdowns when crunching big data chunks.

SE Ranking's Pricing

Rolling out at $50 monthly (billed annually), the Agency Pack is a boon for Pro and Business users. You’ll get white-label customization, 10 client seats, unlimited white-label reports, and the chance to generate 100 new leads.

SE Ranking: Thumbs Up or Down?

If an easy-to-use, feature-packed, and budget-friendly SEO tool is on your wish list, mark SE Ranking as a hot contender in the best SEO agency tools list. Its flexible pricing and stellar balance between functionality and usability make it a strong contender for your dollar.

#2. Moz

Moz

Moz Pro is a shining star for agencies in the galaxy of SEO. With over 15 years of guiding over 20,000 marketers, this tool is a complete package of top-notch tools, credible data, and education for successful search optimization.

What's to Love about Moz

1. All-In-One Toolbox. Moz Pro’s diverse toolset covers everything from competitor checks to on-page optimization pointers and link-building guidance.



2. Custom Reports. Say hello to custom white-label reports that save you time and have your clients view you as a pro.



3. Local Search Strategy. Moz Local, a part of Moz, helps manage all local marketing strategies from a single dashboard. It’s like turning queries into local store sales.



4. High-Level Rank Tracking. The STAT included in Moz’s offering delivers large-scale rank tracking and SERP analysis.

The Cons of Moz

1. Cost: Moz Pro can be a bit pricey, especially for smaller agencies.



2. Learning Curve: Beginners in SEO may find it a bit challenging to navigate Moz Pro’s features.



3. Missing Features: While extensive, Moz Pro lacks some content marketing tools that competitors offer.

Moz's Pricing

Moz Pro has different plans to cater to varying agency needs and budgets. The tiers range from Standard to Premium, offering different degrees of access to its extensive features.

Moz: Thumbs Up or Down?

Moz Pro is a great pick for agencies needing in-depth SEO tools. Smaller agencies or SEO newbies might find it a bit daunting or too much for their budget.

But if you need a wealth of SEO resources and don't mind investing in a top-end tool, Moz Pro gets a thumbs-up. The detailed insights, all-inclusive reports, and personal support make it a boon for agencies aiming to deliver top-class SEO services and outcomes.

#3. AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics is a tailored software for SEO agencies and packs quite a punch. With a massive list of over 75 integrations – including Google Ads and Semrush, this is an agency's BFF when it comes to managing many clients at once.

What's to Love about AgencyAnalytics

1. Dashboard and Rank Tracking. Keep an eye on and manage client campaigns like a pro with this dazzling tool.



2. Eye-Candy Data. Say goodbye to report-making and hello to visually pleasing data, which slides effortlessly into client communication.



3. Adaptable and Easy. Designed for everyone - you don't need to be a tech Jedi to navigate this platform.



4. Customer Support. Have an issue? Their customer support folks have got your back and will help you out faster than you can say ‘SEO.’

The Cons of AgencyAnalytics

1. Shaky Rankings: Some poor souls claim their rankings were inconsistent and difficult to prove.



2. A Bit Too Much: Its massive feature set can overwhelm smaller teams or SEO novices.



3. Not Much Room For Custom Data: It's inflexible when it comes to customizing data sets or deep-diving analysis.



4. Ho-Hum Conversion Tracking: Some folks find their conversion tracking a bit off-the-beat, which could taint the user experience.

AgencyAnalytics' Pricing

It doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, with a starting price of just $60, with pricing designed to fit even the most modest agency budget.

AgencyAnalytics: Thumbs Up or Down?

It seems pretty much all systems go for AgencyAnalytics – especially for those of you managing multiple clients.

#4. Netpeak Software

Netpeak Software is a suite of SEO agency tools, including Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker, designed to help agencies conduct audits, perform competitor analysis, and diagnose website health. It's especially useful for agencies juggling multiple client websites.

What's to Love about Netpeak Software

1. No-stone-unturned SEO Audits. This tool is an ace at detecting website errors, including those pesky meta tags and issues with internal linking. It's all about efficiency and precision here.



2. Digging Deep with Analytics. Netpeak doesn't just stop at the surface. It delves deep into the world of website traffic, user behavior, and engagement metrics. SEO strategy fine-tuning has never been this exciting!



3. Hunting Down Duplicate Content. Netpeak aids in maintaining the SEO integrity of your site by scanning for duplicate content.

The Cons of Netpeak Software

1. Can't Jive with GA and Search Console in Starter Plan. This drawback could turn away potential users leaning heavily on these tools for their data game.



2. Optional for Keyword Research Junkies. Netpeak may not be your first choice if you live and breathe keyword research. It shines more for diagnostics and site health.



3. Confusing Bundle Savers. The Checker and Spider tools' bundling options can overwhelm newcomers or those operating on a shoestring budget.



4. Can't Spread the Love Across Devices. Users have noted that having one license for multiple devices would have been more convenient for team collaboration!

Netpeak Software's Pricing

Netpeak’s SEO tool for agencies uses a tiered pricing model for Netpeak Checker and Netpeak Spider.

Netpeak Software: Thumbs Up or Down?

Netpeak Software comes out swinging with its deep-diving SEO audits, exhaustive analytics, and easy-to-navigate interface. Nevertheless, its limitations, such as the missing Google Analytics integration in the Starter plan.

#5. Screaming Frog

This SEO software for agencies’ unique ability to mimic Google's crawling lets you see how search engines view your site, a vital tool for any SEO specialist. However, as with any tool, Screaming Frog has areas of strength and weakness.

What's to Love about Screaming Frog

1. Top-Notch Crawling. Screaming Frog is a champ at website crawling. It digs into all the nooks and crannies of your site, helping you grasp its structure and find areas to polish up.



2. Thorough SEO Checks. This super tool dives deep into your website's SEO health, looking out for things like duplicate content, metadata snags, and even assisting with XML sitemap creation.



3. Plays Well with Others. Screaming Frog gets along swimmingly with other SEO bigwigs, including Google Search Console and Ahrefs, boosting its handy features further.



4. You Call the Shots. This tool doesn't just take control. Nope. It gives you a say, allowing you to sort, sift, and analyze data your way, shaping it to your distinct SEO goals and strategies.

The Cons of Screaming Frog

1. Craves Resources. Love playing with big toys? Be sure to have big resources. Screaming Frog can slow down less powerful machines – it likes having plenty of digital snacks.



2. Feature-Heavy. While it's great to have plenty of toys in the box, too many can be a bit confusing, particularly if you aren't super comfy with technical SEO stuff.



3. Freebie Comes with Limits. Yes, there's a free version but it only crawls 500 URLs. If you've got a bigger website or need a deep dive analysis, it may leave you in the lurch.

Screaming Frog's Pricing

The Screaming Frog SEO Spider sets you back $149 per year – priceless for its unlimited access.

Screaming Frog: Thumbs Up or Down?

Screaming Frog SEO tools for agencies are undoubtedly a powerhouse in your toolkit, particularly for those needing deep, detailed, and technical SEO audits. But keep in mind it might not be the best match for beginners or those running on less beefy devices.

#6. Ahrefs

If you're an agency needing a superhero in SEO, consider Ahrefs your ultimate sidekick. This tool is great at things like keyword sleuthing, backlink spying, and dissecting the SEO life of any website.

What's to Love about Ahrefs

1. Master of Backlink Analysis. Ahrefs shows you all there is to know about a website's backlinks. It's like having X-ray vision for the invisible internet connections that really matter.



2. Keyword Whisperer. With access to over 20.8 billion keywords, Ahrefs' Keyword Explorer tool could give the Library of Alexandria a run for its money. A total game-changer for creating killer SEO strategies.



3. Auditing Genius. Ahrefs' Site Audit tool goes beyond skin deep, offering a thorough check-up of your website's SEO performance and serving up remedies for any issues it finds.



4. Ranks Above All. Ahrefs' Rank Tracker keeps tabs on keyword rankings, making it easy to monitor your effectiveness and make tweaks as necessary.

The Cons of Ahrefs

1. Not As In-depth As Rivals. Ahrefs is rich in data, but it may not go as deep as SEO tools like SEMrush and SpyFu, especially in certain industries.



2. Needs Time to Master. With all its data and features, Ahrefs can initially feel like piloting a spaceship.

Ahrefs' Pricing

Subscription to this super-powered tool starts at $99 per month. While the price might make smaller agencies or individual practitioners hesitate, it's worth considering in the light of the superpowers it gives you.

Ahrefs: Thumbs Up or Down?

Ahrefs is right up there in the superhero league of SEO tools: saving your backlinks, vanquishing keyword ignorance, and shining a bat-signal on your competitors. But remember, just as not all heroes wear capes, not all SEO tools fit all needs. So consider the demands of your industry and your own agency before making that call.

#7. Seobility

If you're scanning the web for easy-to-use SEO software for agencies that won't burn a hole in your pocket, Seobility could be the answer. It's a comprehensive all-rounder that caters to both newbies and pros in the SEO game.

What's to Love about Seobility

1. Site Audit. Seobility's impressive site audit finds and reports all those sneaky issues that could hamper your website health.



2. Keyword Research. Find those golden keywords like a search volume detective, thanks to Seobility's insightful keyword research tool.



3. Backlink Analysis. When you start tracking your backlink profile with Seobility, your competitors won't know what hit them.



4. Rank Tracking. Wave goodbye to the guesswork and hello to meticulous rank tracking, including traditional and mobile search.



5. Content Optimization. Content is king, and Seobility shows you how to give your content the royal treatment it deserves for better SERP rankings.

The Cons of Seobility

1. Problem-Solving Guidance. Seobility identifies SEO issues, but sometimes falls short of providing exact solutions. This could leave SEO rookies scratching their heads in confusion.



2. Advanced User Features. For all its virtues, Seobility might feel a bit basic for SEO veterans or people with intricate needs.

Seobility's Pricing

Basic Plan: Ideal for beginners, this free plan offers basic features like site audits and keyword research.

Premium Plan: At $50 per month, this plan's a great fit for small to medium-sized businesses looking for an SEO boost.

Agency Plan: For $200 a month, you get extensive features and multiple website management, perfect for those bigger fish in the SEO pond.

Seobility: Thumbs Up or Down?

For fresh-faced SEO newbies, or those managing small to medium-sized websites, Seobility gets a big yes. However, if you're an SEO wizard with intricate needs, Seobility might not quiet do it for you. In that case, you might want to take a gander at some advanced SEO tools for agencies out there.

#8. WebCEO

If you're on the hunt for a do-it-all SEO platform for agencies designed with agencies in mind, then meet WebCEO. This bad boy has numerous features, including keyword research, rank tracking, link building, SEO audits, and even social media analytics.

What's to Love about WebCEO

1. Packed with SEO Goodies. Think of any SEO software for agency; chances are, WebCEO's got it. Keyword research, backlink analysis, SEO audits, you name it!



2. White Label Reporting. This feature lets you brand your analytics and reports with your company logo. It's like telling your clients, "We're pros."



3. Teamwork Makes the Dream Work. With support for multiple users, why work harder when you can work smarter? Get the whole gang involved!

The Cons of WebCEO

1. $$$. WebCEO might be a little pricey for the smaller players or those freelancing. Want the fancy extras? Brace yourself for a bigger bill.



2. Easy Does It. While easy to use, the sheer load of tools and features can feel like drinking from the SEO firehose. Give it time, you'll get the hang of it!



3. A Bit of a Resource Hog. Some users have complained about it being a bit bulky on less powerful systems. Do we smell a computer upgrade?

WebCEO's Pricing

WebCEO offers various pricing plans tailored to different needs starting from $99/month. So choose a plan that fits your needs, and buckle up for potentially steeper costs for the top-tier options.

WebCEO: Thumbs Up or Down?

We give WebCEO a hearty thumbs up! Its wide-ranging features, user-friendliness, and collaboration capabilities make it a great match for agencies needing to juggle several SEO projects. That white-label reporting is just the cherry on top.

#9. SEO PowerSuite

SEO PowerSuite boasts a bumper pack of four tools – Rank Tracker, WebSite Auditor, SEO SpyGlass, and LinkAssistant, catering to various SEO needs from tracking rank to conducting audits, inspecting backlinks, and beyond.

What's to Love about SEO PowerSuite

1. Automatic Friends. It sets on automation crucial tasks such as tracking rank and auditing websites, creating more time for you to put your feet up or get down to other vital business matters.



2. Personalized Treatment. It offers a personalized experience with high flexibility, custom targeting of particular locations and search engines, sophisticated data analysis, and tailored report generation.



3. The Label Matters. It empowers you to create brand-specific, chic reports that work well on any device and share effortlessly. Fancy, right?



4. Friendly Support Squad. It offers tech-support and customer service that are so on-point, they'll feel like your new best buddies, boosting your overall experience.

The Cons of SEO PowerSuite

1. Patiently Waiting. There can be some frustrating times, like slow report generation and web scans.



2. Hungry for Resources. Being a suite of four separate tools, it could make your desktop sweat a bit, demanding significant memory.

3.Riding the Learning Curve. With four unique tools, it may feel like juggling too many balls in the air, especially to our dear newbie SEO friends.

SEO PowerSuite's Pricing

SEO PowerSuite comes in three flavors:

Free Plan: Grants access to the main tools with certain limitations on tracking and backlink scrutiny.

Professional Plan: Priced at $299 annually, it opens the door to additional features such as project saving and scheduling SEO tasks.

Enterprise Plan: Starting from $499 for a year, including advanced options like exporting data and scheduled reports delivery.

SEO PowerSuite: Thumbs Up or Down?

SEO PowerSuite can be a cost-effective, solid shot for small businesses and individual SEO enthusiasts with its robust feature set for improving website performance. But, be mindful of its hearty resource appetite and some performance hiccups.

#10. SimilarWeb

If you're in need of a tool that'll offer comprehensive web performance analysis, SimilarWeb might be your new best friend. Primarily being an SEO software for agencies, it digs deep into crucial factors like engagement rates, traffic sources, and keyword ranking.

What's to Love about SimilarWeb

1. Market Analysis. You're getting in-depth market trends and audience interests. Plus, they keep track of ranking histories.



2. Competitor Research. SimilarWeb alerts you to what your competitors are up to – who needs spy movies?



3. Audience Insights. This handy feature tailors your schemes to fit your audience’s preferences. Say goodbye to shooting in the dark.



4. Social Media Analysis. It provides one of the best tools for seo agencies for decoding competitors' social media antics and figuring out the right platforms for your needs – sort of like social media gladiator training.

The Cons of SimilarWeb

1. Free Version Limits. Their free version only offers basic traffic analytics and locks away the juicy stuff. A paywall, classic right?



2. Data Accuracy. SimilarWeb's data is fairly good, but it might play tricks on you when it comes to traffic estimations and keyword rankings. So take it with a pinch of salt.



3. Mobile Data. SimilarWeb relies mainly on web sources for data. Given the rise of mobile apps, this could be their blind spot.

SimilarWeb's Pricing

SimilarWeb offers a free trial, a free version, and paid plans starting from $199 per month, marching up to $799 per month for enterprise seo agency software. For specialty needs (and deeper pockets), there's a Custom Plan too.

SimilarWeb: Thumbs Up or Down?

SimilarWeb packs a punch with its detailed digital marketing and competitive analysis features. However, the price might make smaller agencies clutch their wallets tighter.

#11. Majestic

Majestic is an SEO software for agency tasks that focuses primarily on backlink analysis and link building. This specialization allows it to offer comprehensive backlink data and metrics.

What's to Love about Majestic

1. Extensive Backlink Analysis. Majestic provides a robust set of tools for backlink research and tracking competitor links.



2. Unique Link Metrics. Trust Flow and Citation Flow are unique to Majestic and offer specialized linkage data that can be valuable for assessing the quality and influence of backlinks.



3. Site Explorer Tool. This feature offers an overview of key link metrics for a website, delivering a comprehensive snapshot of a site's overall link profile.



4. Topics Report. Majestic analyses where a site earns links from to determine its topical authority.

The Cons of Majestic

1. Limited Keyword Research Capabilities. Majestic's focus on backlinks means it doesn't provide as extensive keyword research capabilities as the other best SEO tools for agencies.



2. Learning Curve. Some users find Majestic's tools have a steep learning curve, and the documentation provided can be insufficient for new users.



3. Questionable Accuracy. The accuracy of Majestic's Keyword Checker and certain link metrics has been questioned, potentially affecting the reliability of the data provided.

Majestic's Pricing

Majestic's pricing starts at $49.99 per month, making it an affordable option compared to many of its competitors. This pricing structure is particularly appealing for smaller agencies or those just beginning to invest in SEO tools.

Majestic: Thumbs Up or Down?

Majestic takes its place in the best SEO software for agencies as a specialized tool for agencies that are primarily focused on backlink analysis. Its unique metrics like Trust Flow and Citation Flow, along with its comprehensive backlink data, make it valuable for deep dives into link profiles.

#12. SEMRush

SEMrush is a powerhouse platform packed with over 55 tools that help manage every nook and cranny of online visibility. Trusted by marketers in over 142 countries, this best SEO software for agencies offers a smorgasbord of digital marketing tools.

What's to Love about SEMRush

1. One-Stop Shop. With SEMrush, you're not just getting an SEO tool; it's packed with everything from keyword analysis to PPC, content marketing, social media, and competitor spying capabilities.



2. I Spy, With My SEO Eye. SEMrush isn't just about managing your visibility; it also lets you peek into competitor strategies. If that's not your secret weapon for success, I don't know what is!



3. Global and Local SEO. Whether you're helping a home-based bakery rank locally or a multinational corporation shine globally, SEMrush has got it all covered.

The Cons of SEMRush

1. Splurge-Alert! Expect to loosen the purse strings a bit for SEMrush, especially if your agency is on the smaller side or just starting out.



2. Too Much Candy? Overwhelmed with data overload and complex navigational elements? SEMrush SEO agency software may have a steeper learning curve for newbies.

SEMRush's Pricing

SEMrush offers three tiers:

"Pro": Ideal for freelancers, startups, and DIY marketers.

"Guru": Perfect for tight-knit teams and smaller marketing agencies.

"Business": Tailored for larger firms craving advanced features.

SEMRush: Thumbs Up or Down?

SEMrush is one of the excellent SEO tools for agency routines managing multiple clients' online visibility, with detailed analytics, competitor tracking, and all the bells and whistles to improve online visibility.

Though you might have to dig a little deeper into your pockets, and newbie marketers might need a bit of time to ride the learning curve – the benefits of SEMrush far outweigh these minor roadblocks.

#13. Ubersuggest

Famed Neil Patel's SEO agency software, Ubersuggest, is a brilliant choice for agencies due to its many features and user-friendliness – a perfect companion for managing multiple SEO clients.

What's to Love about Ubersuggest

1. Superb Keyword Research. It provides essential details like search volume, SEO challenge, and possible traffic, making it easier to put together robust SEO strategies for clients.



2. Quick-and-Easy Site Audit. An agency's dream, Ubersuggest's efficient site audit feature pinpoints SEO issues on a client's website, offering instant, actionable advice.



3. Spot-On Backlink Analysis. With a clear view of the backlink profile, Ubersuggest offers agencies a deep understanding of a website’s authority and performance.

The Cons of Ubersuggest

1. Depth of Data. Some users were less impressed with the accuracy of the data, highlighting it is not as deep or precise as some more in-depth SEO tools.



2. Free Version Quirks. Ubersuggest's free version may be handy, but it has its limitations. For more crucial SEO tasks, you might have to shell out for the premium version.



3. UI and UX. While generally friendly to users, some believe there's room for improvement in the interface and UX when compared against more established SEO tools for agency tasks.

Ubersuggest's Pricing

Ubersuggest offers a tiered pricing structure, with a free version for basic use and premium plans for more advanced features.

Ubersuggest: Thumbs Up or Down?

Ubersuggest receives a thumbs up, particularly for agencies looking for a straightforward, cost-effective SEO tool with a strong focus on keyword research, site audits, and basic backlink analysis.

#14. SpyFu

Ever wondered what your competitors are up to in the SEO and PPC world? Fear not, for SpyFu is here to save the day. It's a specialist tool for agencies that uncovers all the juicy details about your competitor’s search marketing strategies.

What's to Love about SpyFu

1. Competitor Analysis. Ever wanted to peek at your competitors' plans? This SEO agency software serves up insights into their search marketing strategies. It's like being invisible in your rival's strategy meeting.



2. PPC Insights. Remember how we mentioned power? SpyFu's PPC analysis is the stuff of legends, giving you that superpower to optimize paid search campaigns like a boss.



3. Historical Data. Fancy a stroll down memory lane? Access past data on keywords and rankings for a blast from the SEO past.

The Cons of SpyFu

1. What about other search engines? SpyFu likes to cozy up with Google, limiting your view of the wider search engine landscape.



2. SEO Features. It's got the competitive analysis down to a tee, but on-site SEO audits might leave you wanting a little more. It's kind of like only filling half your shopping cart at the grocery store.

SpyFu's Pricing

This SEO software for agencies operates on a tier system with offerings for everyone- from SEO beginners to full-blown experts starting from $39/month.

SpyFu: Thumbs Up or Down?

If you're an agency focusing on competitive intelligence for SEO and PPC, you've got a friend in SpyFu.

#15. Google Search Console

If you're all about SEO and website performance, you won't want to miss Google Search Console (GSC)! This SEO software for agencies spills the secrets of Google's own data stash.

What's to Love about GSC

1. Google's Own Data. Get precise insights straight from the horse's mouth, Google, on how your websites fare in its search results.



2. Ranking Check. Track how your pages are doing in the search stakes - how they rank, their click rates, and other cool metrics.



3. Website Health Check. Spot tech glitches on your site with GSC, vital in keeping your site running tip-top.

The Cons of GSC

1. Easy Does It. GSC isn't for the faint-hearted, beginners might find its array of data and tools a bit of a brain-bender.



2. Back to the Future. GSC only dishes out data for the last 16 months, so longer-term analysis can be a bit tricky.



3. All the Bells and Whistles? GSC is a bit of a one-trick pony, all about that search data, lacking integrated tools for wider digital marketing campaigns.

GSC's Pricing

Get this – Google Search Console is absolutely free SEO agency software, no strings attached!

GSC: Thumbs Up or Down?

We're giving Google Search Console a gold star for its top-notch insights into search performance and site health, even if it's a bit limited on the history front and lacking in marketing tools.

Summary

The world of SEO keeps evolving, but one thing remains constant – the need for high-quality SEO software for agencies to drive successful campaigns and to deliver results for clients. Clearly, one size does not fit all, and agencies need to carefully consider their needs when picking the best tool for their expansion in 2024.

