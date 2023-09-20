Best Social Casinos for US Players - Top Real Money Games & Apps

Several casino lovers across the US may be new to the realm of social casino sites, and fortunately, our experts are here to clear up any confusion. Social casinos provide a low-risk yet fun-filled gaming experience where players can access free casino-style games and generous customer bonuses. Our experts have carefully handpicked the best online social casinos in the US for our valued readers to enjoy.

Social casinos are suited to all types of players, allowing for an authentic casino experience without having to part ways with your funds. Keep reading to learn more about the top social casino sites, how they work, and the legalities surrounding them.

Best Social Casinos

Top Social Casinos 2023

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

Chumba Casino

As one of the industry's most well-recognized social casino sites, Chumba Casino prioritizes its customers, which is clear. When players enter the site, they are greeted with an easy-to-navigate interface with vibrant imagery and clear categories. Players can enjoy a plethora of over 100 casino-style games, with varieties including table games, slots, and bingo. All games at Chumba Casino are developed by the top software providers in the industry, ensuring high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds.

Pros:

Brilliant game library

Generous customer bonuses

Customer support is available 24/7

Excellent software

Cons:

Available in the US and Canada only

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

WOWVegas

Another of our expert's top social casinos in the US is WOWVegas. Highly rated for its excellent customer features, WOWVegas is suited to all casino players looking for a low-risk yet exciting gaming experience. Users are met with a comprehensive game library at WOWVegas, comprising hundreds of popular titles, including Big Bass Splash and Wild of Fortune. Additionally, our experts enjoyed the fully optimized WOWVegas mobile site, allowing users to play on the go via their Android or iOS devices.

Pros:

Fresh games are added weekly

Free gameplay

Customer support is 24/7

Over 400 games to choose from

Cons:

Customer support contact options are limited

Few customer promotions

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

LuckyLand Slots

Are you feeling lucky? If so, LuckyLand is the online social casino site for you. Bursting with excellent qualities, including helpful customer support and top-notch software, users can expect an exemplary gaming experience. New or existing players can look forward to being rewarded through generous LuckyLand customer promotions, including welcome offers, VIP rewards, and free coins. The LuckyLand loyalty program is top-tier, featuring seven tiers that offer increased rewards as you move up the ranks. Therefore, the more you play at LuckyLand, the more you can potentially get rewarded!

Pros:

Good selection of payment options

Awesome VIP Program

Option for sports betting

Extensive FAQ section

Cons:

Lack of customer support contact options

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Global Poker

Poker lovers looking for a quality social casino experience should check out the fantastic Global Poker. Being the only social site to offer online poker, Global Poker has become increasingly popular thanks to its customer features. There is a game title for every player at Global Poker, including the classic variations like pot-limit Omaha and no-limit hold’em, as well as classic casino-style games like slots and table games. Our experts were pleased with the customer support service at Global Poker, offering efficient and helpful feedback to players.

Pros:

Several table games

Regular promotions

Helpful how-to guides

Customer support is good

Cons:

No bingo games

Top-notch mobile app

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Fliff Casino

Fliff Casino is a top choice for players seeking an action-packed, low-risk casino experience. Being a social site, players are not required to make purchases; however, Fliff Casino provides a great selection of reliable payment methods when buying gold coin packages. These banking options include PayPal, Visa, and Bank Transfer.

Additionally, Fliff is a fantastic platform to place sports bets on your favorite markets. With major events to choose from, including NFL, NBA, and MLB, there is a market for every player. All sports betting markets at Fliff Casino come with competitive odds.

Pros:

Option between free and real money betting

Plethora of sports markets

Highly-rated mobile app

Lucrative loyalty program

Cons:

Limited contact options

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Pulsz Casino

Despite being a relatively new site launched in 2020, Pulsz Casino is well-recognized within the social casino scene thanks to its favorable customer features. Customers are blown away by the immense game selection featuring over 700 titles; there is undoubtedly a game for all players. Additionally, if you prefer to play on the go, you are in luck, as Pulsz Casino provides a fully optimized mobile app for both iOS and Android devices so users can enjoy their favorite casino-style games anytime, anywhere.

Pros:

Huge selection of over 700 titles to choose from

Top-rated mobile application

Tournaments weekly

Generous customer promotions

Cons:

No live chat support

Prepaid card payment methods not available

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Sweeps Slots

Sweeps Slots has made our expert list of social casinos recommended to our valued readers thanks to its exceptional customer features. As soon as users enter this brilliant site, they are greeted with generous customer promotions displayed on the home page. Some typical bonuses at Sweeps Slots include welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. Players can also look forward to an exemplary gaming experience with high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds, thanks to top software developers behind the site.

Pros:

Can be accessed across most of the US

Daily bonuses

Excellent range of sweeps games

Brilliant mobile site

Cons:

Limited payment options

What is a Social Casino?

The term social casino may be unknown to several of our readers. Rest assured, our experts are here to clear up any confusion. Social casinos allow users to access free casino-style games and enjoy a low-risk gaming experience. Social casinos differ from your average casino site because they do not offer real money play; instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used. These coins can be used to access free games and redeem prizes, including vouchers and real cash!

Due to their nature, social casinos are widely legal across the US in all states, excluding Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. This means players in a state where online gambling is currently illegal can enjoy a casino-style experience through the best social casinos. Additionally, the minimum gambling age at social casinos is lower than at traditional online casinos, at 18 or over.

How to Find the Best Sweepstake Casino

When recommending the best social casino sites to our readers, our experts use strict criteria to ensure players receive an exemplary gaming experience. Players can rest assured that all of the brands listed above are the best of the best. Keep reading to find out what to look for in your social casino site.

Variety of Gaming Options

The best social online casinos will offer a plethora of game varieties to ensure there is an option for every player. Fortunately, all of our recommended sites have impressive game libraries, bursting with the most popular titles in the industry. Players can expect a range of slots, table games, live dealers, and poker. All games are developed by the best software providers, meaning high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds. The game varieties at the top social sites should rival a regular online casino.

Social Casino Bonuses

Similarly to the point above, the top social casinos will offer a range of generous customer promotions at the same standard as regular casino sites, if not higher. There is no better feeling than receiving rewards while playing at the best social casino sites. Some bonuses found at these sites include welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. VIP Programs are an excellent way for loyal customers to earn top prizes.

Leading Software

The software developers behind a social casino site can undoubtedly impact the overall user experience. Therefore, the top sites that our experts have recommended in this article are developed by the leading software providers in the industry, meaning players can expect high-quality graphics, fast loading speeds, and an excellent game selection. Additionally, top software means social casino sites function well on all devices, including mobile and desktop.

Customer Support Options

Whether you are a new or existing customer, there is no doubt that you will come across a query at some point in your gaming career. Therefore, the best online social casinos will offer an excellent customer support service to aid players. This aspect is equally important as ensuring players have a good range of games and bonuses. Some contact options for customer service include live chat, email, telephone, and social media.

Available Payment Methods

Due to the nature of social casino sites, players are not necessarily required to make purchases. However, they can buy gold coins from a social casino's coin store if they wish to. The best sites provide several reliable banking options to complete safe and seamless transactions. These payment methods include Visa, PayPal, Apple/ Google Pay, and Trustly. The payment options at social casino sites will differ from those at a regular online casino, however, all have been tested by our experts.

Reputation, Safety, and Security

Perhaps the most important qualities our experts look for in the top social casino sites are safety and security. Without this aspect, players may feel reluctant to partake in a site. Fortunately, all of the sites our experts recommend have valid licensing and registration from reliable authorities, as well as data encryption technology to ensure the protection of user data. Additionally, we also check the reputation of a social casino site to see if it is highly regarded by customers.

How easy is it to purchase coins?

Our experts regularly check the ease of purchasing coins at our recommended online social casinosso players can enjoy seamless transactions. Players can purchase gold coins through coin stores, and they can be used to access free casino-style games. Additionally, our experts ensure a variety of adequate coin packages, offering the best deals. Players will find a variety of reliable payment methods, including Visa, PayPal, and Apple Pay, to complete these simple coin purchases.

Is it easy to redeem prizes?

Similarly to the above point, our experts ensure that a social casino site makes redeeming prizes extremely simple so players can enjoy their hard-earned winnings in no time. All of the sites featured in this article offer simple prize redemption processes. Several factors, including payment options, site speed, and site functionality, can affect prize redemption. Sweep coins are used to redeem top prizes, including gift vouchers and cash.

Benefits of Playing at Social Casinos

Available in almost all US states

There are several advantages to participating in the best US social casinos compared to traditional casino sites. Firstly, due to social casinos not offering real money play, they are not considered real casinos. Therefore, social casino sites are widely available in almost all US states, excluding Washington, Nevada, and Idaho. This means players in states where online gambling has not been legalized can enjoy a casino-style experience with low risk and excellent customer features.

Available to players 18 and over

Due to the nature of social casinos, they are widely accessible to casino lovers across the US, thanks to the low minimum gambling age of 18. Traditional casino sites have an age limit of 21 or over. The reason for this lower age limit is that social casinos are not technically considered real casinos. While this is the consensus across all social casinos, players should always check the terms and conditions of a site.

Exciting Games

The top online social casino sites provide a plethora of casino-style games for users to choose from, ensuring there is an option for all players. Some game varieties at top casinos include table games, live dealers, and poker. Leading software providers develop all games at the best social casino sites, ensuring high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds. The top sites will even offer real money games for users.

Bonuses and Promotions

There is no better feeling than being rewarded at your favorite social casino site. Fortunately, all of the top sites listed in this article offer lucky users a variety of generous customer bonuses, including welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. All bonuses are extremely simple to claim and come with fair terms. The promotions at a social casino may differ from those at a traditional site; however, they are of the same high caliber.

Mobile Availability

Mobile gaming has increased in popularity over recent years thanks to its convenience and accessibility. Players can access the best sites via a dedicated social casino app downloadable on iOS and Android devices or through their mobile browser. Additionally, mobile social casinos offer the same high-caliber customer features on the desktop platform. Players can also enjoy mobile exclusive bonuses!

Social Casinos vs Sweepstake Casinos

Due to their similarities, players will often hear the terms ‘social’ and ‘sweepstake’ casinos within the same context. Social and sweepstake casinos are platforms where players can enjoy free casino-style games without risking their own cash. These casinos do not offer real money play, and instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used to access games and redeem prizes. The slight difference between the two casinos is the type of coins involved.

Social casino sites primarily use gold coins, which carry no monetary value. These can be won or purchased and are utilized to access free games. On the other hand, sweep coins are found at sweepstake casinos and can only be won. They are used to access free games and redeem prizes, including vouchers and real cash.

If you want further information on the best social casinos in the US, how they work and what perks you can get for using this type of casino, click here.

Social Casinos vs Online Casinos

Players should be informed on key differences between social casinos and online casinos. Firstly, the main dissimilarity between the two is that social casinos do not offer real money play. Instead of wagering with real cash, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used to access free casino-style games and redeem prizes. Therefore, social casinos are low-risk compared to traditional casino sites.

Additionally, due to the nature of social casino sites, they are widely legalized in all US states, excluding Idaho, Washington, and Nevada. Currently, online casinos are legalized in very few states. Visit one of the top sites from our list of social casinos to enjoy a fun-filled and low-risk gaming experience.

Are Social Casinos Legal in the US?

Players can rest assured that all of the fantastic social casino sites recommended by our experts above are entirely legal in all states across the US, excluding Nevada, Washington, and Idaho. Since social casinos do not offer real money play, they are not technically considered real casino sites, resulting in wide legality. Virtual coins known as gold and sweep coins are used instead of wagering real cash. Since social casinos are legal across most of the US, players in states where online casinos are illegal can access a low-risk online casino experience via the top social casino sites.

Social Casino Coins: Gold Coins vs Sweep Coins

Online social casinos do not wager with real money, and instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used to access free games and redeem prizes. Gold coins are primarily associated with social casinos and can be won through bonuses or purchased at a site's coin store. Gold coins are used to access free casino-style games.

On the other hand, sweep coins are associated with sweepstake casinos and can only be won, not purchased. Sweep coins are utilized to access free games and redeem prizes such as cash and gift vouchers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you win real money at social casinos?

Due to the nature of social casinos, players cannot directly win money from them; however, using sweep coins, they can redeem prizes, including real cash.

What is a social casino?

A social casino is a platform where players can access free casino-style games without the need to wager real money. Virtual currencies are used instead, known as gold and sweep coins.

Are social casinos legit?

Players can rest assured that the top social casino sites listed in the article are entirely legitimate and are licensed by reputable authorities. Additionally, all sites adopt data encryption technology to protect player data.

What are sweepstake coins?

Sweep coins are primarily used at sweepstake casinos to access free games and redeem prizes.

What is a sweepstake casino?

Sweepstake and social casinos are incredibly similar, and both offer low-risk and fun-filled casino experiences. The difference between the two is the types of coins used. Sweepstake casinos primarily use sweep coins.

Are social casinos legal?

Social casinos are entirely legal in all US states, excluding Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. This wide legality is because social sites do not offer real money play.

Summary

Social casinos are an excellent way for new and existing players to legally enjoy a low-risk and fun-filled online casino experience in the US. Social casinos do not offer real money play, and virtual currencies, known as gold and sweep coins, are used to access free games and redeem prizes.

Users can find the same high-caliber customer features, including a vast game library, generous bonuses, and top-notch software at social casinos that would be found in online casinos. Our experts have recommended the top social casinos across the US in this article. The top social casino is Chumba Casino, thanks to its excellent functionality and user experience.

