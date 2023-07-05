If you are looking for the Best study abroad consultant in Mumbai to study abroad, Nationwide Visas got your back. We are one of the leading immigration consultants for study visas in India with a massive network of study consultants assisting thousands of students who wish to study abroad. We offer counseling sessions to students to guide them to choose the right course and educational institution keeping their best interest in mind. Nationwide Visas help students prepare for visa interviews too and help them at every step to achieve their goal of visiting foreign to study.

16+ years of experience and a 100% success rate speak volumes about Nationwide Visas. Thousands of students have achieved their dream of studying abroad at world-known colleges and universities in countries like Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, and more. Canada is one of the top destinations students choose to study as it offers attractive scholarships, high-level education, quality of life, and other benefits. In addition, the Canada Study Visa process is easy to apply for.

Keep reading this post to know what are the benefits of studying abroad, why you should visit an immigration consultant for a study visa and the services we offer.

Why Should You Study Abroad?

Listed below are the top reasons or you can benefits of studying abroad -

World-Class Education

Foreign countries like Canada and Australia have some recognized colleges and universities offering top-level education. You can learn from the best in the business and that too in a multicultural environment.

Opportunity to Travel

One of the biggest advantages of studying abroad is the chance to travel and explore parts of the world you wouldn’t otherwise visit. Taste new flavors, meet new people, learn new languages, and explore famous cities and cultures. It will broaden your horizons and help in your personal growth.

Multicultural Environments

You will be enrolled at a reputed educational institution where students from all over the world are. This will give students the opportunity to interact with them and learn about their cultural background and language. This kind of exposure is necessary to grow people's skills.

Sense of Independence

Pursuing your career abroad also means living independently. You will achieve confidence as it will let you go of the familiar environment and security of your home and loved ones. Shifting to a new country will test your patience, self-sufficiency, decision-making skills, and sense of responsibility.

Impact on Professional Profile

You may or might not come back to your home country after completing your studies though it will affect your professional profile. Students also stay back and apply for work permits in Canada, and other countries. Foreign work experience is favored by top employers in India as it will make your CV stand out, impacting your confidence level in your interviews.

Why do you need a Study Abroad Consultant?

Knowing and understanding the process of a study visa before applying always helps. You can research the study visa process of that particular country online but with so many websites and information, you might get overwhelmed. That is why you need the Best study abroad consultant in Mumbai who will answer all your queries about studying abroad and makes the process less complicated.

Why should you choose Nationwide Visas?

Following are the services we offer that put us on the list of the best Study Abroad Consultants in Mumbai -

Analyzing Student Profile

Going through the student’s profile is a cruel step and our trained immigration consultants in Mumbai do exactly that. They analyze your history and education certificates till they find a pathway that suits your profile the best.

Career Counseling

We offer career guidance services, which helps students to be well aware and make their decision correctly. One-on-one consultations are given where we answer all your questions - whether they are regarding the course, the university, the cost of a study visa, and so on.

Course Selection

Canada has some of the world’s most reputed universities and colleges. That is why students choose to study in Canada. More than 100 courses/programs are offered in this country. We simply help you select the course and institution as per your educational credentials and later, offer admission assistance.

Identify the Best Scholarship

The cost of studying abroad is a sum of tuition fees and additional expenses like food, transport, accommodation, etc. Our Canada Study Consultants in Mumbai help you choose the top scholarship offered or bank loans and other financial aid to study at the best educational institutions without worry.

Visa Support

The process of a study visa, from filing to getting the visa is time-consuming. Therefore, we help you identify the best scholarships in Canada, Germany, and other countries so that you can fund your studies hassle-free.

Post Landing Services

Settling in a completely foreign destination without any good support can be nerve-wracking. Therefore, Nationwide Visas provide custom-made post-landing services to help you settle overseas comfortably.

Nationwide Visas, an ICCRC-accredited immigration consultant, is a team of highly qualified and experienced immigration consultants. Therefore, it is your one-stop solution for overseas education needs. We will assist you at every stage of your study abroad journey, whether it's choosing a college/university, documentation, or post-landing services for a smooth transition.

Connect with us today and get a FREE consultation session!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.