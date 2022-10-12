Best Study Visa Consultants in Bangalore: Nationwide Visas

Bangalore is a booming city with a young crowd and it is every student's desire to study abroad. However, because the application process for international education is so difficult, many find themselves in a state of confusion while deciding the right career options abroad for themselves.

Nationwide Immigration Services, are the best Study Visa Consultants in Bangalore and have brought the concept of international education to every student's doorstep. They can be the one-stop shop for all your foreign study needs. Nationwide Immigration Services have been serving the immigration industry for more than a decade and have been India's leading visa consultants with a thorough understanding of educational options all around the world. Their extensive nationwide branch network allows aspiring students to be served from all corners of the country.

Nationwide Visas represent leading universities in major countries and offer counselling in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many others. They have been assisting students with course and university selection, application and admission assistance, application documentation, essays, housing assistance, bank loans for university tuition, travel, foreign exchange international student insurance, and student residential accommodation for over 14 years.

The experts at Nationwide Visas can also help you with tips and tactics for IELTS scores that can significantly improve the chances of acquiring study visa. IELTS training is provided complementary by Nationwide Visas and they have an in-house CELTA certified IELTS trainer who can help you enhance your IELTS score.

Study Visa services offered by Nationwide Visas

Evaluation of profile

Experts at Nationwide can assist you in deciding the optimal higher education options based on your unique profile and the academic requirements by various universities.

Assistance in selecting the course and country

They provide in-depth personal counselling to assist you in selecting the appropriate study program at an international university based on your qualifications.

University selection

Based on your preference and profile, study counselors nationwide can give you the right suggestion on which universities/colleges to shortlist and select.

Application filing

They help students with filling online application forms in accordance with deadlines, making the entire process transparent and streamlined.

Scholarship guidance

They provide comprehensive information on the many international scholarships available from various universities and colleges.

Visa counselling

The counsellors at Nationwide Visas assist students throughout the application process, from application completion to guidance and practising interviews.

Pre- Departure briefing

They host a pre-departure meet-up for the students, allowing them a briefing before they leave the country.

Post-departure services

From airport transportation to lodging advice Nationwide Visas can help you with anything you need after you arrive at your destination.

As career competitiveness is increasing in Bangalore, so are the goals of students to choose the best possible path for themselves, and international education has several advantages that Indian education falls short to provide. By getting a foreign degree as a student, you’re taught by better faculty, get exposure to diverse cultures, have incredible research opportunities, and get a job market that is eager to hire you internationally. However, getting there can be made easy by the help of only the best study visa consultant in Bangalore as international education is a long and winding road. This is why students prefer to seek assistance from certified and experienced study visa consultants, and Nationwide Immigration Services are the most well-known international education consultants in Bangalore.

To make sure you get your Study Visa services, you must contact only the best in your city. You may visit or call study visa experts at Nationwide Immigration Services for a free consultation at +91- 9292929281. You can also check your eligibility for Study Visa and then begin your application process with Nationwide Visas. You may also mail your enquiries or doubts to info@nationwidevisas.com.

