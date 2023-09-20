Best Sweepstakes Casinos US - Top Sweep Games & Apps for US Players

Sweepstake casinos have increased in popularity across the US due to the low-risk and fun-filled gaming experience that they bring. Also referred to as social casinos, sweepstakes do not offer real money play, and instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used.

Our experts have handpicked the best online sweepstakes casinos across the US, where players can enjoy excellent customer features, including many games and generous bonuses. Keep reading to learn more about the top sweepstakes casinos, the game types they offer, and the legalities surrounding them.

Top Sweepstakes Casinos

Best US Sweepstakes Casinos

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

Chumba Casino

As one of the industry's most well-recognized sweepstakes casino sites, Chumba Casino is highly rated for its exceptional customer features. Chumba prioritizes its customers' user experience, offering a comprehensive range of casino-style games, including bingo, slots, and table games, all from the top providers. Additionally, our experts were thoroughly impressed by the fully optimized Chumba Casino app, where users can access their favorite titles on the go. Create an account with this brilliant site today!

Pros:

Can be accessed in all US states, excluding Washington, Idaho and Nevada

Customer support is brilliant

Huge game lobby

Excellent dedicated mobile app

Cons:

Smaller selection of payment methods

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

WOW Vegas

Another top brand on our experts list is the impressive WOW Vegas Casino. Known as the best free-play sweepstake casino, WOW Vegas provides a jam-packed casino-style experience. Despite only being established in 2022, WOW Vegas has quickly built a name for itself thanks to a comprehensive game library comprising over 330 titles, with well-known slots like Shields of Sparta and Wilds of Fortune. Additionally, WOW Vegas impresses its users with reliable banking options, including Skrill, Visa, and Apple Pay.

Pros:

Brand-new games added weekly

Generous customer bonuses

24/7 customer service

Multi-channel gaming experience

Cons:

No mobile app

Lack of live dealer titles

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Lucky Land Slots

Developed by the experts at Virtual Gaming Worlds, Lucky Land Slots is an exceptional site, providing a top sweepstakes casino gaming experience. As users enter this vibrant site, they are greeted with generous customer bonuses where they can potentially earn top prizes. Bonuses at top sweepstake casinos like Lucky Land include welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. Additionally, players can rest assured they are in safe hands, as Lucky Land holds valid licensing from the Malta Gaming Authority despite not technically requiring it.

Pros:

Mobile Compatible

Comprehensive game library

Generous welcome bonus

FAQ section is extensive

Cons:

Contact options for customer support are limited

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Global Poker

Poker players looking for a legal and reliable platform to enjoy online poker have come to the right place. Global Poker is the only social casino platform where users can enjoy poker legally online in the US, along with a low-risk yet exciting gaming experience. Our experts particularly enjoyed the helpful and friendly customer support service, with several contact options tried and tested by our players.

If you enjoy playing on the go, Global Poker offers an exquisite mobile app, downloadable on iOS and Android devices. Players will find the same high-caliber customer features on the mobile platform as on the Global Poker desktop version.

Pros:

Excellent range of free poker games

Easy to navigate site

Generous bonuses

Valid MGA licensing

Cons:

Live chat and telephone customer service not available

Lack of bingo games

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Fliff Casino

Fliff Casino is a leading USA sweepstakes casino offering an excellent sports betting platform for sports lovers. As users enter this brilliant site, they are greeted with an easy-to-navigate interface with vibrant imagery and clear categories. Players can potentially earn some top rewards through the generous Fliff Casino customer bonuses. Some of these promotions include welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. Create an account with Fliff Casino today to relish its fantastic customer qualities.

Pros:

Fantastic mobile app

Rewarding loyalty program

Positive customer reviews

Plethora of sports betting markets to choose from

Cons:

Payment options are limited

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Sweeps Slots

Sweeps Slots is players' top choice time and time again, thanks to its comprehensive selection of popular slot titles. These include Rich Pirates, Mafia Hunt, and Luxuriouslot, alongside exciting keno games. All games at Sweeps Slots are developed by the top software developers in the industry, including Altea Gaming and Slotopaint, ensuring high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds. While players are not required to make payments at this excellent sweepstakes casino, a plethora of reliable payment options are available to purchase gold coins.

Pros:

Frequent customer bonuses

Easy-to-navigate interface

Great range of slots

Reliable software developers

Cons:

No mobile app

Lack of payment options

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Pulsz Casino

If you are looking for a reliable and jam-packed online sweepstakes casino experience, Pulsz Casino is undoubtedly the destination for you. Available in a whopping 47 US states, Pulsz Casino impresses its players with various customer features, including a game library bursting with over 500 games! Some games include slots, table games, and poker, all from the top software providers.

Our experts were also pleased with the Pulsz Casino customer support service, offering friendly and helpful feedback through reliable contact options, including email, telephone, and a detailed FAQ section.

Pros:

Good range of sweep games

Reliable software developers

Regular customer bonuses

Useful how-to guides

Cons:

Live chat option not available

What are Sweepstake Casinos?

Players looking for an online gaming experience that mirrors a brick-and-mortar casino have come to the right place. Sweepstake Casinos bring a fun-filled yet low-risk casino experience suited to all players. Sweepstakes casinos like Chumba have gained traction over recent years thanks to the wide accessibility to players across almost all US states. Sweepstake casinos, also referred to as social casinos, do not offer real money play, meaning users are not risking their funds. Instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are utilized to access free casino-style games and redeem prizes.

Players can expect to find the same high caliber of casino games, bonuses, and functionality at a sweepstake casino that they would find at a traditional site. Due to their nature, sweepstake casinos are legal in all US states, excluding Nevada, Washington, and Idaho. Additionally, the minimum gambling age is lower at 18. Create an account with one of the recommended sites today to get started!

Because sweepstake casinos are becoming more and more popular, out experts have gone into more detail about them here.

Gold Coins & Sweep Coins - What’s the Difference?

Due to sweepstake casinos not offering real money play, virtual coins known as gold and sweep coins are used to access free casino-style games and redeem top prizes. There are differences between the two that players should note. Firstly, gold coins are primarily found at social casinos and can be won through bonuses or purchased via a site coin store. Gold coins are used to access free casino-style games.

On the other hand, sweep coins are mainly used at sweepstake casinos and cannot be purchased, only won. Sweep coins can be used to access free games and redeem top prizes, including vouchers and real cash!

Sweepstake Casinos Benefits

Available to players ages 18+

Sweepstakes casinos are accessible to a wide range of players across the US thanks to the lower minimum gambling age of 18. Traditional online casino sites require players to be 21 or over, however, due to sweepstake casinos not being considered real casinos, the gambling age can be lower. While this is the general consensus across each sweepstake casino, players should always check the terms and conditions.

Bonuses and Promos

There is no better feeling than being rewarded while playing at a top sweepstakes casino. Fortunately, all our experts recommended sites offer a great selection of generous promotions for new and existing customers. Some common bonuses at sweepstake casinos include welcome offers, free coins, and VIP rewards. Our experts also ensure that each promotion is easy to claim and fair.

Awesome games

The best sweepstake sites have comprehensive game libraries to ensure a game title suited to all players. Some game varieties that can be found include slots, table games, live dealer titles, and poker. Additionally, the leading software providers develop all games at the top sites to ensure high-quality graphics and fast loading speeds. Players can expect to find the same high caliber of games at sweepstakes casinos at a traditional site.

Availability in almost every state

Another benefit to partaking in sweepstake casinos is the wide availability across most of the US. Due to their nature, sweepstake casinos are not technically considered real gambling sites, and so are widely legalized in all US states excluding Washington, Idaho and Nevada. This factor benefits players in a state where online gambling is not legalized. Players can freely enjoy a casino-style experience with top-notch games and rewarding bonuses.

Are Sweepstakes and Social Casinos Legal in the US?

Users can legally enjoy sweepstakes and social casinos in almost all states across the US, relishing each site's excellent customer features. Due to online sweepstake casinos not permitting real money play and using virtual currencies, they are not technically considered real casinos. This is great for casino enthusiasts who reside in a state where online gambling is illegal. However, some states have not legalized sweepstakes and social casinos, detailed below.

States that do not accept Sweepstakes Casinos

Idaho

Nevada

Washington

If you want to know more about the legalities of sweepstakes and social casinos, check out this page!

Best Sweepstake Slot Games

Egyptian Dreams

Players can travel back to ancient Egypt through the exciting Egyptian Dreams slot. Created by the experts at Habanero Gaming, Egyptian Dreams is played over 5-reels and 25-paylines. Full of visually appealing symbols, including scorpions and hieroglyphs, Egyptian Dreams has a fantastic free spins feature, and re-spins feature for seamless gameplay.

Pros:

High-quality software

Progressive jackpot

Excellent bonus features

Big Bass Bonanza

Pragmatic Play has done it again with Big Bass Bonanza, a popular slot with awesome bonus features. The slot offers high volatility and great RTP on iOS and Android devices. With a visually appealing fishing theme, Big Bass Bonanza, players can enjoy special features, including free spins and scatters around every corner.

Pros:

High volatility

Good RTP

Easy gameplay

Gonzos Quest

Gonzos Quest is a product of the geniuses at NetEnt and takes players on a journey through the mystical land of Eldorado, searching for riches. Played over 20 pay lines and using an avalanche system, Gonzos Quest features several stunning symbols inspired by the Mayan Legend. Our experts particularly favored the free-fall feature.

Pros:

High maximum payout

Reliable software

Winning line multipliers

Why play at Sweepstake Casinos

There are several benefits and reasons why players should partake in the best online sweepstakes casinos compared to traditional sites. Players can enjoy a seamless gaming experience bursting with excellent customer features while being low-risk at a sweepstake casino. The main difference between sweepstakes and online casinos is the lack of real money play offered at a sweep casino, so instead, virtual currencies known as gold and sweep coins are used to access free games and redeem prizes. Therefore, unlike a traditional casino site, players do not have to risk their cash.

Additionally, since sweepstakes are not technically considered real casinos due to their nature, they are widely legal in all states across the US, excluding Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. Similarly, the legal gambling age is also lower, at 18.

Sweepstake Casinos Pros/ Cons

Pros:

Low risk

Great customer bonuses

Widely available across the US

Cons:

Less variety of casino sites to choose from

Real money cannot be won; only redeemed

Real Money Casino Pros/ Cons

Pros:

Large variety of sites to choose from

Potential to win real money

Large game variety

Cons:

Players cash is at risk

Cannot be accessed in several states

Mobile Sweepstake Casino Apps

Mobile gaming is on the rise within the online casino community, favored for its convenience and on-the-go accessibility. Fortunately, the top sites our experts have recommended in this article offer fully optimized mobile platforms, whether a dedicated mobile app or a mobile site. Players can enjoy their favorite sweepstakes casinos through their iOS or Android devices by visiting the App or Google Play store or accessing their mobile browser. Players will find the same high-quality customer features on the mobile sweepstake casinos that can be found on the desktop counterparts.

FAQs

Are sweepstake casinos safe?

Players can rest assured that the top sweepstakes online casinos are entirely safe thanks to valid licensing and certification and data encryption technology.

How do I obtain sweep coins?

Players can obtain sweep coins through bonuses and promotions. Sweep coins can be used to access free games and redeem prizes.

What games can I play at sweepstake casinos?

Casino users can access various games at the top sweepstake casinos, including slots, table games, live dealers, and poker.

What payment methods are available at sweepstakes and social casinos?

While it is not necessary to make payments at sweepstake casinos, players can choose to purchase gold coins using reliable payment methods, including:

Apple/ Google Pay

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

PayPal

What sweepstakes casinos are like Chumba?

If players enjoy the excellent features offered at Chumba Casino, they will most certainly enjoy the following sweepstake casinos: WOW Vegas, Lucky Land, Global Poker, and Pulsz Casino.

