Best Teeth Whitening Kits: Top 3 Teeth Whitening Products That Work in the United Kingdom

This article reviews teeth whitening kits from various brands. We have compiled a list of 3 teeth whitening products below, considering multiple factors.

Criteria for Our Top Teeth Whitening Products Selection

Our research team considered key factors before curating this list of the best teeth-whitening products from various brands.

Product Ingredients

Our teeth whitening kit list includes products with natural, high-quality, scientifically-backed, and active ingredients. This list features teeth whitening products with carbamide peroxide, potassium nitrate, and hydrogen peroxide for the effective treatment of yellow and sensitive teeth.

Product Advertisements

We seek tried-and-true teeth whitening kits with effective, all-natural formulas for men and women.

Eliminate the teeth whitening kit company with substandard whitening formulas and unrealistic claims.

Product Safety

Our top 3 teeth whitening products penetrate tooth enamel naturally without erosion.

Customers have reported effective whitening and no harm to enamel from these products. Deemed safe for use.

Product Customizations

We require a customizable tooth whitening kit. We opt for customizable mouth guards in teeth whitening kits, avoiding the use of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Various tooth whitening brands offer unique customization options for personalized and effective results.

Product Pricing And Refund

Whitening products with sensitive teeth benefits, an affordable rate, and a secure money-back guarantee are equivalent. Our research team does not consider just price when selecting teeth whitening products for this list; sometimes the most effective ones are also the most expensive.

What is the mechanism behind teeth whitening kits?

Whitening products work by removing surface stains and penetrating enamel in order to break down molecules that cause discoloration. Overall, this causes a whitening of the teeth. Deep stains on your teeth can be removed thanks to the active bleaching agents that are contained in the solutions. These bleaching agents include hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide.

Dr. Hanna Kinsella, founder of Icy Bear Dental and a cosmetic dentist, notes that hydrogen peroxide, being a weak acid with strong oxidizing capabilities, causes the stained molecules to break apart by stealing their electrons. Hydrogen peroxide has these properties because it is a combination of oxygen and hydrogen peroxide. It will change the color of the teeth rather than merely removing discoloration on the surface. Carbamide peroxide is an additional chemical that is analogous to this one.

Coconut oil, sodium bicarbonate, activated charcoal, and sodium perborate are some examples of natural alternatives that can be used, despite the fact that they are not as effective as other solutions because they only remove surface discolorations.

In the UK, over-the-counter sales of teeth whitening kits containing more than 0.1% hydrogen peroxide are prohibited by law. They are significantly less potent than professional treatments, which are permitted to legally contain up to 6% hydrogen peroxide.

Consult with your dentist for combining DIY treatments with your professional plan.. Products with higher percentages of bleach are legally allowed to be used in in-clinic whitening, providing the best results. At-home options are weaker and work best as a supplement.

Is teeth whitening kit safety guaranteed?

At-home teeth whitening is safe if the ingredients stay within the approved percentage limit.

Teeth whitening performed by anyone other than a qualified dental professional is illegal, even if offered by some salons. To address doubts, NHS advice consulting a dentist to discuss choices.

Dr. Kinsella states that home teeth whitening kits have progressed significantly in recent years. Nevertheless, buy only reliable teeth whitening kits from trusted sellers to avoid enamel damage.

Chemicals can cause gum sensitivity, especially if teeth are already sensitive. Select a teeth whitening product with fluoride for preventing decay and defending against cavities.

Are teeth whitening kits accessible to everyone?

False teeth such as veneers and crowns are not affected by whitening kits. Pregnant, breastfeeding women and individuals under 18 should also avoid using them. Consult your dentist before attempting if you have sensitive teeth or gum concerns. You might have to treat them prior to whitening or have a professional do the procedure instead.

Top 3 Teeth Whitening Products That Work in United Kingdom

Here are 3 teeth whitening products from various brands that work in the United Kingdom.

Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System

Diamond Smile

SonicX Pro

1. Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System – Editor’s Pick

Price - Starts from $199.97

Money-back Guarantee - 365-days

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sodium Bicarbonate

Diatomaceous Earth

Peppermint Oil

Primal Life Organics online system naturally whitens teeth by activating detoxification. Other teeth-whitening solutions in the market in the United Kingdom use bleaching agents, artificial ingredients, or harmful toxins; this product is different.

Primal Life Organics create a natural whitening system to solve yellow teeth. They use LED technology to reach deep layers of teeth for individual assistance.

The Primal Life Organics LED teeth whitening kit includes an LED whitener. It has attached adapters (with 16 blue and 16 red LED bulbs) and a travel case.

Primal Life Organics teeth whitening kit's official website has reviews and testimonials stating some users saw results after the first treatment. It removes surface stains like coffee and wine.

2. Diamond Smile – Overall Best Teeth Whitening Kit in UK

Price - It starts from $99

Money-back Guarantee - 30-day

Ingredients

Not mentioned

Number of Treatments - Starts from 6

Diamond Smile LED kit whitens teeth for a brighter smile. A battery-free teeth whitening kit with blue LED that is portable.

This whitening kit is easy to use, thanks to its revolutionary technology. Use the Diamond Smile teeth whitener kit with an active whitening ingredient for 20 minutes regularly to improve your teeth's appearance.

To use Diamond Smile, apply the gel to the mouthpiece, turn on the light, and wear it daily, as instructed by the makers.

3. SonicX Pro

Price - Starts from $80

Money-back Guarantee - 30 days

Ingredients - Hydrogen Peroxide/Carbamide Peroxide

Number of Treatments - 20

SoniX Pro offers various teeth whitening products on its website catering to individuals with sensitive teeth.

The goal of this company is to create teeth whiteners for daily use that effectively decrease sensitivity in both men and women. They aim to strengthen tooth enamel using carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide, potassium nitrate, etc.

SoniX Pro sells several teeth whitening products, including whitening kits, pens, strips, trays, gel, and LED lights, on its website.

Customer reviews on SoniX Pro's official website confirm that the whitening products are effective in both whitening teeth and reducing sensitivity.

What's the method of use of a teeth whitening kit?

The kits include a whitening gel, a plastic tray for mouth insertion, and LED light to hasten the process. You can directly apply whitening strips and pens to your teeth as they already contain the formula. Some strips can be disposed of after use, while others dissolve on the teeth.

You should typically observe results in about two weeks with regular usage, and touch-ups may be necessary every six months, despite the fact that each product has its own set of instructions.

Effective Teeth Whitening Products with Scientifically Proven Ingredients

It's hard to determine which teeth whitening product will work for you due to the many options available.

Knowing the effective teeth whitening ingredients supported by science is crucial.

Sodium Bicarbonate

Sodium bicarbonate whitens teeth by removing surface residues like plaque and bacteria that cause discoloration or staining through physical scrubbing. It eliminates surface organic matter from your enamel, thus brightening your teeth.

According to research, baking soda can whiten and enhance the appearance of your teeth.

Brushing with a baking soda mixture is more effective than using toothpaste alone after 14 days, as per a study conducted at Osaka University.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide lifts and removes deep stains from your teeth quickly after application, dissipating into air or saliva within 30 seconds.

The effectiveness of daily 6% hydrogen peroxide applications was compared to twice a month application for removing tooth stains caused by drinks like red wine and coffee in a study published in PLOS One.

After six weeks, daily and twice-monthly applications were equally effective in reducing tooth discoloration caused by staining agents. Daily application reduced more staining agent accumulation than twice-monthly over two weeks.

35% Carbamide Peroxide

Carbamide peroxide is a white, odorless powder or flakes, also referred to as urea hydrogen peroxide or UHP. By weight, it has 35% hydrogen peroxide and 15% urea. Mixing it with substances such as glycerin or sorbitol creates a gel that can whiten discolored teeth with a gentle bleaching effect when applied.

A study by the Journal of Esthetic Dentistry indicates that professional tooth whitening removes interproximal stains 0-4 shades better than over-the-counter kits with 34%-44% Carbamide Peroxide solutions.

A study by Clinical oral investigations found that Dexamethasone revealed more satisfactory tooth whitening results with CP solutions in the range of 38%-43% compared to those containing 20%, 10%, and 5% CP used in professional settings.

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium nitrate in toothpaste or gels can reach discolored or eroded areas of teeth. Ions gradually discharge oxygen upon entering the cavities and crevices, leading to a reaction with the calcium phosphate molecules of the enamel.

The buffering action of this interaction neutralizes mouth acidity and promotes calcium and phosphate ion availability for enamel remineralization, reversing discoloration effects.

A 28-day use of 5% KNO3 toothpaste in teens aged 14-17 resulted in significant reduction in dental sensitivity and improved color stability in comparison to regular fluoride toothpaste, as per a trial.

Strawberries

Malic acid in strawberries fights plaque and prevents teeth yellowing.

Crushed strawberries used for two minutes daily over a two-week period on tooth enamel samples resulted in less bright dentin compared to other methods like lemon juice or baking soda.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil comes from the leaves of Mentha piperita, a plant originally found in Europe and North America.

Peppermint oil's main whitening action is bleaching. Peppermint oil's menthol oxidizes upon exposure to air, providing a faster breakdown of tar on tooth enamel compared to brushing or using regular toothpaste alone. This can remove tooth surface stains gently, without any harsh chemicals or abrasives.

Peppermint oil is a successful and efficient alternative for teeth whitening compared to the application of carbamide peroxide or bleaching gel.

Stevia

Researchers at the University of Turin analyzed the impact of toothpaste including white salt (NaCl) and stevioside, on 42 patients with discolored teeth from either aging or frequent consumption of dark beverages like coffee and tea.

Brushing with either NaCl or stevioside-based pastes for two weeks did not result in a significant difference in smile brightness between the two groups.

Microencapsulated Calcium

Calcium in microencapsulated form is found naturally in soil, sand, and plants. It encapsulates released calcium ions in toothpaste or dental treatment upon contact with moisture and movement.

The ions are retained in the capsules until activation, which triggers the remineralization of the tooth enamel. This aids in dissolving stains and removing plaque and tartar caused by bacterial accumulation.

Microencapsulated calcium removes teeth stains effectively and safely without damaging enamel and gums, according to research.

Researchers at the California State University Dental Science Institute tested microencapsulated calcium against two top store brand whiteners.

It outperformed both products in removing teeth discoloration without causing any damage to enamel or gum health.

Berberine

Berberine naturally whitens teeth, as shown by various studies. In 2003, the International Journal of Oral Science reported that berberine fruit extract effectively removes tooth discoloration caused by acid food products.

In 2020, six studies on natural remedies for tooth staining were assessed in a systematic review published in Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine.

Berberine fruit extract, among only three treatments, significantly reduced tooth discoloration caused by tobacco smoke and coffee consumption, surpassing the effectiveness of a placebo.

Acrylates Copolymer

Acrylates Copolymer is a copolymer composed of acrylate and methacrylic acid molecules with molecular weights between 500-600 Da that is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and very absorbent.

Combining an 8% carbamide peroxide bleaching gel with acrylate copolymers showed effective and safe improvement in dental stain removal, as per a study in Clinical Oral Investigations.

FAQs

Does whitening damage teeth?

For safe at-home teeth whitening, adhere to the instructions closely. Follow the brand's recommended time for using the gel or strips to avoid gum irritation. Stop the treatment if that happens during the process.

Avoid acidic and colored drinks and food after teeth whitening. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid using teeth whitening kits to ensure safety.

What is the process of LED teeth whitening?

LED light activated teeth-whitening gels for speedy results.

What is the duration for teeth whitening?

The whitening period will vary based on the stain level and whitening product used. Consistent application of the solution for two weeks can lead to noticeable results.

Are there natural ways to whiten teeth?

Activated charcoal is a natural alternative to hydrogen peroxide. We chose not to review a teeth whitening product that uses charcoal due to concerns that its abrasive texture may harm tooth enamel.

What is the frequency of teeth whitening?

Ask your dentist for their recommended kit. At-home kits typically achieve teeth whitening in a week or two with daily use. You can choose touch-ups when the effect fades. Your diet and dental care will determine the duration. Always read the instructions on the package. Overusing whitening kits can damage your teeth and cause sensitivity, inflamed gums, and enamel erosion.

Final Verdict

Whitening products and kits for teeth are becoming more popular. Select one of these top 3 whitening products by different brands for the best whitening kit on the market.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.