Best Thyroid Ablation Specialist Doctor in Delhi [Thyroid Nodule Treatment without Surgery]

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super speciality training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, India.

Looking for Consultation regarding Thyroid nodule.

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Consultant.

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up a new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi.

Q. What is thyroid gland?

It’s a gland in the neck and produces T3, T4 hormones which help in regulating the metabolism of body.

Q. What is Thyroid Nodule?

It’s a lump or swelling in the neck produced due to uncontrolled, overactive thyroid cells which can cause difficulty in eating or breathing.

Thyroid nodule evaluation:

Thyroid function test and ultrasound are the foremost investigations to know about its characteristics.

Fine-Needle Aspiration (FNA) Cytonogy / Biopsy:

At least one or sometimes two are required before thyroid ablation to confirm the diagnosis. Fine-needle aspiration cytology/ biopsy involves using a thin needle to collect cells/ tissue from the nodule for examination under a microscope.

Thyroid Nodule Treatment

The treatment for thyroid nodules depends on various factors including the size of the nodule, whether it's causing symptoms, whether it's cancerous, and the overall health of the patient.

Here are some common approaches to thyroid nodule treatment:

Observation and Monitoring:

If the thyroid nodule is small, not causing symptoms, and not suspicious for cancer, your doctor might recommend a "Wait and Watch" approach. Regular monitoring through clinical exams and ultrasounds can help track any changes in the nodule over time.

Thyroid Ablation

What is Thyroid Ablation?

It is a minimally invasive procedure guided by imaging such as ultrasound and utilising needle like applicators to treat the disease. The goal of thyroid ablation is to shrink thyroid nodules, which can help alleviate symptoms and improve the patient's health. It’s commonly done to release pressure symptoms on windpipe or food pipe and for cosmetic concerns.

There are different methods of thyroid ablation, each suited for specific conditions:

Ethanol Ablation:

Ethanol ablation is used for treating thyroid nodules, especially cystic or partially cystic nodules. It involves injecting ethanol (alcohol) directly into the nodule using a thin needle. The alcohol causes the cells to shrink and the fluid within cystic nodules to be absorbed. This technique can reduce the size of the nodule and alleviate any associated symptoms.

Radiofrequency Ablation or Microwave Ablation:

These minimally invasive procedures use heat, delivered through needle applicators or antenna, to destroy thyroid nodules. They are for thyroid nodules that are causing discomfort or cosmetic concerns.

The choice of thyroid ablation method depends on the specific condition being treated and treating doctor. It's important to consult with an endocrinologist and interventional radiologist who can assess your individual case and recommend the most appropriate treatment option based on current medical guidelines and your specific needs.

Multinodular Goiter Management:

If there are multiple nodules or an enlarged thyroid (goiter), treatment decisions depend on the overall health of the patient, the size of the nodules, and the presence of symptoms. This can be treated by thyroid artery embolization.

Benefits of Non-Surgical Treatment

Minimal Invasive Treatment (Microwave Ablation)

No Surgery

No Scar

No lifetime Medications

No General Anesthesia required

Day care procedure (same day discharge)

Surgical Treatment (Hemithyroidectomy)

Removal of thyroid gland can cause hoarseness of voice, scar, mild weight gain, lifetime medication of calcium and thyroxine or slow down your metabolism overall.

Q. What is the success rate of thyroid ablation?

The success rate of thyroid ablation is more than 90 percent. The appropriate treatment option for your thyroid nodule will depend on the specific characteristics of the nodule. It's important to consult with an endocrinologist or interventional radiologist who can assess your condition and recommend the best course of action based on current medical guidelines and practices.

