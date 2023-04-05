Best Times to Post on TikTok - A Complete guide

With over 1 billion monthly users, TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media sites. Creators and businesses use the app's success to reach their audience and promote their brands. Yet, publishing at the right time can be tough with so many individuals and so much stuff.

The average watch time TikTok user spends 24 hours each month, offering you plenty of opportunities to reach your target market. However, the best time to post on TikTok and the posting hours depend on several factors.

The best time to post on TikTok videos is off-work hours. Mornings, lunch breaks, and evenings, especially 6–10 PM. But, the optimum times to publish may vary based on your niche and target audience. Therefore, it's crucial to experiment with alternative posting times and track engagement.

"Maximize your TikTok engagement by learning the best times to post with Thuderclap.it and GPC.fm! Click the links to amplify your reach on this popular social media platform and take your content to the next level."

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a fast-growing social media application. It dominates social media, particularly among younger users. ByteDance, a Chinese business, released the app in 2016, and since then, it has attracted a remarkable 1.2 billion active users globally. The app's unique feature is producing and sharing short-form videos, usually 15 seconds but up to 60 seconds.

Spending in millions of US dollars

[Source]

Users add visual and sound effects to these innovative and entertaining videos. They can also browse their customized feed of unique and quality content set to catchy music and sound effects. TikTok's ease of usage is extraordinary. Anyone can make high-performing content by launching the app and recording oneself with their smartphone or webcam.

Filters, backing music, and stickers make films more aesthetically appealing and engaging. TikTok also promotes user collaboration. For example, two users can create a split-screen duet video even if they're in different places.

Why should you focus on finding the best posting time on TikTok?

TikTok has become one of the powerful creator tools for businesses in today's social media-driven world. It is a means to communicate with and connect with their target audiences. But, on the other hand, more is needed to upload TikTok posts.

Finding the best times to post on TikTok is something that companies need to prioritize if they want to maximize their return on investment (ROI), interaction rates, and brand visibility. Below, we will explain why determining the best timing post on TikTok is essential for your organization's growth.

Better ROI for the social media management work you handle

Improving return on investment is the ultimate objective of work done in social media management. Determining the best time to post on TikTok is one of the most critical steps toward accomplishing this objective.

By posting your quality content at the optimal moment, you can increase the likelihood that your target audience will become customers by ensuring they are online when they encounter and interact with your content. In addition, you can maximize the effectiveness of the resources you devote to managing social media if you do this.

Expect better engagement.

TikTok is a platform that thrives on its users' active participation. The algorithm gives videos with better engagement a far higher priority. If you determine the optimal time to post on TikTok, you can improve the audience's likelihood of engaging with your content at the optimal moment.

Because of this, your content performance will increase on the platform, and you can also strengthen your relationship with the audience you are trying to reach.

Improved Brand Visibility Level

TikTok has a vast number of users, and increasing the visibility of your business can be facilitated by determining the optimal publishing time on the network. Posting at the optimal time increases the likelihood that more people will see your material.

It results in more people liking, sharing, and commenting on your posts. Because of this increased involvement, you will be able to attract more followers, raising your brand's exposure on the platform and ultimately resulting in a rise in brand recognition.

The best times to post TikTok Videos (weekly breakdown)

Data shows that the best time to post on TikTok needs to be more consistent. Nonetheless, certain occasions constantly perform better. Most days, posting early in the morning and late at night boosts engagement.

Most people are busy during the day and may only have time to watch TikTok during the evening. To maximize TikTok engagement, experiment with posting times and analyze the data to find the best time to post on TikTok for your target audience. Data suggests the following TikTok posting times:

Best time for Monday

On Mondays, thebest time to post on TikTok is 6 AM and ten at night. This is because early morning postings at 6 AM can attract the attention of early risers, and posts at 10 AM and 10 PM can reach audiences when they are commuting in the morning and evening or as they are winding down before bed.

Best time for Tuesday

The hours of 2:00 AM, 4:00 AM, and 9:00 AM on Tuesday are the best time to post on TikTok. You may differentiate yourself from other users and connect with people worldwide by publishing your content early in the morning.

If you post at 9:00 AM, you might catch folks on their morning break or while scrolling through their workday.

Best time for Wednesday

On Wednesday, the best time to post on TikTok are at 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 11:00 PM. By posting between 7 and 8 in the morning, you can increase your chances of reaching commuters and those getting ready for their day.

When you post at 11 PM, you can reach those looking through their phones before bed.

Best time for Thursday

The best time to post on TikTok on Thursday is 9 in the morning, noon, and 7 in the evening. Posting at nine in the morning can help you connect with people just beginning their workday while publishing at noon can help you connect with people taking their lunch break.

If you post your content at seven o'clock in the evening, you have a better chance of reaching those seeking something entertaining to do after a long day at work.

Best time for Friday

On Fridays, the best time to post on TikTok is five in the morning, one in the afternoon, and three in the afternoon. Those awake and ready to start their day can be reached by posting at five in the morning.

If you post at one o'clock in the afternoon, you might catch individuals taking their lunch break, but if you post at three o'clock, you might catch those starting to wind down for the weekend.

Best time for Saturday

TikTok users should publish their videos between 11 AM, 7 PM, and 8 PM on Saturdays for outstanding results.

When you post around 11 AM, you might reach folks just getting out of bed and searching for something entertaining. Yet, when you post between 7 and 8 PM, you call people socializing or settling down for the day.

Best time for Sunday

On Sundays, the best time to post on TikTok is 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 4:00 PM. Posting around 7 and 8 in the morning can attract early risers who are just beginning their day, while posting at 4 in the afternoon can reach folks before the start of the new week.

The best times to post TikTok Videos by Countries

We have made a list of the best times to post on TikTok for each country, taking their time zones into account.

By posting on this posting schedule, businesses can expect to reach more people, get more people to interact with them, and make their brand more visible in the competitive world of social media.

Best Time to Post on TikTok USA

Knowing the best time to post on TikTok is crucial for building stronger connections with your followers and increasing brand awareness. Based on the available data, the best time to post on TikTok in the United States (EST) vary depending on the day of the week. For instance:

On Mondays, it is recommended to post at 6 AM, 10 AM, and 11 PM.

The best time to post on TikTok on Tuesdays is 2 AM, 4 AM, and 9 AM.

on Tuesdays is 2 AM, 4 AM, and 9 AM. Wednesdays perform well with 6 AM, 8 AM, and 11 AM posts.

The best times to post on TikTok are 9 AM, 12 PM, and 7 PM on Thursdays.

are 9 AM, 12 PM, and 7 PM on Thursdays. Fridays are the best time to post at 5 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. Saturdays perform well, with posts at 11 AM, 7 PM, and 9 PM.

at 5 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. Saturdays perform well, with posts at 11 AM, 7 PM, and 9 PM. Finally, on Sundays, the best time to post are 7 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM.

By experimenting with different posting times and analyzing your performance data, you can maximize engagement and improve your brand's visibility, leading to better ROI for your social media management efforts.

Best Time to Post on TikTok Philippines

If you're a TikTok user in the Philippines, you must know the best time to post on TikTok to maximize engagement and reach more followers. Based on available data, the ideal posting times in the Philippines (PHT) vary depending on the day of the week. For example:

On Mondays, it is recommended to post at 3:30 PM, 7:30 PM, and 7:30 AM.

The best time to post on Tuesdays is 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 6:30 PM.

on Tuesdays is 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 6:30 PM. Wednesdays perform well with TikTok posts at 4:30 PM, 5:30 PM, and 8:30

AM.

The ideal Thursday posting times are 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM, and 4:30 AM.

Fridays are best for posting at 2:30 PM, 10:30 PM, and 12:30 AM.

Saturdays perform well with TikTok posts at 8:30 PM, 4:30 AM, and 5:30 AM.

at 8:30 PM, 4:30 AM, and 5:30 AM. Finally, the best time to post on Sundays on TikTok is 4:30 PM, 5:30 PM, and 1:30 AM.

Following this best time to post on TikTok and analyzing your performance data can increase your chances of getting higher engagement rates and improve your brand visibility on TikTok in the Philippines.

Best Time to Post on TikTok Australia

For Australian users, postingTikTok content at the right time can make all the difference in achieving higherengagement rates and building a more substantial following. Based on available data, the best times to post on TikTok in Australia throughout the week like:

On Mondays, it is recommended to post at 6 AM, 10 AM, and 10 PM.

Tuesdays perform well with posts at 2 AM, 4 AM, and 9 AM.

Wednesdays are ideal for posting at 7 AM, 9 AM, and 11 AM.

While Thursdays perform well with posts at 9 AM, 12 PM, and 7 PM.

Fridays are best for posting at 5 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM.

Saturdays are the best time to post at 11 AM, 7 PM, and 8 PM.

at 11 AM, 7 PM, and 8 PM. Finally, on Sundays, it is recommended to post on TikTok at 7 AM, 9 AM, and 4 PM.

By analyzing your data and following this best time to post on TikTok, you can increase your chances of getting higher engagement rates and expanding your brand's reach on TikTok in Australia.

Best Time to Post on TikTok Germany

If you want to get the most engagement for your TikTok content in Germany, knowing the best time to post is essential. According to the data, the optimal posting times in Central European Time (CET) are early morning, midday, and late evening.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, it's best to post on TikTok at 6 AM, 10 AM, and 10 PM.

at 6 AM, 10 AM, and 10 PM. Wednesdays are suitable for posting at 7 AM, 8 AM, and 11 AM.

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are ideal for posting on TikTok at 9 AM, 12 PM, 7 PM, 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, 11 AM, 7 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.

Finally, Sundays are best for posting at 7 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM.

Considering this is the best time to post on TikTok, you can optimize your TikTok strategy and increase your brand or business engagement in Germany.

Steps to know what is the right time to post on TikTok for specific audiences

Choosing the best times to post on TikTok is not so easy. You need to consider many factors if you do not want to reduce the average watch time of your target audience. Having said that, we have discussed some factors that will help you understand how TikTok posting times matter more than all other social media platforms.

Use TikTok Analytics through a TikTok Pro Account

When you want to post on TikTok, you must make the most out of this influencer marketing hub and its analytical features. If you log in with the pro account, you can check several analytical aspects, like profile views, video views, followers, and many more. While posting content, these analytics will prove to be of great help. Here is how you can use analytics to drive maximum engagement for your video content.

Visit the profile page on TikTok. Open the Settings and Privacy tab from the three dots in the upper right corner. Now navigate to Manage Account. Here, you will find an option for Account Control where you need to click on Switch to Business Account.

Use TikTok Analytics through a TikTok Pro Account

[Source]

Now, you must choose the category that relates most to your TikTok account. For instance, you can choose from Arts & Crafts, Blogs, etc. After this, you must add your business email ID and the website to the main TikTok account.

Once you follow these steps, you can quickly start seeing the TikTok analytics.

2. Read and understand TikTok Analytics

The next thing you need to do is study TikTok Analytics to know more about the right time to post on TikTok. Here are some of the significant instances where these analytics will be helpful.

First of all, you can quickly know if the views on the videos are appropriate and as per the expectations or not. If not, you can easily decide the posting time and use the concept of the Coordinated Universal Time. This will help you utilize the few sweet time spots and enhance user interaction without hassle. Since there are hundreds of TikTok posts on social media, keeping the follower's activity in mind is essential. So, check the TikTok analytics to decide the best times to post on the TikTok app. You can also check the total views and visits to your TikTok account. If the results are unsatisfactory, you must upgrade your strategies to post on TikTok.

3. Narrow Down Audience Location

One of the most critical tasks is to ensure you target multiple time zones simultaneously and identify the audience location. For example, you have started a business supplying gourmet food. But you only decide to follow the local audience due to restrictions on delivery channels. So, your audience location will be from the same timeline as yours.

In this case, you can drive more engagement from your audience only if you use the analytical creator tools and decide on a specific posting schedule. Different locations will have different times, so you should choose the best times to post based on multiple time slots.

4. Browse To Know When Viewers Access The App

Whether you give high-performing content on the TikTok platform, you must focus on understanding when your audience accesses the app. For example, if you are from Canada, but your target audience is from London, you must rely on TikTok’s Analytics Section to identify the exact time and make your posts accordingly.

5. Adjust Your Gathered Insights As Per Your Time-Zone

You can leverage data to know whether your engaging content has enough views and likes. For instance, you can check how many followers you gained with the help of the analytical results. If the number is not satisfying, you haven't yet decided the best times to post on TikTok. This will help you understand your followers' activity and the timeline they prefer based on your time zones. For example, if you have a business in Sydney, you should post on TikTok at least 2 ½ hours before a specific time to target the audience in Perth.

6. Study Other Content Types For Inspiration

You can also go through TikTok content to understand how people use creative tools and analytical results to drive higher engagement rates and decide the best times to post on TikTok. For example, if your account is based on cooking recipes, check the content from other such accounts to understand their time according to your preferred locations.

7. Track Content Performance Metrics

You should always check the performance metrics of your posts to understand if they are performing according to your expectations. If the views or followers are not satisfactory, you have gone wrong in deciding the right time to post. Tracking the performance metrics will also give you the leverage to ensure you post each piece of content with maximum quality.

8. Make Necessary Adjustments

Last, if some of these ways do not work out, you should have enough scalability or flexibility to adjust. For example, the analytical data doesn't provide enough input about your target audience. In that case, you can focus on learning more about using the analysis and leveraging the results for strategic content.

Final words

In this article, we have explored the best times to post on TikTok and target the globalaudience. Indeed, the TikTok posting times matter a lot, so you need to use this influencer marketing hub carefully and with a proper plan.

We have also focused on illustrating the best ways to use the TikTok pro account and monitor the TikTokaudience analytics. This way, you won't have any problem deciding the best time to poston TikTok.

Join Thunderclap.it now to amplify your reach on this popular social media platform

"And if you are ready to take your TikTok game to the next level, join the Thunderclap.it now to amplify your reach on this popular social media platform, and sign up for GPC.gm's expert insights and strategies to learn the best times to post"

FAQs

1. Is it possible to succeed without focusing on analyzing the time for posting TikTok videos?

TikTok’s algorithm is quite complex, and this has been done to ensure all the social media accounts can benefit from exposure and visibility. Although deciding the best time to post on this platform is challenging, you can follow specific strategies and achieve maximum success. When you have the same target audience as in your time zone, strictly to the same hours. But when the audience is from different zones, you should focus on choosing the posting time according to the audience’s activity patterns.

2. Do you receive support from Thunderclap.it?

Yes. You might have some problems, especially when it's hard to keep up with all the traffic, whether buying Instagram likes, real followers, or views. So, the Thunderclap.it team is ready to help you with anything you need. And if you're unhappy with the product, they will work with you to ensure you get what you want.

3. What is the overall best time to post TikTok videos?

TikTok is available in multiple time zones, so you must make a proper TikTok algorithm to decide the correct posting time. Whether you have a TikTok business account or a personal one doesn't matter. Choosing the proper time is extremely important. To have more engagement, you should post the videos on the TikTok app between 9 AM to 1 PM and then again from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Avoid early morning or late night posts since these are contradictory timelines and might not match your audience’s time zone.

4. What is the total number of times you can post on TikTok daily for the best results?

It would help to consider the global audience when posting on TikTok multiple times. If not, it will cause many problems since the posting schedule will be disturbed. That's why knowing the total number of posts you can make on TikTok, one of the largest social media platforms, will be better. According to the recommendations, you can make four to six posts daily for TikTok users. This will give you enough exposure than other social media platforms.

5. Is it incorrect to post at night on TikTok?

TikTok is a global social media platform, which means everyone can access it from around the world. Therefore, your target audience might not see your post when you give it. For instance, you make a post at 7 PM, and it is evening in your time zone. But if we consider another zone, it can be 4 AM, which is early morning.

From the above example, it's clear that the target audience will not see it then. However, they will undoubtedly view the post much later, which means the view time in your time zone can be midnight. So, you need to consider the audience’s location before deciding whether the nighttime is wrong to make the post. Most aspiring creators ensure to study their audience and then decide on the TikTok posting times.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.