Best Towing Companies in Australia (3 Top Picks)

This guide showcases the top three towing companies in Australia, renowned for their prompt response times, value for money and customer satisfaction.

Let’s quickly explore what sets them apart, helping you make an informed decision when you need help.

Welcome to Australia's top towing service providers as voted by customers.

The best towing service providers in Australia

Based on extensive research and looking at lots of real customer reviews, these are three reliable and trusted towing companies that you can be sure offer great service at an affordable price:

Best towing company in Geelong

The best towing company in Geelong offers exceptional towing services throughout Geelong and its surrounding areas, making them the overall best towing service provider in Australia at the moment.

Their dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing swift and reliable assistance, ensuring a great customer experience.

Servicing Geelong and its surrounding areas, including the Geelong CBD, Belmont, Newtown, Waurn Ponds, Highton, Lara, Grovedale, and Corio, they offer a range of specialised towing services to cater to diverse situations.

In the heart of Geelong CBD, their Flatbed Towing service ensures the secure transportation of vehicles using state-of-the-art flatbed trucks. From Newtown to Belmont, their team is dedicated to delivering vehicles securely to their destinations.

Precision towing is paramount, especially in areas like Highton. The Wheel-Lift Towing service, lifting one end of the vehicle with a hydraulic system, guarantees a smooth transport process in busy residential areas.

For challenging situations such as accidents or adverse weather conditions, the Winching and Recovery service comes into play. Whether you find yourself in the serene Waurn Ponds or the fast-growing Lara, their skilled professionals use advanced winching techniques to retrieve vehicles stuck in ditches, mud, or off-road locations.

Navigating off-road terrain is made effortless with their Off-Road Recovery service, ensuring the safe retrieval of vehicles stranded in remote areas all around Geelong.

Special vehicles in Grovedale and Corio, such as classic cars or recreational vehicles, receive extra care during transport through their Classic Car Towing and Motorhome Towing services. Boat owners in the coastal areas can trust the Boat Towing service, offering safe transport for boats and watercraft using dedicated towing equipment, including boat trailers.

In addition to the best towing services in the area, they provide Junk Car Removal for areas across Geelong, assisting with the responsible removal and disposal of abandoned or non-functional vehicles.

Businesses with fleets of vehicles in these key areas or any other part of Geelong can rely on the Fleet Towing service for efficient and timely transportation whenever needed.

For those with a passion for show cars in Newtown or Highton, their Show Car Transport service ensures the safe and careful transport of vehicles to events, exhibitions, or competitions. Contact them today for professional towing solutions tailored to your specific needs in and around Geelong. Explore their website for more information on their diverse services designed to meet your unique towing needs.

Best towing company in Hobart

The best towing service provider in Hobart comes in at number two overall on this list.

They are a trusted provider of exceptional towing services in Hobart, TAS, and its surrounding areas.

Their devoted team of professionals is dedicated to delivering swift and reliable assistance, ensuring a seamless experience tailored to the distinctive needs of each location.

Serving Hobart and its diverse neighbourhoods, including the bustling Hobart CBD, the scenic Sandy Bay, the historic Battery Point, the vibrant North Hobart, the charming South Hobart, the evolving Moonah, the picturesque West Hobart, and the serene Dynnyrne, they offer specialised towing services to cater to the unique needs of each area.

In the heart of Hobart CBD, the Flatbed Towing service ensures the secure transportation of vehicles using state-of-the-art flatbed trucks. Whether in the exclusive Sandy Bay or the historic Battery Point, the team is committed to delivering vehicles securely to their destinations.

Precision towing is paramount, especially in areas like South Hobart. The Wheel-Lift Towing service, lifting one end of the vehicle with a hydraulic system, guarantees a smooth transport process in these residential areas.

For challenging situations such as accidents or adverse weather conditions, the Winching and Recovery service are necessary. Whether individuals find themselves in the lively North Hobart or in Moonah, their skilled professionals use advanced winching techniques to retrieve vehicles stuck in ditches, mud, or off-road locations.

Navigating off-road terrain is made effortless with the Off-Road Recovery service, ensuring the safe retrieval of vehicles stranded in remote areas around Hobart.

Special vehicles in West Hobart and Dynnyrne, such as classic cars or recreational vehicles, receive extra care during transport through the Classic Car Towing and Motorhome Towing services.

Boat owners in coastal areas can trust their Boat Towing service, offering safe transport for boats and watercraft using dedicated towing equipment, including boat trailers. In addition to providing top-notch towing services, they offer Junk Car Removal for areas across Hobart, assisting with the responsible removal and disposal of abandoned or non-functioning vehicles.

Businesses with fleets of vehicles in these key areas or any other part of Hobart can rely on their Fleet Towing service for efficient and timely transportation whenever needed.

For those with a passion for show cars in Sandy Bay or North Hobart, their Show Car Transport service ensures the safe and careful transport of vehicles to events, exhibitions, or competitions. Contact them today for professional towing solutions tailored to specific locations and situations all over Hobart and beyond.

Best towing company in Darwin

The best towing company in Darwin offers comprehensive towing services across Darwin and its surrounding areas, including the Darwin City Centre, Casuarina, Palmerston, Parap, Fannie Bay, and Stuart Park.

They round out the top three for good reason. People love them.

With a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to swift and reliable assistance, they tailor their services to the distinctive needs of each location.

They offer Flatbed Towing, employing specialized flatbed trucks for the safe transportation of vehicles in Darwin City Centre, Casuarina, and beyond. Whether it's the bustling city centre or the serene residential areas of Fannie Bay, the team ensures vehicles reach their destinations seamlessly.

For precision towing, the Wheel-Lift Towing service becomes invaluable, especially in areas like Parap.

Lifting one end of the vehicle with a hydraulic system, this service ensures a smooth transport process, catering to the unique needs of each location, including the growing community in Palmerston.

In challenging situations like accidents or adverse weather conditions, the team deploys the Winching and Recovery service. Whether in the heart of the city or the quieter residential areas like Stuart Park, their skilled professionals use advanced winching techniques to retrieve vehicles stuck in ditches, mud, or off-road locations. Navigating off-road terrains is effortless with the Off-Road Recovery service, ensuring the safe retrieval of vehicles stranded in remote or rugged areas around Darwin.

For special vehicles, such as the classic cars often found in Parap or the recreational vehicles in Palmerston, the Classic Car Towing and RV and Motorhome Towing services provide extra care during transport, ensuring these unique vehicles reach their destinations unscathed.

Boat owners in Fannie Bay can trust the Boat Towing service, offering safe transport for boats and watercraft using dedicated towing equipment, including boat trailers. In addition to their towing services, they provide Junk Car Removal for areas across Darwin, assisting with the responsible removal and disposal of abandoned or non-functional vehicles.

Businesses with fleets of vehicles in the Darwin City Centre or Casuarina can rely on the Fleet Towing service for efficient and timely transportation whenever needed. For those with a passion for show cars in Parap or Stuart Park, the Show Car Transport service ensures the safe and careful transport of vehicles to events, exhibitions, or competitions. Contact them anytime for professional towing solutions tailored to specific locations and situations.

