Best Trekking Places in India That You Must Visit

India is blessed with different mountain ranges across its vast peninsula. From the mighty Himalayas to the stunning Western Ghats and many rolling meadows, these ranges are home to many trekking trails suited for both amateurs and experts. From the cold deserts to lush mountain ranges, the diverse topography presents a wide range of options for trekking enthusiasts.

Trekking in India is not just about going on a daring expedition but also enjoying the scenic natural beauty of India's mountain ranges. Whether you are an avid trekker or a first-timer and want to experience the thrill, here are our suggestions for the best trekking places in India.

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Chandratal Lake literally translates to ‘Lake of the Moon.’ The name itself should give you a fair idea about the beauty of the place. Perched between towering snow-capped mountains in the Spiti Valley, the route to this stunning, crescent-shaped lake has been a favourite among trekkers for a long time.

You can start your trek to the lake from Manali, a beautiful town known for its alluring beauty.

Dodital, Uttarakhand

If you are going on a trek for the first time and love snow, you would have a gala time in Dodital. It is one of the best treks in India that requires you to camp around the stunning Dodi Lake and hike through the thick forest cover replete with tall pines and oak trees. It is a trek that is sure to give you an experience of a lifetime.

Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh

The pristine beauty of Ladakh needs no introduction. The snow-capped mountain ranges, the sacred lakes, and the vast, majestic valleys make this place a tourist haven. Many people from all over the world come here to scale the stunning peaks.

The Himalayan ranges in Ladakh are home to some of the highest treks in India that can challenge even the most accomplished trekking professionals. Amongst the many stunning trekking trails here, the Markha Valley trek deserves a special mention for its breathtakingly beautiful landscape.

The trail takes you through green pastures, rocky paths, stunning Buddhist monasteries, and the Hemis National Park, home to the rare snow leopards. It takes about 4-7 days from the starting point to reach the top, but all the effort you put in is worth it, and once you reach the summit, you will remember the moment forever.

After a gruelling trek, as you return, you can retreat and rejuvenate in Ladakh.

Kudremukh Peak, Karnataka

When you think of trekking trips in India, you may think of the hills in the north. But South India also has many fantastic trekking places that give you a unique and enthralling experience, like the Kudremukh Peak. Nestled in the laps of Western Ghats, amidst misty valleys and rolling green meadows, the Kuderemukh peak is perhaps one of the most beautiful and greenest trekking places in India.

The well-preserved trail to the top is lined with tall bamboo shrubs, unexploited and dense forest, exotic flowers, and wildlife. During the trek, you may come face to face with butterflies, birds, and reptiles that only add to the charm of this place and the trekking experience. The trek is about 22 kilometres long, and it takes about 2-3 days to complete.

A fun fact, Kudremukh means ‘Horse Nose’ in the Kannada language, a name that comes from the equestrian-shaped peak.

Mukurthi Peak, Tamil Nadu

The stunning Mukruthi Peak is nestled in Mukurthi National Park, one of the most scenic and acclaimed national parks in Ooty. The peak is one of the highest in south India, and the trail to the peak takes you through thickets of lush green forests and misty grasslands.

You can get a full panoramic view of the nearby hills, including Avalanche Hills and the evergreen Nilambur Forest, from the peak. The trek is relatively easy and is best suited for amateur and first-time trekkers. The trek takes about 2-4 hours each way, but you can make your way up at your own pace while enjoying the scenic view around and clicking pictures of the stunning landscape.

When you are in Ooty, you can explore the many attractions this beautiful hill station has to offer.

So, there you go, you have so many options to go trekking in India. So, take your pick, and go on your next adventure in the mountains.

