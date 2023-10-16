Best Varicocele Embolization Treatment Doctor without surgery in Delhi, India

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super speciality training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, India.

Looking for Consultation regarding Varicocele treatment.

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Sr. Consultant.

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up a new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi.

Varicocele is a condition in which the veins within the scrotum (the pouch of skin that contains the testicles) become enlarged and dilated. Among infertile couples, nearly 30 percent of men have varicoceles. Varicoceles often develop slowly and may not cause noticeable symptoms in some individuals. However, when symptoms do occur, they can include:

Pain or Discomfort: A dull, aching pain or discomfort in the scrotum is one of the most common symptoms of varicoceles. This discomfort may increase with physical activity, prolonged standing, or warm weather and may improve when lying down.

Swelling or Enlargement: The affected testicle may appear to be larger or feel heavier than the unaffected one. This enlargement is due to the dilated veins within the scrotum.

Visible or Palpable Veins: In some cases, you may be able to see or feel the enlarged veins in the scrotum, particularly when standing or straining.

Testicular Atrophy (Rare): In severe cases or if left untreated for an extended period, a varicocele may lead to testicular atrophy, where the affected testicle becomes smaller and less firm. This is a less common symptom.

Infertility and low testosterone: these are other two complications of longstanding untreated varicocele.

It's important to note that not all individuals with varicoceles experience symptoms, and many varicoceles are discovered incidentally during routine physical examinations or fertility evaluations. If you suspect you have a varicocele or are experiencing any of the above symptoms, it's advisable to consult a healthcare provider, typically a urologist or interventional radiologist, for a proper diagnosis and evaluation. Treatment may be recommended if the varicocele is causing discomfort, affecting fertility, or leading to testicular atrophy.

Varicocele surgery or embolization: Which is better?

Here's a comparison of the two:

Varicocele Surgery (Varicocelectomy):

Surgical Expertise: Varicocelectomy is a surgical procedure performed by a urologist. It involves making an incision in the groin or lower abdomen to access and ligate (tie off) the enlarged veins that are causing the varicocele.

Effectiveness: one out of 10 men have a post-surgery recurrence of a varicocele.

Sexual Activity: you’ll be advised to not engage in sexual activity for 4 weeks

Recovery Time: Recovery from surgery may take several days to weeks, and there may be some discomfort during the recovery period.

Varicocele Embolization:

Minimally Invasive: Varicocele embolization is a minimally invasive procedure performed by an interventional radiologist. It involves taking a catheter through a blood vessel to the varicocele and blocking off the abnormal veins with coils or a special solution.

Effectiveness: procedure has a 90% long-term success rate.

Recovery Time: is 1-2 days.

Sexual Activity: if you opt for varicocele embolization, you may resume normal sexual activity in 1-2 weeks.

During your consultation, ask questions about the doctor's experience with varicocele embolization, their approach to treatment, potential risks, and expected outcomes.

Remember that the "best" doctor for you may depend on your specific needs and circumstances, so it's essential to do thorough research and choose a healthcare provider who instills confidence and meets your requirements. Always consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and recommendations.

