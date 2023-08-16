Best Varicose Veins Specialist Doctor in Delhi NCR [Varicose Veins Treatment]

Dr Ashish Gupta M.B.B.S, M.D, FVIR is a vascular and interventional radiologist. He did his MBBS from KIMS, Bangalore and post-graduation (M.D) Radiology from Bareilly, U.P. He completed his super specialty training (FVIR) from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.

Looking for consultation regarding Varicose Veins Specialist.

Dr Ashish Gupta- Interventional Radiologist, Consultant

Professional Associations

· Indian Radiology and Imaging Association

· Indian society of vascular and interventional radiology

· Asian pacific society of cardiovascular and interventional radiology

· Cardiovascular and interventional radiological society of Europe

He has been actively involved in setting up new interventional radiology suite and department at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital New Delhi.

Experience

Dr Ashish Gupta has worked as a consultant in Sir Gangaram Hospital, Jaypee Hospital Noida and Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research center, New Delhi, India.

It is estimated that about 10% of the normal Indian population suffers from Varicose Veins. Varicose veins are enlarged, swollen, and twisted veins that usually occur in the legs. It is mostly observed in people who spend considerable amounts of time on their feet for professional or personal reasons such as chefs, traffic policemen or housewives .This condition also often affects women during menopause and pregnancy.

It has been postulated that standing for long periods of time puts more pressure on these veins than they are meant for, leading to the condition that are caused by weakened or damaged valves within the veins, which disrupt the normal blood flow and lead to pooling of blood. While some people with varicose veins may not experience any symptoms, others may have discomfort, pain, or cosmetic concerns but varicose veins tend to get worse over time if left untreated.

There are several treatment options available for varicose veins, ranging from self-care measures to medical procedures. The choice of treatment depends on the severity of the condition, the individual's symptom and cosmetic concerns.

Here are some common treatment options for varicose veins:

Lifestyle Changes: Mild cases of varicose veins may respond well to lifestyle changes, including:

Regular exercise: Activities that promote good circulation, such as walking or swimming, can be beneficial.

Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce pressure on the veins.

Elevating the legs: Raising the legs above the heart level when resting can help improve blood flow.

Avoiding prolonged standing or sitting: Taking breaks to move around can prevent blood from pooling in the legs.

Compression Stockings: Wearing compression stockings can help improve blood flow in the legs and reduce symptoms like swelling and discomfort. These specially designed stockings apply pressure to the legs, helping to support the veins.

Sclerotherapy: Sclerotherapy is a common treatment for small to medium-sized varicose veins and spider veins. It involves injecting a chemical solution into the affected veins, causing them to collapse and fade over time.

Endovenous Ablation: Endovenous ablation is a minimally invasive procedure in which a thin catheter is inserted into the affected vein, and either laser or radiofrequency energy is used to seal the vein. This helps to redirect blood flow to healthier veins.

Venaseal closure system for varicose:

VenaSeal Closure System’ method simply involves one prick per vein and is similar to inserting an IV placement line. In this small aliquots of glue are injected into the vein which help in sticking the vein walls together.

This comparatively makes the patient more comfortable and the technique is safer for older patients who have heart conditions as no further anesthetic medicine or saline injection is required. It is a new promising alternative for treating varicose veins with far less pain, and less recovery time (i.e patient walks out of the clinic with just bandaid on leg and can resume work life the very next day). It’s slightly expensive from other procedure but long-term success rate is about 98-99%.

The choice of treatment depends on the individual's overall health, the size and location of the varicose veins, and the presence of any complications. It's essential to consult with a vascular specialist or a healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for a specific case of varicose veins.

