Best Ways To Hire Remote Developers

Over the last few years, workplace trends around the world have gone through a major shift. With trends like working remotely and setting up hybrid workspaces, employees are no longer willing to return to their conventional 9-to-5 jobs. These evolving demands of employees have forced organizations to change their approach toward work, resulting in more and more companies welcoming the trend of working remotely.

The IT industry has always been ahead of other sectors in providing flexible work environments to its employees. With remote work getting increasingly popular, IT companies around the world have only ramped up the work flexibility offered to their employees by hiring remote developers. As opposed to employees working in other industries, software developers can work smoothly from any location around the world as long as they have a suitable collaborative platform and a good internet connection.

Considering this, more and more businesses have started to hire remote developers to build their software and services.

Why Should You Hire Remote Developers?

Saving Money

One of the biggest reasons you should hire remote developers is that it helps your business save money. Working with remote employees does not require you to invest in a physical workspace with an array of expenses that revolve around rent, furniture, electricity, and more. Hiring remote developers helps you get the work done without the need to spend a fortune on acquiring a physical workspace.

No Geographical Restrictions

If you are hiring on-premise developers, you are often restricted to the local candidates or those who are willing to relocate for your company (which is rare). Making remote hire opens up a number of different possibilities for your business to hire developers belonging to any part of the world. This prevents you from making any compromises in hiring the right developer for the right project.

Greater Flexibility

From talent acquisition to workforce management, working with remote developers provides organizations with greater flexibility.

What Is The Process Of Hiring Remote Developers?

The precise approach followed for hiring remote developers differs for every organization. However, here are the common steps involved in getting a remote developer on board:

Define Your Job Requirements

Everything starts with clearly defining the requirements of the position you are willing to make hires for. This would help you in almost every step that follows in the process of hiring remote developers.

Select The Right Source(s)

Once you have clearly defined the job requirements, you will need to select one or more sources for hiring remote developers. According to your needs and preferences, you can look for developers on social media platforms, online job portals, or referrals. You can also give online ads on suitable platforms to look for skilled remote developers. For best results, it is often advised to make use of multiple sources for hiring remote employees.

Write A Clear Job Description

Once you have chosen the right source(s) for hiring developers, you will need to write a clear and precise job description to invite applications. Irrespective of the source you choose, it is important to ensure that your job description is transparent, unambiguous, and detailed. Do not miss out on important information like the scope of the job, the roles and responsibilities, the company's expectations, the approximate salary range, and more. Essentially, this is the first point of communication between an organization and a candidate.

Screen The Applications

Once you start receiving applications for the concerned job, start screening them based on the criteria set by the management. It is advisable to go through all the applications and revert to the rejected candidates. This shows the ethical and courteous nature of the recruiters.

Conduct (at least) Two Rounds Of Interviews

Once you have shortlisted the best candidates by screening the job applications, it is advisable to pass them through at least two rounds of interviews. The first round is conducted to test the candidates' soft skills and eliminate the ones who are clearly unfit for the job. This is an important interview round as it involves personal interaction with the candidates for the first time.

The second round of interviews is conducted to test the technical skills of the potential developers. This round is conducted by the HR manager along with the leader of the team the developer would be a part of. Here, all the theoretical and practical knowledge of the candidates is tested to bring them a step closer to being hired.

Take A Final Programming Test

The second round of interviews would almost give you the developer you are looking for. If you are further willing to test their skills, you can make the candidates appear for a programming test. Depending on the tasks they are expected to accomplish, the test would help you assess their skills and give you a final confirmation about the concerned developer being the best fit for the job.

Onboard The Hired Remote Developer

Once the ideal remote developer makes the cut, you can provide them with the offer letter and onboard them within your team. Depending on the nature of their recruitment (in-house or on-demand), you can make them familiar with their work and the team members they need to collaborate with during their tenure.

Main Challenges Of Hiring Remote Developers

Hiring remote developers is certainly not a smooth ride and comes with its own set of challenges, some of which are mentioned as follows:

• Setting unrealistic expectations

• Lack of personal touch

• Difficulty in choosing from a plethora of suitable alternatives

• Constant monitoring of tasks

• Communication hurdles (in the absence of a collaborative platform)

• Chances of cost overruns

However, the roadblocks you face while hiring remote developers can be tackled by choosing the right sources, following an organized hiring approach, and not rushing through the process. With workplace trends shifting in a dynamic fashion, it is important to sync with the latest trends while making new hires.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

