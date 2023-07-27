Best Work overseas and work permit consultant in Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27: The first office of Y-Axis was launched in 1999 in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Since the company has completed more than 20 years and there are more than 40 offices of the company around the world. The company has become popular in the immigration and visa industry.

Working overseas is the dream of many individuals in Hyderabad, and many people want to go to Canada and Australia to get a job and make their career. As the visa process is a long and complex task, people need to choose a consultant that can help in answering the questions and resolving the issues related to the process.

Questions asked by fresh applicants

Fresh applicants have a lot of confusion and questions regarding the immigration and visa process. Some of these questions can be found below:

- How can I get a work permit for a particular country?

- For how much time a work permit will be valid?

- Will I have the opportunity of becoming a permanent resident through a work permit?

- How much time does it take to process the application for a work permit?

- Can I sponsor my dependents?

- How much price do I have to pay for a work permit?

- What is the process of getting accommodation in a country?

- How to apply for a work permit?

- Can an employer sponsor my work permit?

- What types of jobs can I get in a country?

You can get the answers to all these questions by contacting Y-Axis, which is a one-stop solution in Hyderabad.

Factors required for choosing an immigration and visa consultant

The prospects need to choose such a consultant that can help eliminate all the confusion and provide guidance for a streamlined process related to the visa application. Here are some of the factors which should be considered while choosing a consultant:

- Prospects need to conduct thorough research so that they can know whether the consultant is capable of handling all the issues related to the visa application process.

- The prospects need to check whether the government or any government authority has authorized the consultants. There are chances that some consultants are not registered. These consultants may or may not be genuine, so they should be avoided.

- The knowledge of the consultants should be checked. The consultants need to update themselves regularly regarding the immigration laws of different countries. This will help streamline the process and make the visa application successful.

- The consultants need to have excellent communication skills. They should deal with their clients in a friendly manner so that clients can come up with all their problems and get the necessary solutions.

- The prospects should ask the consultants about their branches. Consultants may have one or more branches located at different places. A consultant having a single branch may not be trustworthy, but if a consultant has many branches, it can be trusted.

- The prospects should check for the references of the consultants. These references can provide a review regarding the working of the consultants.

Freelancers should not be contacted as their reliability is questionable.

Y-Axis Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the place from where Y-Axis started its journey in 1999. The first office was started at Banjara Hills, nearby Nagarjuna Circle. The location is approachable from different directions, and people can come here for free counseling.

Now the company has more than 20 years of experience, and it has become a reputable consultant in Hyderabad in the immigration and visa industry. The company provides its services at competitive prices. The company has become the first choice as an immigration consultant for Hyderabadis.

Services that Y-Axis offers

Y-Axis has the aim of creating global Indians, and the company will also help in fulfilling the dream of working overseas. People come for free counseling to know about migrating overseas or PR. People look for a company that is

- Canada immigration consultants in Hyderabad

- Australia immigration consultants in Hyderabad

- Singapore consultancy in Hyderabad

- U.K. visa consultants in Hyderabad

- U.S.A. visa consultants in Hyderabad

Eligibility Evaluation Report

The company also provides an Eligibility Evaluation report which includes the following

- Score Card

- Country Profile

- Occupation Profile

- Documentation List

- Cost and Time Estimate

You need to sign up and go for a clear contract. The charges are based on success. If the application will not be successful, the charges will be refunded.

Coaching Services

Y-Axis provides coaching services for language proficiency exams. Almost all countries have language proficiency in their eligibility criteria. Candidates have to give any of the following exams for language proficiency:

- IELTS

- TOEFL

- PTE

- SAT

- GRE

- GMAT

Migration to different countries

Y-Axis provides guidance to migrate to the following countries:

- Australia

- Canada

- Germany

- The USA

- The UK

- Austria

- Singapore

- Quebec

- Hong Kong

Types of services

Types of services that Y-Axis provides are:

- Work Overseas

- Study Overseas

- Invest Overseas

- Visit Overseas

- Migrate Overseas

Types of visas

We provide guidance for the following types of visas:

- PR Visa

- Visitor Visa

- Study Visa

- Business Visa

- Investor Visa

- Dependent Visa

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services, and these are listed below.

- PR Visas: Canada, Australia,

- Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

- Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

- Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

- Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you plan to visit overseas, you can book free counselling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.

