Best Work overseas and work permit consultant in Pune, India

Individuals have the ambition of moving abroad for their careers, but they face problems related to visas and immigration. They want to save their precious time and build excellent careers, as the process is long and complex.

To successfully complete their work abroad journey, they need to contact a consultant who can help them and guide them to get a visa. Individuals can migrate to any country of their choice to get career opportunities. They need a work permit to reside in a country and work.



Things to consider before hiring an immigration consultant

Here are the things which you need to consider before hiring an immigration consultant:

Proper guidance regarding visa selection

Have the ability to resolve complex issues

The application should be well-prepared

Knowledge of immigration rules of different countries

Work permits let the applicants live in a country for two or more years, and then they can apply for permanent residence.



What should I do to work overseas?

Working overseas can be a fulfilling experience, offering an opportunity to immerse oneself in a new culture, meet people from diverse backgrounds, and earn a higher salary than in one's home country.



However, it also presents a set of unique challenges and considerations. Here's an essential guide if you're considering working overseas:

Research and choose the right destination

Study the political, cultural, and economic climate.

Investigate job opportunities and demand for your skills.

Consider factors like language barriers, cost of living, and lifestyle.

Understand the Visa Requirements

Some countries have strict visa regulations.

You may need an employer-sponsored visa or a work permit.

Some countries have "working holiday" agreements with others, making the visa process easier for younger individuals.

Search for a Job

Utilize international job boards.

Consider international agencies that specialize in placing workers abroad.

Network with professionals in your industry who are already overseas.

Financial Considerations

Understand the currency and cost of living in the host country.

Investigate tax implications in the host country and your home country.

Plan for relocation, housing, and possibly international health insurance expenses.

Accommodation and relocation

Look for temporary housing initially.

Consider employing a relocation service or consultant.

Factor in the costs and logistics of moving personal items.

Healthcare

Research the quality and accessibility of healthcare in the host country.

Consider getting international health insurance or check if your current insurance covers international medical services.

Stay Connected

Set up means to communicate regularly with family and friends back home, such as through video calls.

Connect with expat groups or communities in the host country for support and networking.

Consider the Long-term

If you eventually return to your home country, keep up-to-date with industry changes and maintain networks.

Consider the implications of working abroad on your retirement planning, long-term savings, and career trajectory.

Y-Axis helps you in all these aspects to fulfill your dreams to work in the desired destination.



Y-Axis is there with you throughout the process of applying for immigration. They inform you about which documents you would be required to, help you fill out the application correctly, the funds that need to be displayed to the visa officials, where to apply, and follow up on updates after the application has been submitted.



Our expertise has led us to launch Y-Path, which creates an easy path to build your career overseas based on your desires.

Why do people approach Y-Axis?

Y-Axis is a popular work consultant in Pune. The company has 25+ years of experience in overseas immigration and visas.

The guidance provided to work overseas

Y-Axis provides guidance for the following countries

Australia work visas

Canada work permits

Germany Job Seeker Visa

H-1B Visa (The USA)

The UK Skilled Worker Visa

Austria job seeker visa

Singapore work permit

Hong Kong QMAS

Eligibility Criteria

When you plan to relocate abroad to work, you must determine whether you can apply for a work visa to enter that nation. It helps you to evaluate whether applying for a work visa/permit in that country is worth it. This is where determining eligibility is crucial.

*Check your eligibility criteria for free through Y-Axis Eligibility Score Calculator for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany.

Y-Axis Eligibility Evaluation

Y-Axis Eligibility Evaluation report includes the following:

Scorecard

Country profile

Occupation profile

Documentation list

Cost and estimate

Services provided to work overseas

Job Search Services

Resume Writing Services

LinkedIn Marketing

Roles & Responsibilities

Salaries Abroad

Job Offers

Occupations-in-Demand

Canada

Australia

Germany

The US

The UK

The UAE

Finland

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services, and these are listed below:



PR Visas: Canada, Australia

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you plan to work overseas, you can book FREE career counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.

