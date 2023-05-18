BeTheBetterGuy — Let’s make Indian roads safe again

In our fast-paced world, it has become all too commonplace for individuals to embark on their journeys behind the wheel, engaged in conversations on their phones or disregarding the simple act of fastening their seatbelts. Alas, as the number of vehicles traversing our roads continues to surge, we find ourselves confronted with a disheartening surge in incidents involving intoxicated and heedless driving.

With 3.49 million passenger and commercial vehicle units sold in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market in the world. Unfortunately, India leads the globe in the number of fatalities, accounting for 11% of all accidents with 3,66,138 fatalities in 2020. Overspeeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, drunk driving, and using a cell phone while driving are major accident causes. The worst-affected age group was between 18 and 45 years old. Although there is a declining tendency, the aggregate numbers are still quite high.

Hyundai's #BeTheBetterGuy campaign is a road safety initiative that aims to make our roads safer and promote responsible behaviour among Indian road users. They believe that safety starts with each and every one of us, and they're putting a renewed focus on passive and active safety measures. The campaign reminds us that even though our road infrastructure has improved and cars are safer than ever, it's still up to us to be the "Better Guy" on the road. They're going beyond just promoting mobility and instead working towards creating a sustainable and secure environment for everyone. It's an important message because the future of India will be shaped by the younger generation, and that's why they're actively engaging with Gen MZ, who are the current influencers. They understand that the choices and actions of today's youth will significantly impact the India of tomorrow.

Drive responsibly

Being a responsible driver means taking actions that prioritize safety for yourself and others on the road. Even if you're a passenger sitting in the backseat, it's essential to always buckle up when driving. This simple step can significantly reduce the risk of injuries in case of an accident.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is never acceptable. Instead, act like a good citizen and make the responsible choice of catching a cab or using alternate means of transportation to get home, if you are under the influence. By doing so, you protect yourself and ensure the safety of others sharing the road.

Ignition on, phone off

Distracted driving is a significant concern, and using a phone while driving can be incredibly dangerous. Always keep your eyes on the road, free from any distractions. By giving your full attention to driving, you reduce the risk of accidents and promote safer roadways.

Respect pedestrians

Respecting pedestrians is crucial for the well-being of all road users. Always prioritize their safety by letting them cross first. This small gesture can go a long way in making Indian roadways safer for everybody and fostering a culture of mutual respect.

Ambulance first

Emergency vehicles play a vital role in saving lives. Whenever you encounter an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on, always give way and make room for them to pass. By doing so, you contribute to the timely response of emergency services and potentially save lives. By embracing these key messages and striving to be the better guy on the road, you actively contribute to creating a safer driving culture and making a positive impact on the community as a whole. Let's all work together to ensure the well-being of everyone on Indian roadways.

Hyundai is always striving to make your driving experience both safer and more enjoyable. And when it comes to their cars, one thing that really stands out is the incredible safety features they offer. They've put a lot of thought into designing these features to ensure that you and your passengers stay protected on the road. Let’s dive into some of the key safety features you'll find in Hyundai vehicles:

First off, they have an amazing technology called ADAS, which stands for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. This technology is all about increasing your awareness as a driver and helping you avoid accidents. Hyundai has strategically placed airbags throughout the cabin of their vehicles. These airbags are like your personal bodyguards on the road. Another important safety feature is the ABS with EBD, or Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. This clever system prevents your wheels from locking up when you brake suddenly or forcefully. It ensures that you maintain stability and control over your vehicle by adjusting the brake pressure on each wheel individually. Last but certainly not least, Hyundai recognizes the significance of child safety. That's why they've included the ISOFIX anchorage systems in their vehicles. It's a standardized system that makes it super easy and secure to install compatible child seats.

By prioritizing safety, Hyundai ensures that its vehicles offer reliable protection and security for drivers and passengers alike. Whether it's the advanced driver assistance systems, airbags, anti-lock braking system, or child seat anchorage, these safety features contribute to a safer driving experience in Hyundai cars.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Hyundai by HT Brand Studio.

