Betway Named Official Sponsor for Bangalore Turf Club's 2023-24 Races

India, 14th July, 2023: Bangalore Turf Club is thrilled to announce that online gaming and entertainment provider Betway has signed on as the Official Sponsor for the summer & winter races 2023-24. Betway has also acquired Title and Naming rights for the biggest race in the Bangalore calendar - Bangalore Summer Derby to be held on July 16, 2023 at the race course in Bangalore offering a stake money of close to ₹2 crore with the derby winner walking away with ₹98,01,000. This partnership will bring together two organisations with the most passion and dedication towards the sport of horse racing and will continue to provide world-class events and facilities to the members, patrons and guests of the Bangalore club.

Betway has globally supported the sport of horse racing and has continued the trend in India, much to the delight of all associated with the sport. The company is also a long term partner with Cheltenham & Aintree, two of the world’s finest race courses and clubs. Betway has also partnered with prestigious clubs in India such as Royal Western India Turf Club and Mysore Race club in the past. Betway’s commitment to excellence and their passion for horse racing are second to none, and the Bangalore Turf Club is proud of their partners. The partnership will see Betway being able to advertise its brand across the race course and other social and digital media assets. Bangalore Turf Club has cemented itself as one of the most prestigious clubs in India and have gone above and beyond to ensure Indian horse racing has a strong foundation to build on for the future.

On this momentous occasion Mr Shivkumar Kheny, Chairman Bangalore Turf Club expressed his gratitude, “We would formally like to welcome the Betway Group to our family here at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on the grand occasion of the Summer Derby and are grateful for their support for the second year running.”

