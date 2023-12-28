Beyond the Palaces & Forts: Discovering Tranquillity at Treehouse Resort in Jaipur

Jaipur, just the name, is sure to make your mind wander about the magnificent palaces, the expansive forts, the colourful and vibrant culture of the region, and of course, the luxury and opulence of the erstwhile Royals of the region. The city exudes an undeniable royal vibe from every corner, and as you explore the city, you will be constantly reminded of its glorious past and rich history.

The magnificent monuments have stood the test of time and stand proud, attracting thousands of tourists from all over the world. These royal structures are not just tourist attractions but also give you an insight into the local culture and hospitality.

Jaipur – The best place to visit in December

If you are planning a family holiday during Christmas, Jaipur would be the perfect location. The weather here during this time of the year is pleasant, making your travel experience better. You can comfortably explore the different places, and when it gets too cold, you can indulge in a couple of bowls of Rabadi, which feels like a warm hug.

Places to visit in Jaipur

The city boasts of several stunning attractions that will traverse you to bygone eras and give you a taste of the royalty. While you may need a lifetime to explore all the places at your own pace, in this blog, we list down a few must-visit places in Jaipur.

Amer Fort

City Palace

Hawa Mahal

Jantar Mantar

Birla Temple

Bapu Bazaar

Nahargarh Fort

Elevate your holiday experience in Jaipur by staying at Treehouse Resort

Have you ever been fascinated by the thought of what it would be like to live on a tree, like the birds, or have you secretly wished to build a treehouse? Well, you can make all those dreams come true by booking your stay at the Tree House Resort in Jaipur.

Just as the name says, the resort has stunning tree houses that give you the novelty of staying on top of a tree. The resort is one-of-a-kind and gives you a truly memorable holiday experience that you can cherish for the rest of your lives.

The resort is a premium and award-winning property that is inspired by three important elements of nature – air, earth and water. Spread over a sprawling area of 300 acres, the resort is situated at Nature Farms, overlooking the scenic Syari Valley.

Tree House Resort – Challenges the Conventional Living Concept

The design and the concept of the Tree House Resort is meticulously designed to change the conventional hotel stay experience where you live in a ‘bed in a box’ kind of room. It is an innovative resort that lets you break the stereotypical heritage.

Not just the concept and the exteriors of the resort is unique, the interior décor is in sync with the theme of nature in all the room types – tree top rooms and over-water suites. These rooms are made of wood, and the construction is specially made in a way that it does not harm nature.

The pristine setting and scenic location

The entire property is surrounded by pristine landscape, and you get an amazing view of the mighty Aravalli Mountain range. The meandering pathways around the resort are replete with lush green vegetation and water bodies that ensure you enjoy the experience of living in the lap of nature.

The sound of the falling water soothes your senses and lets your mind relax. In addition, there are many wooden gazebos surrounding the property where you and your family can enjoy a hearty family conversation in the midst of unspoilt nature.

Enjoy the world-class amenities that make your stay memorable

The Resort is one of the best Tree House Resorts in India, gives you and your family a chance to enjoy a luxurious stay and feel like royalty while enjoying the various amenities.

The resort also has a modern gym, swimming pools and an activity room where you can play indoor games with your children.

In a nutshell, the Tree House Resort is a symbol of royalty and a tranquil abode that redefines your holiday experience in Jaipur

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.