BFC Publications Expands its Horizons: Venturing into Traditional Publishing

Lucknow-based BFC Publications, a distinguished self-publishing house, is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter as it ventures into traditional publishing. Founded by the visionary mythologist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Sharad Bindal, BFC Publications has consistently served as a catalyst for aspiring writers, amplifying their voices through self-book publishing.

The genesis of BFC Publications traces back to 2020 when Sharad Bindal's Amazon bestseller, "Clash of Singularity," emerged amidst the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-induced lockdown. Throughout his arduous journey in publishing the book, Sharad confronted numerous bottlenecks and hurdles, unveiling the manifold obstacles faced by budding authors. Driven by an unwavering commitment to addressing these issues, he founded BFC Publications, determined to be the voice of passionate storytellers yearning to be heard.

Since its establishment, BFC Publications has thrived as a leading force in the realm of self-book publishing. Fostering creativity and embracing innovation, the company has brought to life over 5,000 original book titles, empowering authors to showcase their distinctive narratives. Notably, 107 of these publications achieved remarkable success, attaining the coveted status of bestsellers. Additionally, BFC Publications has warmly welcomed more than 2,500 talented authors into its vibrant community, enabling them to share their stories with readers far and wide. This collective effort has resulted in the sale of over 200,000 book copies, solidifying BFC Publications' position as a trailblazer in the Indian publishing landscape.

In a groundbreaking milestone, BFC Publications cemented its influence by organizing the Koshala Literature Festival in November 2022. This historic event marked the first-ever literature festival hosted by a self-publishing house in India, further underscoring BFC Publications' commitment to promoting its authors. The festival witnessed the participation of literary heavyweights such as Anand Neelakantan, Ashwin Sanghi, Devdutt Patnaik, Hindol Sengupta, Malini Awasthi, Manish Tewari, Muzaffar Ali, Shobhaa De, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vikram Sampath, and Yatindra Mishra, among others, showcasing the company's remarkable ability to attract renowned talents.

While BFC Publications has carved a niche as ebook publisher in India, the foray into traditional publishing represents a significant expansion of its endeavours. Recognizing the evolving literary landscape, the company embraces the importance of print-on-demand book publishing, seamlessly merging the convenience of digital platforms with the enduring allure of physical books. Through this strategic move, BFC Publications aims to provide authors with enhanced opportunities to connect with a wider audience, catering to the growing demand for both electronic and print formats.

As BFC Publications sets its sights on traditional publishing, the company remains unwavering in its commitment to empowering authors and revolutionizing the Indian publishing industry. By bridging the gap between aspiring writers and their readers, BFC Publications continues to foster creativity, literary excellence, and an unwavering passion for storytelling.

These remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of BFC Publications and Sharad Bindal, earning them recognition not only within the industry. With an unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and fostering literary endeavors, the company stands poised to shape the future of publishing, one compelling story at a time.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.