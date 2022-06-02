BH Network launches debut 'BHero' under 'the next Launchpad project'

No other decade has seen a staggering growth of Blockchain technology compared to that of the 21st century. As a result, the total Global Cryptocurrency Market is estimated to reach USD 2,302.5 Million by 2028. Such a massive depth calls for a need for catered platforms that work as forerunners of uniting businesses with the Crypto world.

One of the most creatively built Crypto platforms, BHero is the brainchild of 'BH Network' and is a holistic Crypto launchpad designed for startups who want to take their cryptocurrency project or NFTs onto the Elrond blockchain, putting all the statutory and legal requirements in place.

Driven to ensure robust security and compliance, the team at BHero says, "Our onus has been to establish a seamless platform to our users so that we are free from the waters of unregulated and unreliable transactions. In the services industry, trust is the single biggest factor to success, and it is built by building credibility, and that is our prime focus."

The Cryptocurrency industry is sitting on a goldmine of opportunities, and people who have tapped it early have already reaped phenomenal benefits. Platforms such as BHero are now allowing the masses to take advantage of regulated crypto startups.

There is no better way to secure your investments than using a legally robust platform. BH Network has also launched their IDO (Initial Decentralized Exchange Offering) of the BHAT token, providing around-the-clock legal assistance, released globally on 6th May 2022. BH Networks token, $BHAT, has launched IDO on the Maiar Exchange this week to allow more people to buy the token and participate in future projects on the BHero Launchpad.

Based in Europe, BH Network is a fully compliant business with all current Crypto laws and regulations and is the second legally compliant launchpad on the Elrond blockchain after Maiar. Meeting all the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations, BHero is a next-gen project on the lines of making startups scale higher and more prominent. Tailored for meeting disruptive Cryptocurrency and NFT projects, the project is being hailed for its much-awaited approach to bridging the gap between startups and the Blockchain mechanisms.

The current realm of the capitalization of Cryptocurrencies points towards an upward trading chart which has propelled market enthusiasts to take their investments to the next level. With easy scalability and hassle-free transactions, BH Network is trudging the path to incentivize startups with the ease of taking their projects on the Elrond network legally.

The initiatives at the Elrond Network are leading more and more businesses to be a part of 'the next Launchpad project'; BHero.

Startups are revolutionizing the way they perform activities and are eyeing launch platforms that can safely take their business to a futuristic pedestal. BHero was curated to cater to such requirements and is making a mark in the industry.

