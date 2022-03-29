Bhalendu Pandey: India’s youngest CAT coach

MBA is a dream for several lakhs of people, and still, thousands are deprived, majorly due to the high cost of coaching centers. This is where Bhalendu Pandey, along with his team of CATWay, comes into the picture. With the promise of providing affordable guidance and helping people succeed in one of the country's most competitive and challenging exams, Mr. Pandey has set out towards his mission to help the students achieve their dream to study in one of the renowned BLACKI Management institutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A regular full-time MBA student from the renowned University of Delhi with a passion for teaching, Bhalendu Pandey has been enlightening and providing guidance to students for the past three years. Specializing in Finance and Marketing, he is immaculate in his approach towards Quantitative aptitude. His unique system to tackle the complicated CAT and other entrance questions has been developed through the years of his own preparation. Bhalendu is a BSc Graduate in Chemistry and started his CAT journey in 2018. To further his dream of pursuing a PhD, in his recent attempt of CAT 2021, he scored a whopping 99 percentile.

Known for his inspiring behavior and being a friend to his pupils, he sticks with his students throughout the period and provides end-to-end support. Over 300+ students under his wings have already reaped the benefits of his guidance. His students are vocal about his friendly candor alongside his round-the-clock availability to clear the doubts no matter how basic or redundant it be. For him, restriction-free access to teachers is critical. It becomes efficient for the students to reach out to the faculty and clear their doubts even at the expense of their own personal time. This is inculcated in CATWay as one of its kind, Buddy Mentor program to help the student to shine bright while being constantly guided by their mentors who are assigned as soon as you are enrolled into their courses. Driven by the zeal and passion for teaching, Mr. Pandey and the group of teachers take pride in their students and go above and beyond in helping them realize their dream of studying in a BLACKI Institute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Society seems to be in the right set of hands, with youngsters like Bhalendu Pandey spearheading and tackling one of the significant issues in the Education domain of unaffordable education and extravagantly priced coaching and guidance. While students are blessed to have several institutions, the time and effort, and unrestricted access to the faculties set CATWay different from the rest of the Management coaching institutes. Mr. Pandey dreams of continuing his passion for teaching and making the guidance for exams affordable.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.